Folds of Honor teams up again with PGA HOPE to help veterans through golf

With the Field of Flags in the background and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills as the venue, it was an ideal setting Friday for the Folds of Honor to promote its partnership with PGA HOPE as well as the Patriot Cup Invitational on Monday.

This is the second year that PGA HOPE — Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — and Folds of Honor have worked together to increase their fundraising efforts and use golf to better serve the needs of veterans and their families.

Folds of Honor is an Owasso-based nonprofit that provides academic scholarships to spouses and children of military members who have been killed or disabled while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

PGA HOPE is a free, adaptive program that introduces veterans with disabilities to golf to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program includes a developmental eight-week curriculum taught by PGA professionals.

“Our goal in this is to give the veteran a skill set to play the game of golf,” said Chris Nowak, PGA HOPE military and veteran liaison, at Friday’s press conference. “Because as we all know who play the game, that’s the one thing you need to be thinking about — striking the golf ball. We call that a moment in time at PGA HOPE.