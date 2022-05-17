ESPN analysts Curtis Strange, Andy North share Southern Hills memories, look ahead to PGA

ESPN analyst Curtis Strange is returning this week to Southern Hills, where he made his U.S. Open debut in 1977.

Although Strange, who will be a part of ESPN's coverage of the PGA Championship, went on to win consecutive U.S. Opens in 1988 and '89, the first major he played at Southern Hills was an eye-opening experience after he had just qualified for the PGA Tour at age 22.

"I missed the cut, and I came away thinking I’ve really got to practice because this is a lot harder than I expected," Strange said. "They had a lot of rough. The greens were small and fast and just rough around the greens.

"I’d never played in a U.S. Open before, so I didn’t know what to expect, kind of did. `I said, I need to go home and do a little work if I think I’m going to play well here.' I was overwhelmed, probably a little intimidated by the atmosphere. It’s a good thing. You go back, you get on the stage the first time, now you know what to expect in the second."

Strange, who finished tied for 16th in his next U.S. Open in 1980, fared better in his other two majors at Southern Hills — he tied for 14th in the 1982 PGA Championship and tied for 19th at the 1994 PGA Championship. His last U.S. Open was in 2000 — the year before it came back to Southern Hills.

Andy North, another ESPN analyst and two-time U.S. Open winner, also missed the cut in the '77 Open at Southern Hills -- the only time he didn't play 72 holes in his first nine U.S. Opens. A year later in '78, North won the U.S. Open. In his only other Southern Hills major, he tied for 70th at the 1982 PGA.

North recalls the difficulty of playing Southern Hills.

"I can remember I never could figure out how to play the eighth hole, par-3 that was way too long," North said. "That was a problem. Trying to finish the 18th hole, you’re at the end of the round, you’ve run out of gas, and now you’ve got to play a terrific drive and a terrific second shot and hope it stays on the green and doesn’t come off the front of the green.

"I thought Southern Hills was tough. I never played particularly well there. I thought it was a tough driving golf course to put the ball in the fairway because ... all the holes curve a little bit. So you’re always trying to work either against the fairway or helping with it. I think that really makes it fun to play, but if you have a bad week driving, it really becomes difficult...

"Driving it is so critical, and I thought it was a tough driving golf course."

Both North and Strange predict that driving accuracy will be more important this week than in most.

"I don’t think length will have as big an impact as sometimes it does because hitting it a long way in the rough (this) week, these are tough little greens," North said. "They’re awkward angles. There’s some elevation changes. There’s things that make it difficult to get the ball close to the hole out of the rough, particularly Bermuda rough, if the ball sits down.

"So I think it’s going to be important that it’s not going to be just bombs. There will be some players that try to hit it as hard as they can every single hole, like they do normally, but I think there will be more players trying to figure out how to play the golf course in a way that they have a chance to win. I think that is to figure out how to get it in the fairway."

Strange said, "You've got to put it in the fairway because it sets up the rest of the course. If you put it in the fairway off the tee, it sets you up to be an aggressive iron player, and you can keep it below the hole or dictate where you hit the irons."

Strange and North were eager this week to see up close the changes to the course that architect Gil Hanse did in 2019 to bring it back to its original Perry Maxwell design in 1936.

"It’s going to be interesting to see how that changes how you play the golf course," North said. "We’ve played so many events there when it’s been really warm, so I think the weather will have an impact. Will we have some of those May storms that come rolling through that part of the country? That could have an impact on the golf tournament.

"Southern Hills, we were lucky to play some major championships there. It’s a historical golf course. It will be fun to see how they’ve put some lipstick and some rouge on it and see what it looks like."

Strange added, "As much as we liked the golf course in the day playing — I actually had a chance to talk to Gil Hanse here a couple days ago. You know, he didn’t do a whole lot, reshaped bunkers. Courses change so much over the years and not consciously either — greens shrink, bunkers become round, fairways change, just the natural course of evolution, trees overrun golf courses.

"Anyway, he shaped bunkers more to the original type, redefined the creeks, which are such a big part. Even with no rough, or a lack of rough around the greens, you’re going to see the creeks come into play more than they ever have before...

"As much as I liked it before, -- it’s going to be a whole lot better. Every course needs a facelift every 20 to 25 years, and I think it’s going to be tremendous next week. I think the players are going to love it."

North was "pleasantly surprised" at Tiger Woods' Masters performance last month in his comeback from a serious leg injury.

"I didn’t think there was a way to get through that — getting up and down the hills, playing shots off of awkward lies, just the ordeal of a normal 72-hole golf tournament," North said. "I thought as the week went on, it would be more and more difficult for his body to hold up, and we kind of saw that. Looking forward to (this) week. He’s had another five weeks or so to work on his body and get stronger. It’s going to be warmer, which he likes. I thought that the cold weather on the (Masters) weekend really did a disservice to him.

"But I think it’s not the easiest walk in the world, but it’s not like Augusta. I think overall he’s probably in a better place today than he was the Thursday before the Masters. It will be interesting to see if his play indicates that."

