Dustin Johnson, two-time major winner, looks to end victory drought at PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson is halfway to a career golf grand slam with victories in the Masters and U.S. Open.

Twice in the past three years he has come close to adding the PGA Championship to his resume with runner-up finishes in 2019 and '20.

Johnson will try again to break through in the PGA this week on a Southern Hills course that he hadn't seen until Monday.

So what are Johnson's first impressions?

"The golf course obviously is in really good shape," Johnson said. "It plays long, depending on, obviously they can move some tees around. But if you play it all the way back, it's a long golf course and you're hitting a lot of mid-to-long irons. Par-3s are difficult.

"You're definitely going to have to be on your game — fairways are fairly generous, but you need to drive it in the fairways because it's really difficult to control the ball coming out of the rough. But small greens coming in with long irons, you've got to be controlling the golf ball, so you've got to be in the fairway."

Johnson, 37, turned pro in 2007 — the year that the PGA Championship was last played at Southern Hills — but his first major wasn't until the 2008 U.S. Open.

Johnson has been impressed by what he has seen at Southern Hills.

"I feel like there's some holes where obviously you can make some birdies, and then obviously there's some really long par-4s depending on wind directions, how long they're going to play," Johnson said. "But there's quite a few good holes."

Johnson has 24 PGA Tour wins, but his current victory drought — 18 months — is his longest since his first victory in 2008. His last win was 18 months ago at the 2020 Masters, which was held in November, capping a span of four titles in five months.

"I feel like just haven't been consistent enough, especially last year I felt like I was struggling to get a driver that I really liked," Johnson said. "I think now I finally have got one that I like. I'm hitting it, driving it a little bit better. Last week I drove it pretty well. For the most part, never hit any balls really offline. My misses were still in play ...

"I'm starting to see a lot of consistency with the driver, driving it a little bit straighter, so I think for me that's the biggest key, just not having the confidence in the driver that I did for a long time, but it's getting back. Obviously this is a really good place to drive it straight for me."

Johnson has finished in the top 12 in five of his past six majors, dating back to the 2020 Masters. He tied for 12th at this year's Masters. Last September, Johnson helped the U.S. team win the Ryder Cup as he went 5-0.

So will this be the week Johnson returns to the winner's circle?

"To win a major, especially a PGA Championship, everything in your game has to be working well," Johnson said. "You can't just drive it well, especially a golf course like this.

"You've got a lot of mid-to-long irons. You get a few wedges, and there's some short holes where you can make some birdies, but you still have to be firing on all cylinders, especially with these greens."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.