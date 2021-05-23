Defending champs at Southern Hills: Tiger in 2001 and 2007, Mickelson in 2022

With Sunday’s PGA Championship victory at Kiaweh Island, South Carolina, Phil Mickelson presumably will be in Tulsa as the defending champion when Southern Hills hosts the 2022 PGA. A look at how defending major-championship winners have fared at Southern Hills:
* 1957 U.S. Open winner: Dick Mayer prevailed at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio.
* 1958 U.S. Open in Tulsa: Mayer finished in a tie for 23rd. Tommy Bolt was the champion at Southern Hills.
* 1969 PGA Championship: Raymond Floyd prevailed at NCR Country Club at Dayton, Ohio.
* 1970 PGA Championship in Tulsa: Floyd finished in tie for eighth (after having been alone in second place through three rounds). Dave Stockton was the champion at Southern Hills.
* 1976 U.S. Open: Jerry Pate prevailed at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
* 1977 U.S. Open in Tulsa: Pate missed the cut. Hubert Green was the champion at Southern Hills.
* 1981 PGA Championship: Larry Nelson prevailed at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
* 1982 PGA Championship in Tulsa: Nelson missed the cut. Raymond Floyd was the champion at Southern Hills. He shot an opening-round, course-record-tying 63.
* 1993 PGA Championship: Paul Azinger prevailed at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio.
* 1994 PGA Championship in Tulsa: Azinger missed the cut. Nick Price was the champion at Southern Hills.
* 2000 U.S. Open: With a record-setting, 15-stroke victory, Tiger Woods prevailed at Pebble Beach, California.
* 2001 U.S. Open in Tulsa: Woods finished in a tie for 12th. After defeating Mark Brooks in an 18-hole playoff, Retief Goosen was the champion at Southern Hills.
* 2006 PGA Championship: Tiger Woods prevailed at Medinah (Illinois) Country Club.
* 2007 PGA Championship in Tulsa: Woods became the only player to successfully defend his title in a major championship played at Southern Hills.
* 2021 PGA Championship: Becoming the oldest winner of a major championship, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson prevailed at Kiaweh Island, South Carolina.
* 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa: As the defending champion, Mickelson is expected to play at Southern Hills for the sixth time. He was in Tulsa for the 1994 PGA Championship, the 1995 and 1996 Tour Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship.