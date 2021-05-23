Defending champs at Southern Hills: Tiger in 2001 and 2007, Mickelson in 2022

With Sunday’s PGA Championship victory at Kiaweh Island, South Carolina, Phil Mickelson presumably will be in Tulsa as the defending champion when Southern Hills hosts the 2022 PGA. A look at how defending major-championship winners have fared at Southern Hills:

* 1957 U.S. Open winner: Dick Mayer prevailed at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio.

* 1958 U.S. Open in Tulsa: Mayer finished in a tie for 23rd. Tommy Bolt was the champion at Southern Hills.

* 1969 PGA Championship: Raymond Floyd prevailed at NCR Country Club at Dayton, Ohio.

* 1970 PGA Championship in Tulsa: Floyd finished in tie for eighth (after having been alone in second place through three rounds). Dave Stockton was the champion at Southern Hills.

* 1976 U.S. Open: Jerry Pate prevailed at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

* 1977 U.S. Open in Tulsa: Pate missed the cut. Hubert Green was the champion at Southern Hills.

* 1981 PGA Championship: Larry Nelson prevailed at the Atlanta Athletic Club.