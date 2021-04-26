Defending champ Ken Tanigawa visits Tulsa ahead of next month's Senior PGA Championship

For the past 701 days, Ken Tanigawa has been the reigning KitchenAid Senior PGA champion.
Because last year’s championship was canceled as a result of COVID-19, Tanigawa is the most recent winner, having prevailed in 2019 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The 2022 event is May 27-30 at Southern Hills.
“For selfish reasons, it was pretty nice to hold it for two years,” he said. “Kind of unique, under bad circumstances, I guess you could say, with COVID.”
With a month from the upcoming championship, Tanigawa has been making the media rounds in Tulsa. After playing at Southern Hills for the first time Sunday, he was presented with a personalized Tulsa Drillers jersey at ONEOK Field on Monday morning.
Tanigawa, a 53-year-old originally from Kobe, Japan, appreciated the gesture. He is a longtime Los Angeles Dodgers fan, and the Drillers have been the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate since 2015.
“My dad was a huge baseball guy and a Dodgers fan and I grew up in Los Angeles, so we used to have season tickets,” he said. “From the mid-late ’70s to the ’80s, we used to go (to games) all the time.”
While the Dodgers are pursuing a repeat season as world champions, Tanigawa will look to defend his championship as part of a field that includes John Daly, Fred Couples, Retief Goosen and Tom Lehman.
“I don’t think (being the defending champion) makes you the favorite,” Tanigawa said. “Every day with golf is different. Who knows how you’re going to play when you wake up. ... It’s just nice to be able to come to an event that you’re defending.”
The unpredictability of golf played a role in Tanigawa’s unusual journey. After turning professional upon graduation from UCLA, he ultimately reinstated his amateur status and won several tournaments in Arizona before returning to the pro ranks in 2018.
On the Champions Tour, he won the PURE Insurance Championship and was rookie of the year in 2018. He followed that with a three-stroke rally in the final round at Oak Hill to secure the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
“I think most golfers can relate to that: You don't always have your ‘A’ game either that week, that championship, or sometimes for an extended period of time,” said Jim Richerson, PGA of America president. “Those that know Ken and have played with him since his days at UCLA (know) he’s been a great player. Sometimes you might struggle a little bit or maybe you’ve got to figure it out to get your game to the next level, but he’s done that.”
During the pandemic, Tanigawa spent a lot of time playing golf with his son. Across the country, people returned to the sport or took it up for the first time, resulting in record turnouts at courses.
“It’s probably one of the few industries that grew during COVID,” Tanigawa said. “It’s great for golf. People were able to get out and be outside and get a little exercise and participate in the game, a lifelong game. As a golfer, I think it’s fantastic for that reason.”