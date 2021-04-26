Defending champ Ken Tanigawa visits Tulsa ahead of next month's Senior PGA Championship

“I don’t think (being the defending champion) makes you the favorite,” Tanigawa said. “Every day with golf is different. Who knows how you’re going to play when you wake up. ... It’s just nice to be able to come to an event that you’re defending.”

The unpredictability of golf played a role in Tanigawa’s unusual journey. After turning professional upon graduation from UCLA, he ultimately reinstated his amateur status and won several tournaments in Arizona before returning to the pro ranks in 2018.

On the Champions Tour, he won the PURE Insurance Championship and was rookie of the year in 2018. He followed that with a three-stroke rally in the final round at Oak Hill to secure the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

“I think most golfers can relate to that: You don't always have your ‘A’ game either that week, that championship, or sometimes for an extended period of time,” said Jim Richerson, PGA of America president. “Those that know Ken and have played with him since his days at UCLA (know) he’s been a great player. Sometimes you might struggle a little bit or maybe you’ve got to figure it out to get your game to the next level, but he’s done that.”