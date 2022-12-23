Citizens golf committee needs Tulsans' help to fund course improvements

It’s Christmas, and it’s cold. But Nick Sidorakis is thinking down the fairway a bit, to the warm and sunny days of spring.

That’s when he and his fellow members of the city’s Citizens Golf Advisory Committee hope to resume making improvements to the golf courses at Page Belcher and Mohawk Park.

But they need help. The committee is about $250,000 shy of its $1 million fundraising goal, which, if met, would trigger $1 million in matching funds from the city of Tulsa.

“We have got a whole list (of planned improvements) for both golf courses,” said Sidorakis, general manager of Southern Hills Country Club. “All we need to do is raise the money, and hopefully within the next couple of months we can raise this money and start to work on it this early spring. That is my goal.”

Work began in April at Page Belcher’s two 18-hole courses with the removal of 172 trees and the trimming of 30 others. The idea was that with more sunshine reaching the fairways, and with proper soil preparation and sodding, lush grass would grow where it had not been seen in years.

“A lot of people have memories of having played growing up on Page Belcher and Mohawk Park, and with all of the work done this year, (we) want to appeal to Tulsans to think about how good it can be if we can get this match (in funding),” Sidorakis said.

The Citizens Golf Advisory Committee has received several significant donations, Sidorakis said, and his hope is that more Tulsans will pitch in whatever they can.

“I just want to make a plea to ask people that play or played. I don’t care what it is — a dollar, $10, $20, $100, thousands, whatever,” he said.

Individuals or organizations wishing to contribute to the Tulsa Public Golf Course Alliance Fund can do so online at tulsacf.org/golf.

Sidorakis said that, come spring, the Citizens Golf Advisory Committee would like to extend its work to the two 18-hole courses at Mohawk Park.

That would mean more trees removed, more sod laid, bunkers rebuilt and other general course enhancements.

A top priority for the committee, Sidorakis added, is to improve the irrigation system at Mohawk Park. The golf courses there are home to the First Tee of Tulsa youth program, one of the most successful First Tee initiatives in the country.

This year, more than 8,000 young people made their way to Mohawk Park to participate, an increase of nearly 25% from 2021.

The program is a reminder, Sidorakis said, of all that Tulsa’s golf community contributes to the city.

And with more money to invest in the golf courses, who knows?

“Two million dollars can go a long way to improving the golf course conditions at both 36-hole facilities,” Sidorakis said.

Video: Memorable uplifting Tulsa World stories from 2022

Staff Writer Kevin Canfield’s most memorable stories of 2022 Participant in city's first naturalization ceremony recounts 'amazing experience' of becoming an American Constitutional carry, straw purchases and 'ghost guns' contributing to 'wild, wild West' environment in Tulsa, police chief says Longtime city employee Dwain Midget dies: 'A real blow' to Tulsa, former mayor says Fearing harassment, election workers are quitting, Tulsa County official says $50 million grant will help reimagine north Tulsa neighborhood: Envision Comanche Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now