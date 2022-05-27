Cedar Ridge pro Tracy Phillips in contention at Senior PGA Championship

Tracy Phillips, teaching professional at Cedar Ridge County Club in Broken Arrow, is tied for seventh place after two rounds of the 2022 Senior PGA Championship, being played at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

“It’s a pretty cool thing,” Phillips told pga.com’s Jeff Babineau after a second-round, 3-under 68 pushed him to 5-under 137 heading into the weekend. Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames shared the midway lead at 8-under 134.

Phillips, 59, is one of 39 PGA professionals at Harbor Shores this week, head professionals and coaches who work full-time but get the opportunity to measure their games against some of the game’s legends. Through two rounds, Phillips was the low man among the club pros.

Phillips also played in the 2014 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores, making the cut and finishing in a tie for 71st.

Last week, Phillips played as a marker with Brian Harman for the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Phillips’ father, Buddy, who was head pro at Cedar Ridge from 1972 to 2012, died Aug. 21, 2020. On Friday, when Tracy Phillips wasn’t off to the best of starts, he said he felt his father on the course with him.

“I obviously got off to a rocky start, didn’t hit it very good the first couple holes,” he told Babineau. “I felt Dad’s presence towards the tail end of that nine. I got it up-and-down a couple times early in the round for pars and just felt like he calmed my nerves a little bit.”

Tournament housemates McCarron and Ames each shot 5-under 66 in stormy and cold conditions Friday at Harbor Shores. The round started with rain and wind and it got colder as the day progressed.

The 56-year-old McCarron had eight birdies, five in a back-nine 30 on the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout that sits near Lake Michigan. McCarron has 11 PGA Tour Champions victories, including the 2017 Senior Players. McCarron and Ames were at 8-under 134, two strokes ahead of 64-year-old Bernhard Langer (68), Brian Gay (68), Mike Weir (71) and Steven Alker (72).

The 58-year-old Ames, who had a double bogey for the second straight day, made six birdies over the final 11 holes.

“It’s not my cup of tea,” Ames said. “I’m not a fan of the cold weather even though I lived in Canada. But I never went out and played golf in this.”

McCarron had major reconstructive surgery of his left ankle in August and has just one top-25 finish in nine events this season, a tie for 16th in the major Regions Tradition on May 15.

“It’s been a slow process,” McCarron said. “I knew it would be. It’s been a struggle, but the last couple of weeks it’s gotten better.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.