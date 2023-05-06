BROKEN ARROW – The official Cedar Ridge Country Club tournament scoring record belongs to Cristie Kerr.
On Sept. 9, 2006, at the age of 28, Kerr fired a 10-under-par 61 during the second round of the LPGA’s John Q. Hammons Hotel Classic.
Kerr was at 10-under through 14 holes. She was fantastic that day and seemed destined for a sub-60 round, but Kerr over the finishing holes played smart, conservative golf.
Because her primary threat that weekend was the legendary Annika Sorenstam, Kerr didn’t want to stumble down the stretch. She was happy to take her 61.
Through one round, Kerr trailed Sorenstam by six shots. By the end of the Saturday round, Kerr led by one shot. At the end of a star-studded Sunday duel, she celebrated a two-stroke triumph over Sorenstam.
In August 2017 (only a few days before the start of his senior year on the Oklahoma State golf team), former Jenks star Brendon Jelley recorded the only confirmed round of 59 in the 54-year history of the Cedar Ridge Country Club course. It occurred during a non-tournament round, and he needed a final-hole birdie to finish with a back-side score of 29.
Jelley’s 59 is commemorated on a plaque positioned between the women’s and men’s locker rooms at Cedar Ridge.
