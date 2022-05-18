Can Jordan Spieth join golf's most prestigious club of Grand Slam winners?

Jordan Spieth called it the elephant in the room.

The 28-year-old from Dallas is just one win away from capturing the career Grand Slam, which equals winning all four major championships. Only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen have accomplished the feat.

Can Spieth enter golf’s most prestigious club this week by winning the PGA Championship at Southern Hills?

“I don't think I talk about it much with other people. But it's certainly at this point, given having won the other three, it's an elephant in the room for me,” Spieth said during a Wednesday news conference. “It's a goal of mine. If you just told me I was going to win one tournament the rest of my life, I'd say I want to win this one, given where things are at.”

Spieth has won the Masters (2015), the U.S. Open (2015) and the British Open (2017). Since then, he has had five previous opportunities to win the PGA Championship. His best finish in the event was second in 2015.

"Long term it would be really cool to say that you captured the four biggest golf tournaments in the world that are played in different parts of the world and different styles, too. So you feel like you kind of accomplished golf when you win a career Grand Slam, I guess,” Spieth said. “(I’ve) come close a couple times. This hasn't necessarily been my most successful major. But I feel good heading into this week … I’m going to try and settle into this pairing the first two days and try and have fun with it.

“If I can play well these next couple days, given the crowds that will be out there, and I think the weekend might actually feel a little like a breather in a way, so that's how I'm looking at it.”

Spieth has been placed with a monster group for the first two rounds. He’ll be joined by Woods and Rory McIlroy at 8:11 a.m. Thursday, starting on No. 10.

Spieth was asked what the most difficult challenge will be in that threesome.

“It's more just like you know there's going to be some noise. Just there's extra noise. It has nothing to do with the two guys I'm playing with. It's everything that surrounds it,” Spieth said. “You've got to wait longer for the crosswalks. When Tiger finishes out on a hole there's going to be people leaving. There's just noise. You just know it's going to happen, and honestly if there's enough of it, it doesn't bother you.

“It's when it's super quiet and the one thing is yelled when you can flinch. But that normally isn't an issue.”

Spieth said both Woods and McIlroy are quick and positive players, which is a good mix.

“I think you've got to embrace it and have fun and recognize these are the kind of pairings … I'll get to tell my kid about some day. I got to play with Tiger in a major. And I've done it before. Last year, you weren't sure if that was ever going to happen again,” he said. “I know it's obviously great for golf, but selfishly it's pretty exciting to be able to play these events with the guy that you idolized growing up.”

Spieth has played Southern Hills only twice. He was at the course in 2009 as a 16-year-old playing the U.S. Amateur. He also played a practice round on Sunday with Justin Thomas.

The Texas native says Southern Hills' turf is similar to the "grainy Bermuda" grass he played on when he was learning the game in Dallas. The wind also could play a factor, which is similar to conditions he has experienced in his home state much of his life.

Spieth is coming off a win last month at the RBC Heritage and a second-place finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

“I really enjoy playing this golf course and I like where I'm coming in with where my game is at. It's just about settling into the tournament,” he said.

