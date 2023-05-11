BROKEN ARROW — Whether Brooks and Chase Koepka are playing at Okeeheelee Golf Course near their childhood home or at Cedar Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow, special memories are being made.

The pair are members of the “Smash” team participating in the LIV Golf Tulsa. The three-day, 54-hole event begins at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

“It's been great getting to spend more time with Brooks, being able to learn from him,” said Chase, the younger brother. “He's always been someone for me to lean on, and LIV Golf has allowed us to get closer to each other. That's been fantastic for me, my family.”

Chase Koepka remembered the days of playing at Okeeheelee, which is near West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We've had some really cool memories. We've had some really cool fights out on the golf course. But that's what brothers are supposed to do,” Chase Koepka said.

Brooks Koepka, a four-time majors winner, will play at the PGA Championship next week, which is held at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. He won the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships.

How is his focus playing in Tulsa to Rochester during back-to-back weeks?

“This week just trying to make sure I tune everything up, get ready for next week. I like the majors. I like the discipline, the mental grind that comes with it all, the focus, and just use this week to get ready. That's a huge thing,” Koepka said. “I've always done it. It's not always about results the week before, but it's about making sure that everything is starting to line up and I can see the progress and see where we're going to be for next week.”

The wildest thing between the LIV event and PGA Tour of America major is big. Everything is a bit more chaotic at Cedar Ridge this week compared to Oak Hill, especially with the raucous crowds and loud music.

“Honestly the crazier things are, the more it slows down for me, the more focused I get, the more tunnel vision I have,” Koepka said. “I feel like a lot of great athletes have that same thing. The more chaotic everything is going on around, the slower everything is for me. That's what I live for. I live for the majors, and that's where I'm trying to perform.”

Last week, Koepka and his wife Jena Sims announced their upcoming birth of their first child.

What advice does Jason Kokrak — the only father on Koepka’s Smash four-man team — have for the captain?

There's nothing to prepare you to be a father. Boy or girl, you just kind of wake up instinctually and you just start caring for the little boy or girl,” Kokrak said. “He's more than prepared. He's taken care of himself, and I think he's going to be a great father.”

Koepka said he expects his perspectives to change once his son is born.

“Right now it's still the same thing. I'm still busting my butt at home, out here grinding, but when that boy comes, yeah, it's going to be a little bit of an eye-opening for me, and it'll be fun,” he said. “I think when I talk to different guys, perspectives change. I feel like I've got a good head on my shoulders and understand that golf isn't my happiness.

“Golf isn't my life, especially when he comes, it'll be a little bit of a culture change for me, I guess. But as far as golf comes, like I said, that'll be my happiness at that point.”

Koepka ended the baby talk by answering a unique question: If he could pick one trait that he could pass from himself and one trait from his wife, what two traits would they be?

“I hope he gets a lot more traits from my wife than he does me. I think me probably discipline. I think I'm pretty disciplined when it comes down to work?” he said. “And then my wife's sense of humor. You always want to be funny, right?”