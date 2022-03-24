Bill Haisten: Wondering about Phil and Tiger as PGA Championship countdown begins

It’s a move that triggers the countdown to another major golf event at Southern Hills: the banning of the use of motorized carts on the 18-hole championship course.

Since March 1, as superintendent Russ Myers and his staff strive for every-blade-of-grass perfection, the use of motorized carts has been prohibited. Carts won’t roll again on Oklahoma’s most important course until May 23 — the day after the world’s best players conclude their run in the PGA Championship.

Among PGA Championship uncertainties: whether Phil Mickelson plays as the defending champion and whether Tiger Woods might decide to enter the Tulsa tournament only 15 months after sustaining devastating right-leg injuries in a California car accident.

As Mickelson’s reputation was stained by a self-inflicted controversy and as multiple big-time sponsors canceled or paused relationships with him, he has stepped away from golf. In spite of that, it seemed unthinkable that Mickelson wouldn’t be in Tulsa for the PGA Championship.

Last year, after winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest player ever to prevail in a major, Mickelson was the toast of the sports world. The PGA of America and Tulsa golf fans celebrated the good fortune not only of having scored the PGA Championship in 2022 instead of 2030 (as was scheduled originally), but of having the massively popular Mickelson here as the defending champ.

When it was announced that Mickelson is not in the April 7-10 Masters field, it underscored the possibility that he may not be at Southern Hills.

For the sake of silly speculation, I now think there’s a 50% chance that Mickelson plays here. Three weeks ago, I would have had it at 90%.

Woods shot a second-round 63 and won the 2007 PGA Championship played at Southern Hills. It would be amazing to see him here in May, but I can’t go higher than 2% on that possibility.

The 46-year-old Woods won’t want to play any tournament unless he believes he can win, and he doesn’t seem close to being physically ready for the four-day grind of a major.

Among PGA certainties: The show must go on, and there can’t be a show unless it’s preceded by intense, everyday preparation.

In late February, Tulsa was pelted by sleet. That day, workers assembled the floor for the merchandise tent. Near the 12th fairway is a sea of ready-to-go hospitality chalets. The grandstands behind the 8th and 18th holes are finished.

When former Oklahoma State superstar Viktor Hovland returns to Oklahoma as one of the PGA Championship favorites, he’ll play on a championship 18 that is better than ever before because of a complete renovation completed in 2019.

It’s not as if you’ll ever find a weed or a splotch of crabgrass at Southern Hills, but when there’s no motorized cart usage, director of golf Cary Cozby says, the fairways become especially healthy.

“The real damage on a course isn’t because of the play. It’s because of the carts,” Cozby said. “I never understood that until I was an assistant here for the Tour Championship in 1995 and 1996.

“Those tournaments were played in late October, and we took carts off the course (in mid-September). After only five days of not having carts on the course, (fairways) looked totally different. Emerald green.”

Until May 23, push carts may be used, but motorized carts are banned from Southern Hills’ championship 18. Motorized carts still are allowed on the club’s additional nine-hole course, but that course also is affected by event preparation. Eventually, the west nine temporarily becomes the west five as four holes are used as space for the tournament operation.

With regard to 2022 major championships, the cart ban is a Southern Hills-only circumstance. At Augusta National (the home of the Masters) and at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts (the site of this year’s U.S. Open), motorized carts are allowed only when a player has a physical issue. At St. Andrews in Scotland (site of the 2022 British Open), there are no motorized carts on the property.

In 56 days, Tulsa’s eighth major championship begins.

In 61 days, Southern Hills’ cart traffic will resemble the afternoon rush on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

