Bill Haisten: With two aces in the same round, Pete Hiseley defies 67 million-to-1 odds

Before we share the details of Pete Hiseley’s incredible golf adventure, consider this statistic from the National Hole-In-One Registry website: The odds against a player making two holes-in-one in the same round are 67 million-to-1.
When a mid-handicap golfer goes to his club professional for a lesson, there’s the hope of an immediately positive result.
With regard to getting an immediately positive result, the 63-year-old Hiseley set a new standard.
On Nov. 30, the Okay Public Schools superintendent drove to his home club — the Muskogee Golf Club — for an instruction session with head professional Bridger Ryan.
The emphasis was on Hiseley’s takeaway and the importance of keeping the club head low with a slow-and-quiet movement, and taking it straight back before rotating into the swing motion.
Ryan’s message after the lesson: “I think we’re on to something here, Pete. I think we found a little nugget that we can use here.”
As Okay schools are on a four-day schedule, Hiseley had some free time on Friday, Dec. 3. The weather was gorgeous, so he decided to join four friends for an afternoon round at Muskogee Golf Club.
Hiseley’s talent level: “About a year ago, I was probably about a 10-handicap. I might be an 8 now.” He plays with Callaway MAVRIK irons.
Three days after the Ryan lesson, Hiseley had an amazing experience.
The Perry Maxwell-designed, par-71 Muskogee course has two par-3s on the back side.
On the 146-yard 12th hole, using his 8-iron, he scored a hole-in-one.
“You could see three-fourths of the flag, but you couldn’t see the hole,” Hiseley remembers. “It hit and went in the direction (of the hole), and I thought it probably went off the back side of the green for sure.
“When I got there, there was a ball on the back side of the green, but it (belonged to) one of my playing partners.”
Hiseley checked the cup and found his Titleist ball.
On the 110-yard 17th hole, using his wedge and the same ball, his retooled swing again resulted in a pure strike. As the shot reached its crest, Hiseley turned to face the other players and said, “I might have done it again, guys.”
He did do it again.
Hiseley was looking at his playing partners and not at the green, so he didn’t see the ball land four inches from the hole. The others in the group — Jerry Rose, Bill Falleur, Sheldon Sperling and Bill Fillman — were in stunned disbelief as the ball splashed into the cup.
Within the span of six holes and about an hour, Hiseley performed a miracle: two holes-in-one.
“Isn’t that crazy? My partners were laughing and jumping around,” Hiseley says. “I’m not good enough to brag. I didn’t know what to say. I was just pretty fortunate.”
Hiseley shot a 74. More typically on that course, he says, his score would be in the 79-81 range. The 74 matches his personal best at Muskogee Golf Club.
“You know the rule on a hole-in-one — you’ve got to buy everyone’s drinks,” said Hiseley, whose only previous ace was achieved in 2015, at the Grand Cherokee State Park course in Langley.
After his unforgettable Dec. 3 round, “I had to buy everybody two drinks, and I’m not just talking about the guys in our group,” Hiseley said. “There were 25 to 30 people on the course that afternoon. It was fun.”
‘I got chills, honestly’
A 26-year-old native of the Denver area, Bridger Ryan played NCAA Division II golf for the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers program.
On an occasional basis and since January, Ryan has been one of Pete Hiseley’s go-to guys for instruction. Hiseley’s other favorite is Brett Freeman of Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow.
“I needed to do a PGA assignment for my apprenticeship,” Ryan explained. “I looked at Pete and thought, 'Perfect candidate, right here.’ We were doing this (Nov. 30) lesson for my final assignment, and I thought we broke some major ice. A lot of it is just getting him to trust his mind.
“And then on that Friday, there was a group that came in and someone said, 'There’s a guy behind us who had two holes-in-one.’ I heard someone else mention Pete’s name. I was thinking, 'No way.’ I got chills, honestly.”
A fantastic souvenir
Hiseley is a Warner native who played baseball at Connors State College. For 30 years, Hiseley’s mother was Connors State’s food director. For 30 years before that, his maternal grandmother was Connors State’s food director.
“Needless to say,” Hiseley says, “I grew up washing pots and pans.”
While he wore an Under Armour golf shirt for his official portrait on the Okay Public Schools website, residents of Vinita, Pawhuska, Jay, Chouteau, Ketchum and White Oak would more readily associate Hiseley with basketball. While coaching boys’ varsity teams in those communities, he recorded a personal total of more than 300 victories.
After retiring from coaching in 2000, Hiseley was elected Vinita’s mayor and served in that role for four years. While still in the mayor’s office, he also was the Vinita Public Schools’ chief financial officer and the Ketchum superintendent. He simultaneously juggled those responsibilities.
Hiseley’s wife, Paula, after learning that she and Pete were going to become grandparents, immediately retired from a long career in vocal music teaching.
“I was going to retire on south Grand Lake. That’s a pretty good plan, isn’t it?,” Hiseley said. “(But) I came back to Muskogee and took a job with the Okay Public Schools. This is my fifth year, and I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s a great little community, out in the country. My 42nd year of public education.”
Paula and Pete reside on four acres near Muskogee. When Pete can’t be at a golf course, he hits balls on his property. When he senses there’s a kink in his game, he makes an appointment for a lesson.
Reflecting on his 60-minute session with Ryan on Nov. 30, Hiseley said, “No matter how long you’ve played, there’s always something to learn about your swing. I’m telling you — Bridger really helped me. He’s a great teacher.
“I’m not going to get a hole-in-one every time, but I do have more confidence in my swing.”
Hiseley also has a fantastic souvenir from Dec. 3 — a scorecard with a pair of 1s on it, signed by witnesses.
At 67 million-to-1 on the improbability index, there can’t be very many scorecards like that on the planet.