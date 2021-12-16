Bill Haisten: With two aces in the same round, Pete Hiseley defies 67 million-to-1 odds

Three days after the Ryan lesson, Hiseley had an amazing experience.

The Perry Maxwell-designed, par-71 Muskogee course has two par-3s on the back side.

On the 146-yard 12th hole, using his 8-iron, he scored a hole-in-one.

“You could see three-fourths of the flag, but you couldn’t see the hole,” Hiseley remembers. “It hit and went in the direction (of the hole), and I thought it probably went off the back side of the green for sure.

“When I got there, there was a ball on the back side of the green, but it (belonged to) one of my playing partners.”

Hiseley checked the cup and found his Titleist ball.

On the 110-yard 17th hole, using his wedge and the same ball, his retooled swing again resulted in a pure strike. As the shot reached its crest, Hiseley turned to face the other players and said, “I might have done it again, guys.”

He did do it again.