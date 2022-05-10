Bill Haisten: With his 63 and 2007 PGA victory, Tiger and Tulsa became synonymous

If Woody Austin, Ernie Els, Stephen Ames, Boo Weekley or Justin Rose had prevailed in the 2007 PGA Championship, Tulsa’s seventh major championship still would have been remembered as an important chapter in the city’s history.

With Tiger Woods as the winner, though, Southern Hills forever would be linked with a legend.

Through the first six major championships conducted at Southern Hills, there hadn’t been a victory recorded by a Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer type of figure. There aren’t that many such figures to begin with, but it would have been cool for Tulsa and Southern Hills to be permanently, significantly associated with a Mount Rushmore player like Woods.

Think about the players who had been champions at Southern Hills: Tommy Bolt in 1958, Dave Stockton in 1970, Hubert Green in 1977, Raymond Floyd in 1982, Nick Price in 1994 and Retief Goosen in 2001.

They all had world-class talent. They all had the game and the guts to achieve career-highlight victories in Tulsa. Green, Floyd, Price and Goosen won multiple majors.

However, seeing Tiger hoist a trophy on the 18th green at Southern Hills – that was always the dream.

Before the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship, no Southern Hills official ever publicly stated, “Oh, baby – it would be amazing if Tiger wins here,” but you always sensed that it was the overwhelming preference.

The hoped-for result became a reality on Aug. 12, 2007, when Woods shot a Sunday 69, withstanding the charge of Austin and Els to secure a PGA Championship victory, hoist the Wanamaker Trophy and collect $1.26 million.

The next-day Tulsa World’s coverage included this from Jimmie Tramel: It was a privilege for Southern Hills to be conquered by Tiger Woods.

For an afternoon practice round two weeks ago, Woods returned to Southern Hills for the first time since 2007. Still adjusting to playing on a right leg that was severely damaged in a February 2021 auto accident, Woods’ comeback was launched in the Masters and is expected to continue in the Tulsa-hosted, May 19-22 PGA Championship.

With afternoon highs of 101, 99, 99 and 102 degrees, the 2007 tournament was the hottest major championship of all time. Sun-roasted, sunscreen-coated Southern Hills patrons cheered Woods’ glory – and theirs.

As Woods captured the 13th of his 15 major championships (and recorded his 59th win overall), witnesses knew they had seen a historically important outcome.

Imagine Muhammad Ali, in his prime, having come to Tulsa for a title defense at Skelly Stadium, and having won over a credible, dangerous opponent. That’s essentially what Woods did in 2007.

In his prime when he played here 15 years ago, then-31-year-old Tiger finished at the top of the best leaderboard in golf. The 2007 PGA Championship field had more players ranked in the world top 100 than any other major that year.

Woods fired a second-round, course-record-tying 63 during the Friday second round. He played with former Oklahoma State star Bob Tway, the 1986 PGA Championship winner. By maybe one-eighth of one-inch on the 18th green, Woods missed on a birdie putt from 15 feet. If the ball had dropped in instead of lipped out, his 62 would have been the best score ever in any major.

“It would have been a nice record to have,” Woods said. “I thought (the putt) was in.”

Horseshoed around the 18th green were at least 20,000 spectators. It’s interesting how that many people can be that quiet. There was literal silence until the ball spun away from the cup, at which time 20,002 people – the patrons, Woods and his caddie Steve Williams – groaned in unison.

Woods had climbed from a six-shot deficit on Thursday to take the lead, but through 36 holes his advantage amounted to only two shots. Alone in second place was another former OSU Cowboy – Scott Verplank, who at the age of 43 fired a four-under, second-round 66.

Verplank was really good that weekend, finishing in a tie for ninth place. We’ll never know what kind of Sunday Sergio Garcia might have had. He wasn’t in contention for the trophy, but his shot at cashing a decent check dissolved after he was disqualified for having signed an incorrect third-round scorecard.

His playing partner – Weekley – made the scoring error by giving Garcia a 4 instead of a bogey 5 on the 17th hole. The mistake was discovered after Garcia signed the card.

There were two rock stars in the 2007 PGA: Woods and John Daly, and Daly opened with a brilliant Thursday round of 67 while Woods stumbled to a 71.

The 67 was Daly’s best score in any major since the 1997 PGA, and he played well in spite of an unconventional preparation schedule. As a guest of the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel, Daly played a few practice holes on the Hard Rock’s Cherokee Hills course but wasn’t on the Southern Hills property until the Thursday first round.

Even while following his 67 with 73-73-73, Daly attracted the second-largest of the PGA Championship galleries. He had become an overnight sensation with his 1991 PGA Championship triumph, and in Tulsa he finished in a tie for 32nd. In 17 of 21 majors since the 2007 PGA, he missed the cut.

Tulsa’s seventh major was overwhelmed by Tiger Woods, a PGA Championship winner for the fourth time. With a simple internet search – “Tiger Woods PGA Championship” – you see that he was the PGA king in 1999 at Medinah Country Club in the Chicago area, in 2000 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2006 again at Medinah, and in 2007 at Southern Hills.

That’s the value of Woods having conquered Southern Hills. For as long as his career is researched and cared about, “Tiger” and “Tulsa” are synonymous.

