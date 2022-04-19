Bill Haisten: With a stunning 63 in 1982, Raymond Floyd set the Southern Hills standard

EDITOR’S NOTE: This look back at the 1982 PGA Championship is the fourth in a weekly series on Southern Hills Country Club’s history of having hosted seven major professional golf championships. The others were the 1958 U.S. Open, the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship.

A classic example of beginner’s luck.

Before Aug. 5, 1982, I had never witnessed live, professional golf. My first experience was at the highest level of live, professional golf: As the sports editor of the El Reno Tribune in the Oklahoma City area, I was credentialed for coverage of the opening round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

I couldn’t believe the enormity and importance of it all, along with the striking perfection of the Southern Hills property. I marveled at the distance and precision of world-class shot-making.

As I watched the greatness of a field that included Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Tom Kite, a 27-year-old Greg Norman and Billy Casper, I’m sure I thought to myself, “You’re not in the Texas Panhandle anymore.”

Even if nothing extraordinary had transpired that day, my Thursday in Tulsa would have been memorable.

One player — Raymond Floyd — made it unforgettable.

At the age of 39 and with a 9:24 a.m. tee time, Floyd jolted the other players and the patrons with a front-side 33, a back-side 30 and a course-record 63.

On his historic scorecard — signed by himself and playing partner Hale Irwin — Floyd had a three on nine consecutive holes (Nos. 6 through 14). Floyd went on to dominate the tournament, capturing his third major and the championship paycheck of $65,000.

If not for a Sunday double bogey on 18, Floyd would have broken the PGA Championship scoring record. As it was, he followed the 63 with a 69, a 68 and a 72, winning by three strokes over Lanny Wadkins.

Before Floyd’s first-round masterpiece at Southern Hills, a major-championship score of 63 had been achieved only by Miller in the 1973 U.S. Open, by Bruce Crampton in the 1975 PGA Championship, by former Oklahoma State star Mark Hayes in the 1977 British Open, by Tom Weiskopf and Nicklaus in the 1980 U.S. Open, and by Isao Aoki in the 1980 British Open.

By 1982, thousands of competitive and non-competitive rounds had been played during the then-46-year history of the Southern Hills course. Before Floyd, there had never been a documented 63.

In 1946, during the pro-am that preceded the Tulsa Open, Dick Metz fired a six-under 64. That round was classified as non-competitive. As the tournament began the following day, the Kansas golfer shot a 77. At the end of those 72 holes, Sam Snead was the winner and collected $2,000. Runner-up Ben Hogan pocketed $1,166.

In advance of the May 19-22 PGA Championship, Floyd and Tiger Woods remain the only two players to have gone 7-under at Southern Hills. Woods did it during the second round of his 2007 PGA Championship victory.

The Aug. 5, 1982, conditions were ripe for low scoring. Because of the stifling Oklahoma heat that week, tons of water had been sprayed onto the greens. The night before the start of Tulsa’s fourth major, there was a significant rainfall. The softness of the greens allowed players to take aim at the flags when ordinarily they wouldn’t have tried it.

Included among the 15 players who recorded sub-par, opening-round scores were PGA Championship first-timers Fred Couples and Nick Faldo. They both shot 67, with Couples ultimately finishing in a tie for third place and Faldo tying for 14th. Norman shot an opening 66.

In Nicklaus’ quest for what would have been a sixth PGA Championship win, he stumbled out of the gate with a 74. He closed with a Sunday 67, but on the whole his weekend was a disappointment.

“I'm not sure I could play well at Southern Hills if it were air-conditioned,” Nicklaus told Sports Illustrated. “I never have.”

The 1982 tournament was tough also for Arnold Palmer, who missed the cut and by the end of his career had accomplished everything in golf except for winning a PGA Championship.

How does Floyd’s 72-hole total of 272 stand in the history of Tulsa-hosted major championships? His score was 11 shots better than champion Tommy Bolt’s in the 1958 U.S. Open, seven shots better than Dave Stockton’s in the 1970 PGA Championship, six shots better than Hubert Green’s in the 1977 U.S. Open, and four shots better than Retief Goosen’s in the 2001 U.S. Open.

Floyd and Tiger Woods remain the only players to have scored a 63 at Southern Hills. During Woods’ 2007 PGA Championship conquest, he had a second-round 63 and matched Floyd’s final total of 272.

One player — Nick Price — outdid Floyd, Woods and everyone else who ever teed up a ball in a Southern Hills major. While making it look easy in the 1994 PGA Championship, Price finished four rounds at 11-under 269.

Bolt, Stockton and Green sustained the lead throughout most of their Tulsa victories, and Floyd did the same in 1982. He turned 40 one month later but remained a PGA Tour force for several more years. In the Masters, he was second in 1990 and again in 1992.

Floyd returned to Tulsa in 1994, at the age of 51, and opened with a very impressive 69. He finished that tournament in a tie for 61st. It was his 31st and final PGA Championship appearance.

