Bill Haisten: When this PGA Championship ends, Tulsa is on the clock for an eighth major

In 2018-19, there was the extensive, $11 million restoration of Southern Hills’ 18-home championship course.

“A 1936 model Rolls Royce of a golf course has been transformed into a 2019 Rolls Royce,” I wrote at the time.

On May 12, 2020, it was revealed that Tulsa would get the 2030 PGA Championship. While it was a relief to have been officially confirmed for another major, there was the disappointment of having to wait so long.

For Southern Hills, the real game-changer occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress. Less than a week later, the PGA of America decided to strip the 2022 PGA Championship from a Trump-owned property in New Jersey.

Because the PGA of America had a 51-year relationship with Southern Hills (dating to the club’s first PGA Championship in 1970), and because the PGA of America already had personnel in Tulsa for Senior PGA Championship preparation, it seemed obvious that Tulsa would be in line to secure the 2022 tournament that Trump lost.

On Jan. 25, the process was finished: Southern Hills had supplanted Trump National as the site of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Instead of waiting until 2030, we won’t have much of a wait at all.

A few paragraphs ago, I mentioned the prestige of hosting a major. I also should mention the money: It has been projected that the 2022 PGA Championship will have a $143.5 million impact on the Tulsa economy.

