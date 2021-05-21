Bill Haisten: When this PGA Championship ends, Tulsa is on the clock for an eighth major

In 2016, nine years had passed since Southern Hills Country Club hosted a PGA Championship that became doubly important because Tiger Woods was the winner.
There was the expectation that Southern Hills eventually would get another professional major golf championship, but there was nothing in the way of an assurance that Tulsa would experience an additional PGA Championship or U.S. Open.
There is a tremendous demand for those prestigious tournaments. The PGA of America (PGA Championship) and United States Golf Association (U.S. Open) are slammed with applications.
All over the country, there are century-old venues that spent a fortune on renovations. There also has been the recent development of new courses — dazzling, elite properties that want the brand enhancement that comes with hosting a major.
In 2016, it was a frequently asked question within the Tulsa golf community: Because of the fierce competition for these events, would Southern Hills ever get another major?
A flurry of circumstances vaulted Southern Hills back where it desired to be — and back where it belongs.
Late Sunday afternoon, at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, Phil Mickelson or Brooks Koepka or Louis Oosthuizen — or someone currently a bit deeper on the leaderboard — will celebrate as the winner of the 103rd PGA Championship.
As the champion is given the Wanamaker Trophy, the 12-month countdown begins to May 19-22, 2022 and the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa is on the clock for another major championship. It will be the eighth major for Southern Hills, which scores the distinction also of becoming the first five-time host of the PGA Championship.
Next week, Southern Hills is the site of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship — a major on the Champions Tour calendar and a showcase for the world’s best players who are no younger than 50.
From the uncertainty of 2016, there is the fantastic reality of 2021-22: a big-time Senior tournament now and the immediate segue to the planning of another PGA Championship.
“Five years ago, I knew we would get another major,” Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis said. “The question was when. There was nothing on the horizon.
“Once (Southern Hills) made the decision to move forward with the restoration of the golf course, and then once we finished it and saw how good it was, things started happening.”
Actually, things really started happening on May 30, 2017, when the PGA of America confirmed that Southern Hills would host the 2021 Senior PGA Championship and a PGA Championship at some point between 2024 and 2030.
In 2018-19, there was the extensive, $11 million restoration of Southern Hills’ 18-home championship course.
“A 1936 model Rolls Royce of a golf course has been transformed into a 2019 Rolls Royce,” I wrote at the time.
On May 12, 2020, it was revealed that Tulsa would get the 2030 PGA Championship. While it was a relief to have been officially confirmed for another major, there was the disappointment of having to wait so long.
For Southern Hills, the real game-changer occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress. Less than a week later, the PGA of America decided to strip the 2022 PGA Championship from a Trump-owned property in New Jersey.
Because the PGA of America had a 51-year relationship with Southern Hills (dating to the club’s first PGA Championship in 1970), and because the PGA of America already had personnel in Tulsa for Senior PGA Championship preparation, it seemed obvious that Tulsa would be in line to secure the 2022 tournament that Trump lost.
On Jan. 25, the process was finished: Southern Hills had supplanted Trump National as the site of the 2022 PGA Championship.
Instead of waiting until 2030, we won’t have much of a wait at all.
A few paragraphs ago, I mentioned the prestige of hosting a major. I also should mention the money: It has been projected that the 2022 PGA Championship will have a $143.5 million impact on the Tulsa economy.