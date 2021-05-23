Bill Haisten: What a score for Tulsa’s 2022 PGA – Phil Mickelson as the defending champ

By now, the whole world is aware that Phil Mickelson is 50 — the age at which a golfer becomes qualified for PGA Tour Champions competition.

A few weeks ago, I wasn’t very happy with Mickelson when it was revealed that he hadn’t registered for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Why not play at Southern Hills? Phil could actually win the Senior PGA Championship, I thought. It’s a significant event — a major for the Senior players. The champion gets $630,000. Phil has a fairly positive history at Southern Hills. Why not come to Tulsa?

Before the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, I didn’t consider Mickelson as even a fringe contender. Not as a 50-year-old without much recent success. He hadn’t been a major champion since the 2013 British Open. In his previous 164 PGA Tour events, he had won only twice.

Before the PGA Championship, Las Vegas oddsmakers had Rory McIlroy as an 11-to-1 favorite, followed by Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm at 14-to-1, followed by Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau at 16-to-1, followed by Dustin Johnson at 18-to-1.

Way, way down the list — at 200-to-1 — was Mickelson.