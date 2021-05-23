Bill Haisten: What a score for Tulsa’s 2022 PGA – Phil Mickelson as the defending champ

By now, the whole world is aware that Phil Mickelson is 50 — the age at which a golfer becomes qualified for PGA Tour Champions competition.
A few weeks ago, I wasn’t very happy with Mickelson when it was revealed that he hadn’t registered for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Why not play at Southern Hills? Phil could actually win the Senior PGA Championship, I thought. It’s a significant event — a major for the Senior players. The champion gets $630,000. Phil has a fairly positive history at Southern Hills. Why not come to Tulsa?
Before the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, I didn’t consider Mickelson as even a fringe contender. Not as a 50-year-old without much recent success. He hadn’t been a major champion since the 2013 British Open. In his previous 164 PGA Tour events, he had won only twice.
Before the PGA Championship, Las Vegas oddsmakers had Rory McIlroy as an 11-to-1 favorite, followed by Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm at 14-to-1, followed by Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau at 16-to-1, followed by Dustin Johnson at 18-to-1.
Way, way down the list — at 200-to-1 — was Mickelson.
That’s why I thought he should have registered for the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa. I expected Mickelson to miss the cut at Kiawah Island. He could have jetted to Oklahoma and gotten a couple of intense practice rounds at Southern Hills, where he finished third in the 1994 PGA Championship, in a tie for seventh in the 2001 U.S. Open and in a tie for 32nd in the 2007 PGA Championship. The Tour Championship twice was played at Southern Hills. Mickelson was 24th in 1995 and 12th in 1996.
Last year, Mickelson won in each of his first two Champions events. This week, he would have made a great run at his first Senior major championship.
Instead, Mickelson achieved in South Carolina what Tiger Woods did at the Masters two years ago: one of the more improbable and inspiring major-championship victories in the history of the sport.
Even before Mickelson completed his Sunday round, he was swarmed by awestruck patrons who responded more like football fans than golf spectators. He secured his sixth major championship (and his first since shooting a final-round 66 to win the 2013 British Open).
With a two-shot advantage over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen, Mickelson celebrated his first PGA Championship win since 2005.
Mickelson became the oldest winner of a major championship. He is two years older than the previous oldest major champion (Julius Boros in the 1968 PGA Championship). Mickelson is four years older than Jack Nicklaus was while winning the amazing 1986 Masters.
Instead of being bothered that Mickelson won’t be here for this week’s Senior PGA Championship, I shifted my focus to the next PGA Championship: May 19-22, 2022 at Southern Hills.
Presumably, the most famous of all left-handed golfers will be here as the 51-year-old defending champion.
Think about it: Within a span of 106 days, a 43-year-old quarterback won the Super Bowl and a 50-year-old overcame 200-to-1 odds to win the PGA Championship.
Everyone remembers the Tiger Slam — when Woods in 2000-01 was the reigning champion of the U.S. Open, the British Open, the PGA Championship and the Masters.
In advance of the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills, Woods by far was the No. 1 figure in all of sports. The international media presence for the 2001 U.S. Open was remarkable.
In 2006, Woods won the PGA Championship. In the promotions of the 2007 PGA Championship in Tulsa, there always was the reminder that Woods was the defending champ.
The ticket demand was off the charts, and Woods gave the people what they wanted: he tied the Southern Hills course record with a second-round 63 and he won the 2007 tournament by two shots.
There will never again be the sustained global excitement for any golfer as there was for Woods in 1997-2009, but Mickelson has rocked the sports world. The start of the NBA playoffs got lost during a weekend dominated by golf.
It would have been beautiful to watch Mickelson execute shots during this week’s Senior PGA Championship. However, with regard to the marketing of the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, it’s impossible to overstate the value of what he did on Sunday.