Bill Haisten: U.S. Capitol incident resulted in an improbable blessing – Tulsa’s eighth major

If Tiger Woods were to record four scores of 62 and win by 20 shots, it wouldn’t be as improbable as the circumstances that resulted in Tulsa hosting this week’s PGA Championship.

As hotels, restaurants and businesses attempt to recover from the cruel effects of the pandemic, the city of Tulsa won the lottery.

The PGA Championship’s estimated impact on the city’s economy amounts to more than $140 million — or more than double the impact of the 2007 PGA played here.

If not for the shocking Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, you know what would have occurred this weekend at Southern Hills? A wedding or two and maybe a member-guest type of golf tournament.

If a Trump-owned property hadn’t been stripped of the PGA Championship, the most high-profile of this week’s Oklahoma golf events would have been the Toby Keith & Friends Classic, played at Norman’s Belmar Country Club and benefiting the OK Kids Korral organization.

Instead, Tulsa is the site of its eighth major championship: the Tiger Woods & Friends Classic, officially known as the 104th PGA Championship.

Southern Hills was on the PGA of America schedule for the 2021 Senior PGA Championship and the 2030 PGA Championship, but the Jan. 6, 2021, incident at the U.S. Capitol had consequences that extended beyond politics and prosecution.

Four days after the incident, PGA of America President Jim Richerson released a statement: “The PGA of America Board of Directions voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster.”

The PGA of America had no choice. If its signature tournament had been played at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the PGA Championship might have been overwhelmed by protests and nonsense — or worse.

“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,” PGA of America Chairman Seth Waugh said at the time. “We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that?

“Our feeling was, given the tragic events (at the Capitol), that we could no longer hold it (at a Trump-owned club). The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

After the 2022 PGA Championship became an available, lucrative commodity, the PGA leadership was forced to hustle in its process to identify a replacement site.

Two days after Trump lost the 2022 PGA, I wrote this for the Tulsa World: There has to be an urgency with which PGA officials make a decision, and there is an easy solution. Tulsa is that solution. ... The most natural of all possible moves is to adjust Tulsa’s position in the PGA Championship order.

Southern Hills officials will not comment on the potential that their club might be considered for the 2022 PGA, but this is far beyond a “1% chance” type of possibility.

These majors are massive in scope. Trump Bedminster had been awarded the 2022 championship in 2014. That level of preparation time isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

The chosen club and city for 2022 would have less than a year and a half to prepare for a giant production, and that’s why it made sense for Tulsa to get this championship.

PGA of America personnel and Southern Hills officials already were partnered in January 2021, working daily in advance of the Senior PGA that would be conducted that May.

As Southern Hills had hosted seven major championships (most recently in 2007), club executives and members knew the drill. They knew what would be required to execute another major, and everything fell together absolutely and improbably perfectly for Tulsa.

Several prominent venues expressed an interest in hosting the 2022 PGA, but on Jan. 26, 2021, there was this headline on tulsaworld.com: A major score for Tulsa — Southern Hills gets the 2022 PGA Championship.

On ESPN Plus, ESPN and CBS, beginning with John Daly’s first tee-ball strike at 7 a.m. Thursday, there will over the course of four days be 46 hours of live-streaming and televised coverage.

There will be countless references to Southern Hills and Tulsa. In effect, 46 hours of international marketing for the club and the city.

Late Wednesday afternoon, 33-year-old golf superstar Rory McIlroy was in the Southern Hills media center, making small talk with several people while holding his 21-month-old daughter.

We weren’t supposed to have another one of these championships until 2030, when McIlroy would have competed as a 41-year-old.

Here we are, though, so improbably and so fortunately on the brink of another blockbuster golf tournament and a $140 million gift.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.