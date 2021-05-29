Bill Haisten: The amazing Senior PGA weather – a 69-degrees-with-a-north-breeze storyline

It was a smart play, because golf resonates more in the spring than it does during the August countdown to football season. From a Tulsa standpoint, May conditions are dramatically more pleasant than what we usually get in August.

The pandemic resulted in a Senior PGA Championship limit of 8,000 spectators per day. For the 2022 PGA, it is expected that a more typical attendance total of 30,000 will be on the Southern Hills property each day.

There was a point during Saturday’s third round when Mike Weir was at 8-under and making a bid to become the runaway champion, but he had a rough finish and takes a 54-hole score of 3-under par into the final round. At the top of the leaderboard are Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker at 6-under and Alex Cejka at 5-under.

In conversation with spectators the last couple of days, everyone marveled at the shot-making talent of these Senior players — and everyone commented on the weather.

Ten days ago, I saw the same forecast that Karns saw. I knew that the weather might be a significant storyline, but not in this way. Not in a 69-degree-with-a-north-breeze perfection sort of way.