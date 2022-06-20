Bill Haisten: Southern Hills president ‘very confident’ Tulsa will get a ninth major

Now that a month has passed since Tulsa hosted an incredibly entertaining and beautifully lucrative PGA Championship, and as the U.S. Open is concluded on Sunday at The Country Club near Boston, Scott Mabrey steps up to answer a frequently asked question.

Is it a given that Southern Hills Country Club will pursue another major championship?

The May 19-22 PGA Championship ended with Justin Thomas rallying for a dramatic playoff victory over Will Zalatoris, and with an estimated impact of more than $140 million on the Tulsa economy.

“We would love to host another major championship,” said Mabrey, the Southern Hills club president since Feb. 1. “Whether it’s a U.S. Open or the PGA — both of them are great.”

Does it bother the PGA of America that Southern Hills would publicly express a desire to host another U.S. Open? Or vice versa — would the USGA be annoyed by another Southern Hills alliance with the PGA of America?

“We’ve not said that we want one championship instead of the other,” Mabrey stated. “We want to be clear on that. We’re one of the few clubs that has hosted both (the Open and PGA Championship).

“Southern Hills is uniquely positioned in the center of the country. Geography helps us. There aren’t many clubs in the middle of the country that can host a major.”

The Southern Hills course absolutely provides a world-class test. This fantastic stat was provided by Southern Hills historian Clyde Chrisman: In the eight majors played in Tulsa, there were 1,248 players. Only 45 players finished with a 72-hole score that was under par.

Before Thomas and Zalatoris clashed in their playoff, they were tied at 5-under.

U.S. Open sites have not been determined for 2028 and 2031. The next available PGA Championship events are in 2030, 2032 and 2033.

The USGA and PGA of America know that Southern Hills is interested and capable, and that the Tulsa market responds with strong corporate support and ticket buying, but when might there be movement?

At what point do the Southern Hills people start to hope for good news?

“There’s really no set time frame,” Mabrey said.

When it was announced in January 2021 that Tulsa would get the 2022 PGA, Southern Hills officials contacted the 25 corporate partners that were most heavily invested in supporting the Tulsa-hosted 2021 Senior PGA Championship.

The proposal, as shared by Mabrey: “Would you commit to rolling over your corporate support for the PGA?”

All 25 said yes, and several of them said yes while still feeling the sting of the pandemic’s impact on the business world. Unwavering corporate support bolsters Mabrey’s belief that Tulsa will get additional majors.

On May 22, PGA of America and Southern Hills officials congratulated each other for having collaborated on a special event. Everyone celebrated a week of mostly excellent weather conditions.

“When the PGA people left here, they were very vocal about their approval,” Mabrey recalled. “They loved Tulsa and the golf course. We checked all of the boxes. They said in a casual way, ‘We want to come back.’

“Does that mean 2030, 2031, 2032 or 2040? Who knows? There are so many factors in that process, but I feel very confident about our position.”

For the sake of getting “chat time” with PGA of America and USGA executives, Mabrey says, he and other club members occasionally represent Southern Hills at other major championships. Mabrey is co-chair of Southern Hills’ Tournaments and Traditions Committee.

“Our committee’s job is to maintain relationships and connections with decision-makers,” he explained. “Sometimes, you’re better off at the U.S. Amateur or a PGA Junior event because it’s not as busy. You might get more quality time with the right people.”

From Okmulgee to Southern Hills

Since 2019, Mabrey has been CEO of Mabrey Bank. He joined Southern Hills in 2001 — the last time the club hosted a U.S. Open. In 2018, he became a member of the club’s Board of Governors.

An Okmulgee native, he was an All-State high school golfer in 1990. At OU, Mabrey studied law during the years when Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake coached the football Sooners. Bob Stoops arrived a few months after Mabrey graduated.

Mabrey’s golf talent is at a high level, and it’s rare that a Mabrey drive strays from its intended line. On five occasions, he advanced to the finals of the Southern Hills club championship.

In 2018, he scored one of the more prestigious distinctions in Oklahoma amateur golf: Southern Hills club champion. His best round ever at Southern Hills was a 67.

Mabrey is on a short list of Southern Hills members who served as club president and also won club championships. Andy Johnson was the Southern Hills president at one time and the club champion in 2010, 2011 and 2020. Legendary Southern Hills figure John Winters was a club president and also the club champion in 1937, 1938 and 1954.

As a kindergartner, Mabrey experienced his first round of golf. He and his dad played at their club in Okmulgee. As a little guy, Mabrey was such a proficient putter that he would win practice-green contests with grown men. At stake: quarters and Cokes.

Mabrey turned 50 only a few days before the 2022 PGA Championship. To this day, his go-to beverage is a classic Coca-Cola. He and his wife, Julee, are the parents of three children.

No Mickelson, no problem

When Phil Mickelson prevailed in the 2021 PGA Championship, becoming the oldest player to win a major at 50, it really resonated at Southern Hills and with Mabrey personally.

For the 2022 PGA, everyone presumed, Mickelson would be in Tulsa as the defending champion.

“I’m a big fan of Tiger (Woods) now,” Mabrey reports, “but I was always a Phil guy.”

As Mickelson chose to accept a reported $200 million to join Greg Norman’s LIV Golf league, and because Mickelson had been critical of the PGA Tour and reportedly made searing remarks about Saudi Arabians (who happen to be funding Norman’s start-up tour), he disconnected from competitive golf for several months and did not play at Southern Hills. Mickelson wasn’t banned from Tulsa by the PGA of America. He simply decided he wasn’t ready to play.

Mickelson played in the inaugural LIV Golf event last week in England and in the U.S. Open this week. He missed the cut in the Open.

There was disappointment when Mickelson announced he would not be in Tulsa. In hindsight, it’s not really disappointing at all. The Mickelson media madness might have overwhelmed the event. Not during the weekend so much, because it’s quite likely he also would have missed the PGA Championship cut, but Tuesday through Friday there would have been tremendous focus on the Mickelson controversy.

“Looking back, I think it ended up being a benefit that he was not here,” Mabrey said. “It would have distracted from the tournament.

“It was great that Tiger was here and, as it turned out, what Justin Thomas did will be talked about for decades to come: one of the greatest comebacks in major championship history. At the end of the day, it could not have gone better. Justin Thomas will be in the Hall of Fame one day and everyone will remember what he did at Southern Hills.”

Back to normal

After a Saturday interview with the Tulsa World, Mabrey had a practice session. He’ll spend Father’s Day on Sunday playing in a fourball event at Southern Hills.

While the course teemed with members and guests on Saturday, PGA Championship reminders were everywhere. The removal of the grandstands, hospitality venues and various other tournament-specific structures requires more than three months of everyday labor.

Scarred in May by the foot traffic of 40,000 patrons each day, the course’s more heavily populated viewing areas have nearly completely recovered.

After two years of preparing to host and then hosting the Senior PGA and the PGA, the Southern Hills members get a chance to breathe easy and enjoy their golf course without cart bans or other restrictions.

Eventually, though, Southern Hills will want another week in the international spotlight. A ninth major.

“The overwhelming majority of the club would love to have another major,” Mabrey said. “That’s the feedback I get from the membership. Anything would have to be approved by our Board of Governors, but I feel confident the board would want to approve it because the impact is so positive on the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma.”

