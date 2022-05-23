Bill Haisten: Southern Hills’ Nick Sidorakis savors a perfect last dance in a major

On Monday, as he reflected on a phenomenal PGA Championship final round and a great week for his club, Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis confirmed that he will retire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Having been on the job since 1995, Sidorakis has a longer run as the Southern Hills general manager/CEO than any previous person in that position. The New Jersey native oversaw the club’s hosting of the 1995 and 1996 Tour Championship, 2001 U.S. Open, 2007 PGA Championship, 2009 U.S. Amateur, 2021 Senior PGA Championship and 2022 PGA Championship.

The 2022 PGA Championship, as it turns out, was Sidorakis’ last dance as it pertains to his involvement in big-time Tulsa golf tournaments.

It ended with an epic Sunday afternoon as Justin Thomas scrambled from an eight-shot deficit, edging past hard-luck Mito Pereira on the leaderboard, squaring up against Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff and winning with playoff scores of birdie on the 13th hole, birdie on 17 and an easy par on 18. It was the PGA Championship’s first playoff since 2010.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what happened. I put it up as the best championship I’ve ever worked. This was the best one,” Sidorakis told the Tulsa World on Monday, as Southern Hills began the three- to four-month process of cleaning the property after having welcomed daily tournament crowds believed to have ranged from 40,000 to 48,000.

The PGA of America hasn’t yet released official attendance figures or numbers related to revenue generated from ticket sales, sponsorship sales and the hospitality-venue sales. There is a chance that Tulsa’s eighth major broke all-time PGA Championship on ticket sales and merchandise sales.

The impact on the Tulsa economy is expected to exceed the $140 million mark.

Among the more talked-storylines were Phil Mickelson’s absence, Tiger Woods’ presence, Rory McIlroy’s opening-round 65, Bubba Watson’s second-round and course-record-tying 63, Woods’ Saturday withdrawal after limping in with a third-round 79, the dramatic weekend weather change and the shifting of the wind from the south to the north, Pereira’s errant tee ball on his 72nd hole and the 60,000-square-foot merchandise building positioned southwest of the clubhouse.

ESPN and CBS television viewership figures are expected to be announced on Tuesday. ESPN’s Thursday telecast had the largest audience for any PGA Championship first-round telecast in 20 years. ESPN’s Friday telecast had more viewers than any other PGA second-round presentation since 2009 (on TNT).

The challenges of Southern Hills must have been a shock to the senses of the PGA Tour players who rolled into Tulsa. Before the PGA Championship, 66 players finished under par at the Mexico Open. In spite of heavy rain at the Wells Fargo Championship, 20 were under par. At the Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, all 83 players who made the cut finished no worse than 4-under for the tournament.

At the Byron Nelson, the cut line was drawn at 5-under par. At Southern Hills, the cut happened at 4-over. Only 12 PGA contestants finished under par (compared to nine at the Masters).

Before Thomas and Zalatoris were matched in the Sunday playoff, they were at 5-under for the week.

“I thought (the winning score) would be 7- to 8-under, based on past championships here,” Sidorakis said. “The players saw all Oklahoma weather conditions, and they saw a completely different golf course on Saturday and Sunday.

“(Southern Hills superintendent Russ Myers didn’t leave the property for five days. What he did was absolutely amazing. The great playing conditions were a tribute to a lot of people. The membership gave up the golf course without carts starting in October, so it was a group effort within the membership.”

At one point on Sunday, Pereira was 10-under par. He had a four-shot lead over Zalatoris and a whopping eight-shot advantage over Thomas.

Sidorakis was asked when he realized he was witnessing the first stages of an instant classic: “The bogeys on 7 and 8,” he replied, referring to Pereira’s results on the seventh and eighth holes.

As the leader took a step back, Thomas began his ascent on the leaderboard. There were birdies on 9, 11 and 12, following by a string of four consecutive pars, followed by Thomas' conversion on 17 — a massively important birdie that positioned him at 5-under and, ultimately, got him into the playoff with Zalatoris.

“I was just hoping that someone wouldn’t run away with it,” Sidorakis said. “We just wanted a great finish. Lo and behold, we had a great finish.

“Our membership was just ecstatic. Grinning from ear to ear. Proud. They loved how the golf course was presented. The member area we had on No. 7 was over the top.”

Sidorakis turns 64 this fall. He’s been in the hospitality business since he was 20, when his father died. Sidorakis left Florida State University to return home and manage his family’s restaurant — the Sleepy Hollow Inn in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Before bringing his family to Oklahoma in 1995, Sidorakis for two years was the GM at Chapel Hill Country Club in North Carolina.

After what will have been a 28-year run at Southern Hills, “I might do some consulting in the club industry,” Sidorakis said. “I haven’t determined that yet.”

Southern Hills hosts the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2024 and wants additional men’s major championships. The site of the 2030 PGA Championship remains undetermined. The United States Golf Association hasn’t decided on sites for the 2028 and 2031 U.S. Open tournaments.

Other Southern Hills leadership figures will drive those pursuits while Sidorakis savors his last dance on a major-championship stage — a 66-degree Sunday of fantastic golf and drama.

“You couldn’t ask for better theater than what we got,” he said.

