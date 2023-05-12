BROKEN ARROW — With a swing set and slide for little kids, two golf-simulation bays, a chipping booth, a putting area, an Urban Cowboy bucking machine, a throw-it-through-the-hole football booth, funky furniture and six food trucks, the Fan Village area had a Golfapalooza feel.

During Friday’s Round 1 of the inaugural LIV Tulsa golf tournament, the Club 54, Birdie Shack and Gallery Club hospitality spaces were filled with patrons who had all-day access to alcohol, food and conversation with difference-makers in the business world.

At one point in the Gallery Club, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Ben Buie were introduced to each other and dived into a small-talk session.

Maybe they discussed the benefits of LIV Tulsa on Broken Arrow’s economy and entertainment profile.

The attendance was greater than expected. LIV didn’t announce an officially estimated total, but the number I most frequently heard from authority figures was 12,000.

If I had been told that 15,000 were here to watch world-class golfers compete in shorts instead of slacks, I would not have blinked. No question, there were more than 12,000 people here.

At least 5,000 patrons stayed for the Lainey Wilson concert that began 15 minutes after the round concluded.

One media member shared a 360-degree video that showed significant galleries simultaneously on several holes. There was an estimate in the media center that Friday’s attendance was closer to 17,000 than to 12,000.

The spectators saw a bit of history — a tournament course-record-tying score of 61 achieved by first-round leader Brendan Grace.

With regard to the score, the 34-year-old South African matched the 61 fired in 2006 by then-LPGA star Cristie Kerr. With regard to scoring under par, Kerr still has the record. For that 2006 LPGA tournament, the Cedar Ridge course was a par-71. Kerr was at 10-under. For the LIV event, par is 70. Grace is 9-under.

In line with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” brand, constant music pumped throughout the Cedar Ridge property. Much of the patrons’ attire was markedly more casual than you typically would see at a Southern Hills major.

Also, and this is interesting: There were a lot of young people here. Tons of young people. LIV specifically and the entire golf industry by extension must be encouraged to see so many 15- to 30-year-olds at a pro event.

Within that young demographic were four members of the Bishop Kelley girls’ golf team: Elle Stanger, Samantha Klingenberg, Amelia Johnson and Scarlet Williams. They watched from a vantage point near Club 54 at the 18th green, and they weren’t playing with their phones. They were watching and discussing the golf.

“I went to the PGA Championship last year,” Stanger said. “This is definitely a lot different. Totally different. The music — it’s like a big party. I think it’s fun.”

The 41-year-old Buie was the starting center for Les Miles-coached OSU football teams, and today he and his family reside in Broken Arrow. Buie owns Broken Arrow pubs CJ Moloney’s and Potbelly’s.

“As I walked out here,” Buie said, “I noticed that there’s a pulse to it. The music was going early. There’s a vibe.”

Buie was at Southern Hills for the 2007 and 2022 PGA Championship tournaments. On Friday, he attended LIV Tulsa with several of his Indian Springs Country Club golf buddies.

When asked whether he might leave the Gallery Club and walk a few holes, Buie replied, “No, we have everything we need right here. We can see every player come through. We have free beer, free wine and lots of snacks. The snacks are solid.”

Pinnell represented the Tulsa market by wearing a baby-blue Southern Hills shirt and a Tulsa Tech hat.

“I’m very impressed by the crowds,” the lieutenant governor stated. “As (the state’s) Secretary of Tourism, I wanted to make sure that Tulsa showed out and showed up. We absolutely did. I know the LIV tournament officials are really impressed by the turnout.

“The goal now is, can we keep (the Tulsa market) on the LIV circuit year after year? Singapore, London and Tulsa — right? Can we keep Tulsa on the (schedule) for next year and for years to come?”

The three happiest people at Cedar Ridge might have been Grace, tournament director Frank Billings (who had a big grin glued to his face) and Debra Whitten.

On Sunday, Whitten celebrates her 67th birthday. Debra and her husband Lonnie plan to be doing on Saturday and Sunday what they did on Friday — watching LIV Tulsa while seated in the shade of a massive tree near the 18th green. They had easy access to a huge video board that streamed the CW telecast.

From their home in Smith Center, Kansas, the Whittens made the 390-mile drive to Tulsa. Smith Center is located in far north-central Kansas and near the Nebraska border.

Debra says she and Lonnie play golf on a regular basis at the Smith Center municipal course. They watch PGA Tour and LIV television “all the time,” Debra added, but LIV Tulsa is her first experience in seeing live, big-time professional golf.

“So far,” Debra Whitten said at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, “I’ve gotten to watch some of my favorites like Matthew Wolff and Brendan Steele. Oh, and Ian Poulter, Jason Kokrak and Paul Casey.

“We were (among the first) people through the gate and set up right here. It’s pretty cool, seeing it in person after seeing all of these guys on TV. We’re enjoying this very much.”

So, that’s a wrap on the first day of the first LIV golf played on Oklahoma soil.

If there’s a concise way to describe what transpired here, it would be this: Cedar Ridge is saturated with big energy.