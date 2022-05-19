Bill Haisten: Rory McIlroy opens the PGA with a statement – a historically special 65

The 104th PGA Championship began with 70-degree perfection and first-hole birdies from rock stars Tiger Woods and John Daly.

The 56-year-old Daly was clad in a green shirt and colorful pants adorned by images of skulls. On his second shot, he nearly holed out from the No. 1 fairway.

What a morning at Southern Hills.

What a start.

Let’s go!

Early conditions were nice not only for more than 40,000 patrons, but for scoring. The greens were softened by a splash of overnight rain. While the velocity of the wind wasn’t a great factor, the swirling unpredictability of the breeze did seem to annoy some of the golfers.

More players — 26 — finished under par on Thursday than during the first round of any previous Southern Hills-hosted major. During the 1982 PGA Championship, 17 contestants were under par through one round. During the 1994 PGA, there were 14. During the 2007 PGA, there were 12.

Through one round of the 1970 PGA — Tulsa’s first PGA — only four players were under par.

Ultimately, Woods (4-over-par 74) and Daly (72) did not get special results on Thursday. Daly was at 2-under through 13 holes, but stumbled at 14 and closed with three bogeys.

Rory McIlroy did get a special result — a 5-under-par 65 that ranks as having been historically special. In seven previous Southern Hills-hosted major championships, only two other players recorded an opening-round score of as low as 65.

During the first round of the 1982 PGA Championship, eventual champion Raymond Floyd set the course record with a 63. During the first round of the 2007 PGA, Graeme Storm carded a bogey-free 65. And now there is McIlroy’s 65, which began as he, Woods and Spieth started their round on the 10th hole.

In pursuit of what would be his first major championship since 2014, the 33-year-old McIlroy had a streak of four consecutive birdies and concluded his round with a birdie on No. 9. While Spieth needed 33 putts as he opened with a 72, McIlroy putted only 25 times during his trip around the course.

“It was a great start to the tournament,” said McIlroy, who arrived in Tulsa with the momentum generated by a second-place Masters finish and a top-five performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. “I’ve been playing well coming in here. I’ve been carrying some good form.

“I think when your game is feeling like that, it's just a matter of going out there and really sticking to your game plan — executing as well as you possibly can and just sort of staying in your own little world. I did that really well today.”

The afternoon players had the misfortune of being dealt a shot of Oklahoma heat. By noon, the temperature was 82 (not bad) while the humidity registered at a sticky 63% (not good). By late afternoon, the temperature was 90, the heat index climbed to 97 and most of the spectators had headed home.

The Friday forecast: a high temperature in the upper 80s and a fairly strong south wind. For the weekend rounds, temperatures are expected to be considerably more pleasant.

Bunched behind McIlroy are Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge. At two shots off the lead: veteran Matt Kuchar, former University of Oklahoma star Abraham Ancer and Justin Thomas.

Considering the PGA of America course set-up and the challenging speed and contours of the greens, 68 is a brilliant score at Southern Hills. Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele was one of nine players who shot 68.

The pre-tournament favorites were Scottie Scheffler, who’s having a Player of the Year type of season and won the Masters, and Jon Rahm. By the standards of most players, a 71 is unremarkable. By the current personal standards set by Scheffler, who occupies the top spot in the World Golf Rankings, a 71 must have felt disheartening.

A double bogey on a par-3 absolutely is disheartening, and that’s what Rahm did on No. 8. He opened with a 73.

As recently as February 2020, Brooks Koepka was the world’s No. 1-ranked player. On Thursday, his score was 75.

The McIlroy-Woods-Spieth group was watched by a gallery that seemed at times to be at or beyond 15,000 patrons. Many of those patrons pounded the $18 cans of beer that became famous earlier in the week.

Fifteen months ago, Woods sustained serious right-leg injuries in a California auto accident. His comeback began last month at the Masters, where he was 1-under through one round but shot a pair of weekend 78s and finished 47th. At times on Thursday, his discomfort was obvious.

“My leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be,” said the 46-year-old Woods, a 15-time major champion and the 2007 PGA Championship winner at Southern Hills. “We’ll start the recovery process and get after it tomorrow.”

As part of the 7 a.m. group on No. 1, Daly was the first player to launch a shot in this tournament. With his approach, his ball struck the pin. Easy birdie. Beautiful highlight. At the turn, there was the thought that the 1991 PGA Championship winner might be a person-of-the-day type of figure. That possibility unraveled with his bogey-bogey-bogey finish.

There were 79 players who shot worse than Daly’s 72, however, so the Arkansas maverick certainly has a chance to make the cut in a major for the first time since the 2012 PGA.

McIlroy strives for something far beyond just making the cut. This nugget was tweeted by @JustinRayGolf: In each of the previous three majors in which McIlroy opened with a 66 or better — the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2014 U.S. Open and the 2014 PGA — he was the champion.

