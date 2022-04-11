Bill Haisten: Red-hot Masters champion Scottie Scheffler loves Southern Hills

As we’re now only 38 days from the start of the May 19-22 PGA Championship, ticket-holding patrons should be fired up to get a look at the clearly defined best player on the planet.

Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler is riding one of the great heaters in golf history: four victories in his last six events, a two-month total of $9 million and now a Masters green jacket.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old from the Dallas area celebrated his first major championship while fortifying his position at No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings.

You may have heard this mentioned during the weekend — that Scheffler loves the Southern Hills course.

In a 2021 Q&A published on the Avid Golfer site, Scheffler was asked about his favorite courses.

“Obviously, (Augusta National) is incredible, but I have always been a huge fan of Southern Hills in Tulsa,” he replied. “I haven’t had a chance to play it since the (2018-19) renovation yet, but I really liked it before.”

As an 18-year-old in the weather-shortened 2014 Trans-Mississippi Championship, Scheffler shot a one-over 71 and a 72 to finish tied for 21st at Southern Hills.

While in the Longhorn program, Scheffler twice played in Big 12 Championship tournaments conducted at Southern Hills. The 2015 event was especially satisfying as Texas was the team champion and Scheffler, with a second-round 67 and a third-round 68, was the individual champion over 72 holes.

His most recent Southern Hills experience occurred in 2018, when Scheffler was a senior and finished in a Big 12 tie for fifth with Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff. They were one shot better than OSU’s Viktor Hovland.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have set early lines on the PGA Championship. Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are the favorites. Next on the board is Rory McIlroy, who fired a fantastic 64 on Sunday at the Masters.

Eighteen players are above Tiger Woods on the odds list.

Forty-seven players are above Phil Mickelson.

It’s currently impossible to know whether the 46-year-old Woods will have recovered from his 72-hole Masters comeback hike and return to Tulsa, where he prevailed in the 2007 PGA Championship; or whether the 51-year-old Mickelson plays here as the defending champ.

Inactive because of self-inflicted reputation damage, Mickelson did not play in the Masters and hasn’t shared details of his plan for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

During Bryson DeChambeau’s pre-Masters media session, he was asked about Mickelson. DeChambeau: “I’ve tried to reach out, but he’s gone dark. There’s no contact.”

Best-case scenario, part I: Woods starts to feel good again in two weeks. By the end of April, we see reports of a practice round. Perhaps he comes to Tulsa for practice at Southern Hills (as he did in 2007). In a dramatic tweet, he commits to the Tulsa tournament.

Best-case scenario, part II: Mickelson and the PGA Tour soon hammer out a plan for his return, which would include his presence at Southern Hills.

The best-case scenario within the best-case scenario: In a pairing that might result in the largest viewing audience ever for the first round of any major, Woods and Mickelson would be together on May 19. Not since the 2018 Players Championship have they been grouped together.

While having Woods and Mickelson here would be amazing, any Tulsa-related discussion of those guys is speculation. Total guesswork.

If you’re looking for a sure thing during this countdown to Southern Hills, count on an enjoyable four days of watching red-hot Scottie Scheffler strike beautiful shots on one of his favorite courses.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.