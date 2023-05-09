BROKEN ARROW — Over the span of five days, an episode of “Saturday Night Live” evolves from a blank page to a complex production. Only minutes before the show begins, and sometimes even after it has begun, sketches are changed.
Regarding the insanely fluid nature of a typical SNL presentation, there was a few years ago this quote from producer Lorne Michaels: “The show doesn’t go on because it’s ready. It goes on because it’s 11:30.”
As I was on the Cedar Ridge Country Club property on Tuesday, that Michaels comment came to mind.
The LIV Tulsa golf event is about to happen not because organizers are totally ready for it to happen, but because it’s mid-May and it’s time for it to happen.
Bill Haisten Podcast: Frank Billings discusses the Cedar Ridge-hosted LIV event involving the suddenly hot Phil Mickelson
Tournament director and longtime Cedar Ridge Country Club member Frank Billings says the May 12-14 LIV event will be a high-energy, great-golf experience for patrons.
It was interesting to see so much preparation activity only three days before the gates open for patrons. There were workers all over the place, putting finishing touches on hospitality venues and preparing the clubhouse area and course for spectator traffic.
LIV Tulsa is a 54-hole, three-day tournament that begins on Friday and involves 48 players contending for the individual title while also competing as members of 12 four-man teams. The Wednesday and Thursday practice rounds are not open to the public.
Tournament participants include major-championship superstars like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, along with Oklahoma-connected figures like Talor Gooch (the individual winner of each of the last two LIV tournaments), Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III and Matthew Wolff.
“We’re expecting and hoping that Tulsa will be the best-attended LIV event in the U.S. in 2023,” said Frank Billings, the tournament director and a Cedar Ridge member.
Billings says his prediction is “based on the LIV hospitality-venue sales, the grounds-pass sales and the interest in the pro-am.”
As Southern Hills hosted five PGA Championships and three U.S. Opens, Tulsa is established as a premier golf market. Because of the demand for access to LIV Tulsa hospitality venues, the Gallery Club and Birdie Shack structures were increased in size.
The attendance projection, Billings shares, is 10,000 during each of the tournament rounds — comparable to the Southern Hills attendance figures for the 2021 Senior PGA Championship.
LIV Tulsa immediately precedes the PGA Championship at Rochester, New York. Mickelson is among the several LIV players expected to be in the PGA field. He was the stunning victor in the 2021 PGA Championship, becoming the oldest player to win in a major. Because of ongoing controversy last year, however, he chose not to defend his title at Southern Hills.
Two weeks after the 2022 PGA was played in Tulsa, Mickelson joined the LIV tour.
The 52-year-old Mickelson played beautifully during last month’s Masters, finishing in a tie for second with Koepka, but hasn’t yet consistently flourished in LIV tournaments. Through his first 12 appearances, there has been only one top-10 finish.
“Golf but louder” is how LIV markets its decidedly different brand of tournament entertainment.
The money certainly is loud.
For having been the individual winner and a member of the first-place RangeGoats GC team, Gooch made $4.75 million during the most recent LIV event in Singapore.
For having finished in last place — 48th — former U.S. Amateur champion James Piot pocketed $120,000.
For having fired a Southern Hills course-record 63 and winning the 1982 PGA Championship by three shots, Ray Floyd was paid $65,000.