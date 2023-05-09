LIV Tulsa

• Friday-Sunday, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.

• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition. There is a shotgun-start format, with all 48 players starting simultaneously. The Wednesday and Thursday practice rounds are not open to the public.

• Times: Friday and Saturday, gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the round begins at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the round begins at 12:05 p.m.

• Tickets/hospitality tents: livgolf.com. Tickets are available on site, but LIV officials encourage patrons to purchase online.

* Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.

* Friday entertainment: Fifteen minutes after the end of the Friday round, country artist Lainey Wilson performs a one-hour concert at Cedar Ridge.