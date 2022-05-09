Bill Haisten: Phil Mickelson is on the Tulsa list, but still there’s no certainty

First, there was April 22 – the deadline by which players were required to register for the upcoming PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

It wasn’t remarkable that Phil Mickelson registered. It was a formality. He was the 2021 PGA Championship winner, becoming the oldest player ever to win a major and one of the reasons why most 2022 Southern Hills tickets were sold before the midway mark of the football season.

Next, there was Monday, May 8 – the date on which the PGA Championship field was released.

Tiger Woods is the most interesting man on the list. As he played a practice round here on April 28, it feels OK to feel confident about Woods making what would be his fourth appearance in a Southern Hills tournament.

It’s cool that John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau apparently will be here, along with red-hot Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and most of the other players currently in the top 100 of the World Golf Rankings. On Monday, Rahm, Thomas and Spieth played practice holes at Southern Hills.

Mickelson is on the Tulsa list, also – and again, it’s a formality.

Not from Mickelson, not from PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh and not from any other informed or legitimate authority figure has there been a definitive indication that Mickelson will play in the May 19-22 PGA Championship. He really can’t be referred to as “the defending champion” if he doesn’t make the attempt to defend his championship.

There was from Waugh, however, some insight posted on the Golf Digest site over the weekend. Golf Digest reported on the highlights of a “5 Clubs Conversation” podcast involving Waugh and former Golf Channel host Gary Williams.

Of a Mickelson return to the PGA Tour, Waugh said, “I think he’s trying to figure out when the right time for him is. I think the game is trying to figure out the right time for him, too.

“How long is long enough? And is he ready mentally and physically to do it?”

Mickelson has been off the grid for three months, mired in a controversy that centered on his stunningly critical remarks about the PGA Tour and its “greed.” During an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also said the new Saudi golf league could be used as leverage against the PGA Tour.

Several players denounced Mickelson’s comments and pledged allegiance to the PGA Tour. Several of Mickelson’s big-money sponsors reacted by pausing or ending their relationship with the six-time major champion.

Mickelson tweeted a lengthy apology: “My intent was never to hurt anyone and I’m so sorry to the people I have negatively impacted. . . . The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level. I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”

Shipnuck says his conversation with the 51-year-old Mickelson was on the record. Reportedly, Mickelson believed that he and Shipnuck were off the record.

Either way, Shipnuck has finished a 256-page book that should be a blockbuster: “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar.”

The timing of the book’s release coincides with PGA Championship week. The book drops on Tuesday, May 17. Last week, an excerpt indicated that Mickelson’s gambling losses in 2010-14 amounted to a staggering $40 million.

The PGA Tour has not suspended Mickelson from its events. Not in an official, publicly known manner, anyway. Maybe he was advised to stay away for a while. He didn’t play in the Masters.

During our podcast last week, Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig and I discussed this aspect of a possible Mickelson comeback: If he does intend to play again, his first news conference is going to be uncomfortable and extensive. Marketability restoration is going to take some time, but it has to start somewhere.

Does Mickelson start that process in Tulsa?

“The idea is, if he does play, and if he’s able to and allowed to … he would certainly have to face the media,” Waugh said during the “5 Clubs Conversation” podcast. “But I hope (Mickelson’s media session would be on) Monday or Tuesday, and then once the flag goes up, it’s about the golf.

“What we’re trying to do is deliver a major championship. Not a circus.”

Mickelson was in Tulsa for the 1994 PGA Championship, the 1995 and 1996 Tour Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship. By Friday, I’m guessing, we’ll have absolute clarity on his status for next week.

