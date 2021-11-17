Bill Haisten: Now that OSU is in the statue business, what about Scott Verplank?

The 1980s were a phenomenal decade for individual achievement at Oklahoma State, and one of those highly successful Cowboys — Scott Verplank — is about to be inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame.
Everyone remembers these OSU athletes as having been tremendous, but there’s not always the automatic memory that these athletes all were in Stillwater during the ’80s.
Before they were fitted for Pro Football Hall of Fame jackets, Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders were OSU tailbacks and teammates.
Before they were Olympic gold medalists, Kenny Monday, John Smith and Kendall Cross were NCAA championship wrestlers.
Before she was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Michele Smith was a left-handed pitcher and an All-American. During her 1986-89 Cowgirl career, she had a career earned run average of 0.75.
In 1999, Baseball America designated Oklahoma State’s Pete Incaviglia as having been the college baseball Player of the Century. At No. 2 was Arizona State’s Bob Horner. At No. 3 — Oklahoma State’s Robin Ventura.
Incaviglia set two national records that still stand: a single-season total of 48 home runs in 1985 and a career total of 100 homers in 1983-85. In 1985-88, Ventura became famous because of a national-record, 58-game hit streak and a career batting average of .428.
As a three-time All-American, the winner of nine college tournaments and an NCAA champion, Verplank was on a comparable level of greatness. The Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 also includes the Edwards brothers (former Cowboys Danny and David), course architect Floyd Farley and well-known Edmond golf figure Art Proctor. The induction banquet is scheduled for Sunday night at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club.
Now that OSU is in the statue business — having unveiled monuments to commemorate the unmatched brilliance of Sanders and the generosity of T. Boone Pickens — the university should decide whether a Verplank statue belongs on the campus or on the Karsten Creek property west of Stillwater.
Before his 16-year run as the OSU athletic director, Mike Holder coached eight national championship Cowboy golf teams. When Verplank was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, Holder expressed his opinion that Arizona State’s Phil Mickelson and Verplank were the best college golfers of all time.
Golf Oklahoma quoted Verplank as having said, “I appreciate how good I was when I was 21 years old. I appreciate that now more than ever.”
One month after his 21st birthday and one month before the start of his senior year at OSU, Verplank stunned the golf world by winning a PGA Tour event — the Western Open near Chicago.
As an amateur, Verplank prevailed over a field of the world’s most talented professionals. At 9-under par, he finished 19 shots ahead of Jack Nicklaus (who eight months later would prevail in the Masters).
Near the top of that Western Open leaderboard also were former Cowboys Danny Edwards (who finished in a tie for ninth) and Willie Wood (who tied for 17th).
Verplank followed his PGA Tour conquest by capturing the 1986 NCAA individual title and becoming a first-team All-American for the third time. He is a Dallas native who ultimately was based at Edmond’s Oak Tree Country Club.
While winning nearly $30 million as a professional, and while having recorded a match-play record of 4-1 as a member of two U.S. Ryder Cup teams, Verplank was respected as much for toughness as for talent. While managing Type I diabetes, he dealt with a variety of wrist, elbow and shoulder surgeries, and still Verplank was 11th in the 2001 world golf rankings.