Bill Haisten: Now that OSU is in the statue business, what about Scott Verplank?

As a three-time All-American, the winner of nine college tournaments and an NCAA champion, Verplank was on a comparable level of greatness. The Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 also includes the Edwards brothers (former Cowboys Danny and David), course architect Floyd Farley and well-known Edmond golf figure Art Proctor. The induction banquet is scheduled for Sunday night at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club.

Now that OSU is in the statue business — having unveiled monuments to commemorate the unmatched brilliance of Sanders and the generosity of T. Boone Pickens — the university should decide whether a Verplank statue belongs on the campus or on the Karsten Creek property west of Stillwater.

Before his 16-year run as the OSU athletic director, Mike Holder coached eight national championship Cowboy golf teams. When Verplank was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, Holder expressed his opinion that Arizona State’s Phil Mickelson and Verplank were the best college golfers of all time.

Golf Oklahoma quoted Verplank as having said, “I appreciate how good I was when I was 21 years old. I appreciate that now more than ever.”