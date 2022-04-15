Bill Haisten: Nick Sidorakis is a Southern Hills asset and a $143 million hero for Tulsa

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
While more than eight months remain on the 2022 calendar, it feels OK to crown Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis as the Tulsa Sports Person of the Year.

Because of his relationships with PGA of America decision-makers, Tulsa is only four weeks away from hosting another major championship: the May 19-22 PGA Championship.

Before he became the Southern Hills GM in 1995, Sidorakis had never been on Oklahoma soil. Now, in recognition of his work in sustaining Tulsa’s relevance in the world’s golf community, the 63-year-old New Jersey native is deserving of induction into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Even before Tiger Woods prevailed here in the 2007 PGA Championship, there was uncertainty regarding Southern Hills’ future as a major-championship venue. Beyond 2007, there was no assurance from the PGA of America or the United States Golf Association that Tulsa would get another PGA Championship or U.S. Open.

Directed by Southern Hills leadership figures to pursue another major, Sidorakis attacked his assignment with persistence and strategy. He doubled his efforts with regard to being present at the right places and making eye contact with the right people.

“Reading the tea leaves and talking with both organizations, you just never knew,” Sidorakis told the Tulsa World. “That’s when the PGA stepped in and was very open to discussions.”

In December 2016, Sidorakis and Southern Hills hit the jackpot. There was a great message from the PGA of America: Congratulations, Tulsa — you’re getting two big-time tournaments: the 2021 Senior PGA Championship and another PGA Championship. We haven’t determined the date of your next PGA Championship, but you’re definitely getting another one.

“I wouldn’t say that we were concerned about getting another major,” then-Southern Hills President Craig Bothwell told the Tulsa World in 2017. “The better word is frustrated. For five years, both the USGA and PGA have been very encouraging about there being a major tournament in Southern Hills’ future, but they were non-committal. They weren’t taking us to the dance, so to speak.

“When you’re in charge and you get results, you get credit. When you don’t get results, you get the blame. Nick’s leadership contributed significantly to us landing those tournaments.”

Eventually, it was announced that Southern Hills’ next PGA Championship would be played in 2030. Everything changed on 1/6/2021 — the date on which Donald Trump supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol.

The PGA of America responded by pretty immediately stripping the 2022 PGA Championship from a Trump-owned club in New Jersey, and within a few days there was the decision to move Tulsa from 2030 to 2022 in the PGA Championship order.

It helped, certainly, that the PGA of America already had an operation in Tulsa — a boots-on-the-ground staff preparing for the 2021 Senior PGA.

Sidorakis should be viewed as heroic by Tulsa hotel and restaurant proprietors who will get a slice of the 2022 PGA Championship’s projected impact of $143 million on the local economy.

His personal investment in Tulsa golf extends beyond the Southern Hills property. Sidorakis is heavily involved in a movement to secure funding for desperately needed improvements on the city-owned Mohawk Park and Page Belcher courses.

Long before the Capitol incident, there were two processes that sustained Southern Hills as a major-championship venue. Sidorakis never let PGA of America executives forget that Tulsa was interested, and he was a driving force in gaining approval from club membership for the tee-to-green renovation of Southern Hills’ 18-hole championship course.

The club’s golf operation also was enhanced by the development of a state-of-the-art practice facility. Several of the club’s non-golf facilities were upgraded.

When the PGA Championship begins next month, the world’s best players will compete on a Southern Hills course that is better than when it opened for business in 1936 or when it hosted the 1958 U.S. Open, the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship.

“It’s part of our heritage, going back to 1946, (when) we hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur, won by probably the best female athlete ever — Babe Zaharias,” Sidorakis said. “Major championships are part of who we are. It’s part of our fabric and our brand.”

If someone wants to get a head start on Sidorakis’ Tulsa Sports Person of the Year plaque, he provides within that quote a nice inscription suggestion: Major championships are part of our fabric and our brand.

I’ll make sure this column is seen by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame selection people, who would be wise to take a good look at Nick Sidorakis.

2022 PGA Championship

Where: Southern Hills Country Club.

Practice rounds: May 16-18. Tickets available at pgachampionship.com.

Championship rounds: May 19-22. The Friday, Saturday and Sunday rounds are sold out. Opening-round Thursday tickets are available at pgachampionship.com.

Defending champion: At 50, Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiaweh Island, South Carolina. He defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka by two shots, becoming the oldest winner of a major championship.

History: The 2022 PGA Championship will be the eighth men’s professional major championship hosted by Southern Hills. Previous majors, with each winner in parentheses: 1958 U.S. Open (Tommy Bolt), 1970 PGA Championship (Dave Stockton), 1977 U.S. Open (Hubert Green), 1982 PGA Championship (Raymond Floyd), 1994 PGA Championship (Nick Price), 2001 U.S. Open (Retief Goosen), 2007 PGA Championship (Tiger Woods).

