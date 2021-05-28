Bill Haisten: Mike Weir passes the Southern Hills stress test, rides the momentum of a 65

Weir’s Friday second round began on the 10th tee, so holes 1 through 9 were on the back side of his round. Through his first 14 holes, he was at 6-under for the day. With two holes remaining, he was at 5-under.

With a birdie-birdie finish, Weir’s portrait would have been added to the Floyd-Tiger 63 Wall of Fame in the Southern Hills clubhouse. Instead, Weir had a par-par finish and a 65.

Entering the weekend, Weir is at 7-under for the championship. The 2003 Masters winner has a four-shot advantage over Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate and Alex Cejka. John Riegger also is at 3-under for the tournament, but he was unable to complete his second round before sundown. He has three holes to play before starting his third round on Saturday.

Hosting a professional event for the first time since the 2019 completion of an extensive renovation, Southern Hills has been a stress test for the world’s best Senior golfers.

There were 156 players when the tournament began, and through two rounds only seven players are under par. At 5-over or worse were 109 players.

When the 2022 PGA Championship is played here, the course will be lengthened by 600-700 yards. From a scoring standpoint, the younger guys won’t fare any better than these older players.