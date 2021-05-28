Bill Haisten: Mike Weir passes the Southern Hills stress test, rides the momentum of a 65

This is what happens when weather disrupts a golf tournament: Friday’s first shots were launched at 7:15 a.m., and by 7:15 p.m. more than 70 Senior PGA Championship players were still on the Southern Hills course.
If you were among the spectators who scored a day off, it was a beautiful thing — golf from dawn until sundown.
If you were a participant, it’s an occasional and inescapable part of a golf life — the scramble for a tournament to recover from a weather delay.
Several Senior PGA golfers played as many as 30 holes on Friday, and they did it on the terrain of a course that isn’t easy on the legs.
Each of these players is no younger than 50. Plus, while most Champions Tour events are three-day, 54-hole exercises, the Senior PGA Championship is a 72-hole, four-day tournament.
Through the first two of Tulsa’s four days, there is a clear advantage for the younger legs in the field. Of the top 20 players on the scoreboard, only one — Kenny Perry — is in his 60s. He turned 60 nine months ago.
Just before sundown on Friday — and long after most of the patrons had headed home or to a happy-hour type of place — 51-year-old Canadian lefty Mike Weir attempted something that would have been historic.
At par-70 Southern Hills, the course record of 7-under 63 was set by Raymond Floyd during the 1982 PGA Championship and matched by Tiger Woods during the 2007 PGA.
Weir’s Friday second round began on the 10th tee, so holes 1 through 9 were on the back side of his round. Through his first 14 holes, he was at 6-under for the day. With two holes remaining, he was at 5-under.
With a birdie-birdie finish, Weir’s portrait would have been added to the Floyd-Tiger 63 Wall of Fame in the Southern Hills clubhouse. Instead, Weir had a par-par finish and a 65.
Entering the weekend, Weir is at 7-under for the championship. The 2003 Masters winner has a four-shot advantage over Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate and Alex Cejka. John Riegger also is at 3-under for the tournament, but he was unable to complete his second round before sundown. He has three holes to play before starting his third round on Saturday.
Hosting a professional event for the first time since the 2019 completion of an extensive renovation, Southern Hills has been a stress test for the world’s best Senior golfers.
There were 156 players when the tournament began, and through two rounds only seven players are under par. At 5-over or worse were 109 players.
When the 2022 PGA Championship is played here, the course will be lengthened by 600-700 yards. From a scoring standpoint, the younger guys won’t fare any better than these older players.
The Southern Hills of Friday was dramatically different than the Southern Hills of Thursday. With every swing of the club during Tuesday-Wednesday practice rounds and Thursday’s opening round, there was a south wind that ranged from light to 15 mph. Clubs were selected and shots were shaped accordingly.
Thursday felt like Tulsa’s first certifiably hot day of the year. It wasn’t the kind of midsummer Oklahoma heat that crushes your spirit, but it was toasty and humid and decidedly uncomfortable.
Near the concessions area overlooking the 12th fairway, I made small talk with some out-of-state visitors who weren’t happy about the heat.
“Believe it or not,” I said, “it was 13-below zero here in February. By August, it might be 113 degrees. The only consistency with Oklahoma weather is its inconsistency.”
When those visitors and everyone else returned for Friday morning play, the temperature was 57 — 31 degrees cooler than it had been 17 hours earlier.
The wind totally flipped from the south to the north. Everything the players learned about judging the wind’s effect on north-south holes and on crosswind holes — that information had become non-applicable.
How did the players react? Like experienced pros. They adjusted pretty effectively. With the south wind on Thursday, there were 15 sub-par rounds. With the north wind on Friday, there were 15 sub-par rounds.
Weir is playing in his 16th event since joining the Champions Tour. In the Insperity Invitational a few weeks ago, he celebrated his first victory on the older-guys tour.
A four-shot cushion can crumble on one bad hole, but Weir seems to be in a really solid place with his game. If the momentum of a Friday 65 carries him to additional sub-par performances during the weekend, he’ll have dinner Sunday night as the winner of a Senior major championship.