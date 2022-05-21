Bill Haisten: Led by players who aren’t proven winners, this PGA is a major mystery

No Phil: There never was the presence of Phil Mickelson in this PGA Championship. The 2021 PGA winner was a Tulsa no-show.

No Tiger: After three days of Southern Hills’ eighth major championship, there no longer is the presence of Tiger Woods and his right leg that was crushed in an auto accident 15 months ago. After a Saturday 79, as he seemed to suffer during every step of his round, golf’s most prominent figure withdrew and returned to his Florida home.

No victories: That’s the combined PGA Tour body of work of the top four players on the PGA Championship leaderboard. Leader Mito Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are in position not only for what would be a first major championship, but a first victory in any event included on the PGA Tour schedule.

No sweat: When the PGA of America made the decision to move its signature event from August to May, the local reaction was universal: May in Tulsa is a lot more pleasant than August in Tulsa. During a 57-degree afternoon on Saturday, most patrons wore light jackets.

In the world of professional golf, “Tulsa” always has been synonymous with “heat.” In 29 major-championship rounds played at Southern Hills before this week, the afternoon temperature was at least 92 degrees.

When Raymond Floyd shot 63 here in 1982, the temperature was 102. When Woods shot 63 here in 2007, the temperature was 102.

During Sunday’s final round — as bigger-name players like Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy chase Pereira — the afternoon high is expected to be 70.

Hopefully, PGA of America decision-makers remember this Tulsa weather and these ticket-sales numbers when they get around to deciding the site of the 2030 PGA Championship. An eight-year gap between Tulsa majors feels about right.

The shift in wind direction had a pronounced impact on distance and scoring. On Friday, the longest drive on No. 1 was Jon Rahm’s 418-yard blast. On No. 1 on Saturday, there was no tee ball that traveled farther than 355 yards.

During the Friday round, 27 players were under par. On Saturday, there were only 12 such players.

Who prevails on Sunday? Who poses for photos with the Wanamaker Trophy? Someone from within the mostly unproven top four, or does a more established player surge to the top? It’s a major mystery.

Tied for seventh is 49-year-old Stewart Cink, who with a 72nd-hole three-putt lost his chance at winning the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills. Cink was under par here on Thursday and Friday. It would be beautiful to see him contend during the final two hours of the tournament.

A 27-year-old Chilean who was a Texas Tech golfer at the same time that Patrick Mahomes was the Red Raider quarterback, Pereira surged to the lead with a 1-under 69. There was a rough patch during the midsection of his round — four bogeys during a stretch of five holes. He had been at 10-under and with a four-shot lead over Zalatoris.

When Zalatoris birdied the 13th hole, he had tied Pereira at 6-under for the tournament. That tie lasted 60 seconds. After Zalatoris converted on his birdie, Pereira answered with one of his own.

There were Pereira birdies also on the par-3 14th and on 18. He finished with style, converting on a perfectly rolled 27-foot putt.

In each of the seven previous Southern Hills majors, the winner had sole possession or a share of the 36-hole lead. Zalatoris was this PGA’s 36-hole frontrunner, but now, along with Fitzpatrick, trails Pereira by three shots.

As we saw on Saturday, a three-shot advantage on this course doesn’t qualify as a cushion. It can vanish in minutes.

Alone in fifth place is former OU star Abraham Ancer, who birdied 17 to close at 70 for his third round. Pereira and Fitzpatrick (who hails from England) are the only players who have been under par in each of the three rounds.

After having scored a second-round, course-record-tying 63, Bubba Watson shot a Saturday 73 and is in a tie for seventh. Justin Thomas opened the PGA with a pair of 67s but finished with a third-round 74.

Popular Irish star Rory McIlroy opened the PGA Championship with a 65 but slipped to a second-round 71 and a Saturday 74. On the two front-side par-3s, he had a double bogey and a bogey.

The best of the Saturday scores was Webb Simpson’s 65.

“Today was a test of the mind as well as physically,” Simpson said. “We have a mist out there all day. Clubface is getting a little wet. (The wind was) blowing sideways.

“We’ve gone from (90 and 86 degrees during the first two rounds) to what we had today, so the ball is going way shorter. There's a lot of adjusting on the fly.”

There was Woods’ 2007 PGA Championship victory in Tulsa, but otherwise the Southern Hills course has not been kind to legends. Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer were winless in a combined total of 10 majors played here, and now Woods has withdrawn after a Saturday 79.

Woods battled his guts out to keep his score below 80, but his pain was so obvious that it was tough to watch.

