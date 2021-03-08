Bill Haisten: John Daly registers for Tulsa’s Senior PGA event; Phil Mickelson hasn’t yet

Since it was announced that Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club would host the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, I’ve been anxious to see a list of registered participants.
Bryan Karns is the PGA of America’s championship director, and on Monday he delivered just such a list. It includes universally known Champions Tour names like former Oklahoma State star Scott Verplank, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steve Stricker, Vijay Singh, Rocco Mediate, Jim Furyk and Corey Pavin.
When the list arrived in a text message, I immediately searched for two additional figures.
Would Phil Mickelson be in the field?
And what about John Daly?
When Mickelson turned 50 last summer, he became qualified to compete on the Champions Tour.
Daly, who recently underwent treatments for bladder cancer, turns 55 this year.
Karns reports that yes, in fact, Daly is registered for the Senior PGA Championship, scheduled for May 27-30.
This is phenomenally good news for the Tulsa event. Players like Langer and Furyk are so impressively consistent and precise with their shotmaking, but, at the Champions Tour level, no one else moves tickets like Daly.
Senior PGA Championship organizers are hopeful for the presence also of the popular Mickelson, who last year was victorious in each of his first two Champions Tour events.
It’s possible, Karns indicates, that Mickelson won’t commit to being here until a few days before the tournament. The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship money is significant: the winner gets about $600,000 of the overall purse of $3.5 million.
In Tulsa, Mickelson would have a shot at his first Champions Tour major championship and a beautiful paycheck.
His first performance at Southern Hills was his best: a third-place finish in the 1994 PGA Championship. In subsequent Southern Hills-hosted events, Mickelson was 24th in the 1995 Tour Championship (a 30-man tournament), 12th in the 1996 Tour Championship, tied for seventh in the 2001 U.S. Open and tied for 32nd in the 2007 PGA Championship.
Also registered for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are two players -- Tom Lehman and Retief Goosen -- who have an extremely positive history at Southern Hills.
During the 1996 Tour Championship played here, Lehman shot a third-round 64, won by six shots and collected $540,000.
On the 72nd hole of the 2001 U.S. Open title at Southern Hills, Goosen three-putted from 12 feet and wound up in a next-day, 18-hole playoff with Mark Brooks. Goosen dominated and captured the first of his two U.S. Open victories. He also was the 2004 U.S. Open champion.
Regardless of whether Daly is playing beautifully or poorly, spectators love to watch this guy. It’s been that way for 30 years -- since he shocked the golf world by capturing the 1991 PGA Championship, after having gotten into the field as the ninth alternate.
Just to have secured a place in the tournament was miraculous, and then Daly stunned everyone by leading after 36 holes, leading after 54 holes and winning by three shots with his “grip it and rip it” power game.
Over the span of those four days at Crooked Stick nearly Indianapolis, he became a rock star.
By prevailing in the 1995 British Open, Daly solidified his position as a world-class player, but his golf career was impacted by lifestyle choices. Specifically, issues with addictions to alcohol and gambling. Five years ago, he estimated his lifetime gambling losses as having been more than $50 million.
Even in the worst of times, though, Daly remained among the more popular golfers in the world. His experience at Southern Hills amounts to having missed the cut in the 1994 PGA Championship and having finished in a tie for 32nd in the 2007 PGA Championship.
My favorite memories of the 2007 event: watching Daly fire an opening-round, three-under 67 (his best major-championship score in 10 years); watching Woods play the final several holes of his second-round 63; and interviewing Daly after his second-round 73.
Daly was frustrated by an erratic day on the tee box, but he stood there for 20 minutes, hitting on cigarettes and a Diet Coke while talking with former Channel 2 sports director Al Jerkens and me. The temperature was beyond 100 degrees, and yet Daly was extremely generous with his time.
Daly followed his Friday round with a Saturday 73 and a Sunday 73, falling out of contention while Woods won the 13th of his 15 major championships.
By tournament’s end, Daly topped the 2007 PGA Championship field in driving distance. His average was 336.6 yards, and he was seventh in fewest putts (only 1.57 per hole). He bombed his drives but, unfortunately, didn’t have great command of the ball’s flight. On the fairways-hit-in-regulation stat that week, he was 71st at 25%.
In May, Daly is expected to return to Tulsa, gripping and ripping in a bid for what would be his only his second victory in 81 events since his 2016 debut on the Champions Tour.
I don’t know how he’ll play, but I know I’ll be among the many, many spectators who’ll be there to watch and hope for final-round drama.