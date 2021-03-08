Bill Haisten: John Daly registers for Tulsa’s Senior PGA event; Phil Mickelson hasn’t yet

It’s possible, Karns indicates, that Mickelson won’t commit to being here until a few days before the tournament. The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship money is significant: the winner gets about $600,000 of the overall purse of $3.5 million.

In Tulsa, Mickelson would have a shot at his first Champions Tour major championship and a beautiful paycheck.

His first performance at Southern Hills was his best: a third-place finish in the 1994 PGA Championship. In subsequent Southern Hills-hosted events, Mickelson was 24th in the 1995 Tour Championship (a 30-man tournament), 12th in the 1996 Tour Championship, tied for seventh in the 2001 U.S. Open and tied for 32nd in the 2007 PGA Championship.

Also registered for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are two players -- Tom Lehman and Retief Goosen -- who have an extremely positive history at Southern Hills.

During the 1996 Tour Championship played here, Lehman shot a third-round 64, won by six shots and collected $540,000.

On the 72nd hole of the 2001 U.S. Open title at Southern Hills, Goosen three-putted from 12 feet and wound up in a next-day, 18-hole playoff with Mark Brooks. Goosen dominated and captured the first of his two U.S. Open victories. He also was the 2004 U.S. Open champion.