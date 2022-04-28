Bill Haisten: Jenks golfers score a Southern Hills moment with Tiger Woods

On the Jenks High School golf team’s web page, there is a profile of Buddy Wehrli.

The Trojan senior indicates that he has a lifetime total of two holes-in-one, that the theme song of his life would be Billy Joel’s “Piano Man”, that his least favorite food is the tomato and his favorite is steak (medium rare), and that his favorite golfer is Tiger Woods.

On Thursday, Wehrli’s favorite golfer traveled in his private jet from Florida to Tulsa, where Woods played an afternoon practice round at Southern Hills. Per a source within Woods’ camp, it was reported by Golf Digest that Tiger intends to play in the May 19-22 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Woods prevailed in the Southern Hills-hosted 2007 PGA Championship. The purpose of Thursday’s session was to become reacquainted with a course that underwent an extensive renovation in 2018-19, and also to test the condition of his right leg.

When Wehrli was awakened by his phone alarm, he expected an average Thursday. He explains how it became memorable.

“There is a Tiger Woods tracker online,” Wehrli said. “I follow (the tracker’s Twitter account), and I saw early this morning that his jet was wheels-up and that it looked like he was headed to Tulsa.

“A couple of my (Jenks teammates) are members at Southern Hills. I texted one of them and asked what he was planning to do today.”

Wehrli and that teammate — Cody Fifer — drove to Southern Hills and wound up with the best possible souvenir: each of them was photographed with Woods.

Woods’ practice round was to have started around 11 a.m., but light rain resulted in a delay until 12:30 p.m.

“Out of the corner of my eye,” Wehrli recounted, “I noticed a golf cart. Tiger was driving. The other guy on the cart was Rob McNamara (Woods’ longtime confidant). He’s always with Tiger. They went on down to the (practice range).

“As Tiger started to warm up, we thought, ‘This is the perfect time to try and get a picture.’ We didn’t want to disrupt his warm-up, but we would inch a little closer after each club that he would hit.”

When Woods concluded his pre-round routine with a few swings of his driver, there was the moment of truth for the young men from Jenks.

Wehrli: “We walked over and said, ‘Hey, Tiger — can we get a picture? We’re big fans. You’re the GOAT.’ Tiger said, ‘Sure.’ That was it. We got our pictures.

“Tiger is not known for doing a lot of pictures with fans, so it was a unique thing. We thanked him, and he went to the first tee.”

As Woods sustained severe right-leg injuries in a February 2021 auto accident, it was believed then that he probably would never again play championship-level golf. His comeback was launched during the April 7-10 Masters, during which he started well (a first-round 71) but faded to a 13-over-par finish and 47th place.

Among Woods’ 15 major championships were victories in the 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007 PGA Championship. His decision on whether to play in the upcoming PGA Championship will depend on the condition of his leg.

There could be an announcement at any time, but Woods’ plan may not be finalized for two more weeks.

While Woods’ Southern Hills 63 is among the more famous rounds of his phenomenal career, Wehrli’s lowest score was a 62 at The Links on Memorial apartment complex in Bixby. As a 12-year-old, he played the nine-hole course, had a snack and played it again. The result was a 62. While Wehrli weighs options on his destination for college golf, he does know that eventually he will attend law school.

Actually, Wehrli has encountered his favorite player on two occasions. During the week of the 2018 Masters, he was in Augusta, Georgia, for a junior event that was connected to the Masters. During that event, Wehrli got a Woods autograph.

“Tiger looks great,” Wehrli said on Thursday. “Definitely fit and trim. Not as bulky and big as I remember him being in 2018.

“Toward the end of the round (on Thursday), he was moving a bit more gingerly and protecting the leg a little bit. After he finished on 18, he got a cart ride up the hill. He did not walk it. Some people might think that’s a big deal. I don’t.”

