BROKEN ARROW — “We want to have an event here in Oklahoma as often as we can,” Oklahoma native Talor Gooch stated during his media session on Wednesday, “and so I want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to make it a great week.”

When the LIV Golf people and the Cedar Ridge Country Club people began to have dialogue seven months ago, it is believed that Cedar Ridge was offered a two-year situation: an opportunity to host LIV tournaments in 2023 and 2024.

The parties shook hands on a single-year deal for players like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson to hit bombs and score birdies on the 54-year-old Cedar Ridge course.

Former OSU Cowboys Gooch, Peter Uihlein and Charles Howell III are beyond fired up to be back in Oklahoma this week. As they currently are first, second and third, respectively, in the LIV individual season standings, they would be fired up to be playing anywhere this week.

However, they are particularly happy to bring their fledgling tour to Broken Arrow.

Might LIV CEO Greg Norman and the league’s other decision-makers want an annual tour stop in Oklahoma? It feels that way.

From LIV and Cedar Ridge insiders this week, there is a consistency on the message that LIV loves the Tulsa market and its developing relationship with Cedar Ridge.

The 54-hole, three-day LIV Tulsa 2023 event begins with Friday’s opening round at 12:15 p.m. Crowds of 10,000-12,000 are expected each day.

“I think ideally you want an Oklahoma City or Tulsa area, which we were able to do,” said Howell, who was involved in connecting LIV to Cedar Ridge. “(Oklahomans) are massive sports fans, and on top of that, they're massive golf fans.

“The years that we’ve played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, we’ve had massive galleries. ... I knew (LIV Tulsa at Cedar Ridge) would work well.”

“It’s all worked out really well for us,” Howell continued. “I hope everybody has a wonderful week here. I think the fan support will be good, and hopefully we can come back.”

As light rain softened the course before the start of Thursday’s Pro-Am, tournament director Frank Billings was presented with a question: Will there be a LIV Tulsa 2024 at Cedar Ridge?

Billings is a longtime Cedar Ridge leadership figure who shared this: At some point in June, the Cedar Ridge members will be asked to vote on whether they approve of a significant undertaking — the construction of a new clubhouse.

Adjustments, fixes and improvements were cobbled together over the years, but most aspects of the Cedar Ridge clubhouse, dining area, locker rooms and pro shop have more than a half-century of wear and tear.

If the members vote yes on an expensive new clubhouse, Cedar Ridge would not have the ability to host LIV golf in 2024. It could host in 2025 and beyond, but Broken Arrow would not be on the 2024 LIV schedule.

If the members vote no on the clubhouse proposal, there would be the possibility of a LIV Tulsa encore next year.

Before the votes are cast, Billings added, the Cedar Ridge members will want to examine every angle of this week’s LIV experience.

“It’s too early for anyone in this club to make a definitive decision on (hosting beyond 2023),” Billings said. “If they came to us and said, ‘We want (LIV Tulsa) to be an annual event on our calendar,’ we couldn’t make that decision today.

“Let’s say LIV continues to succeed and move forward, and they want consistent locations for events. We would need a broader discussion with our membership before we would consider that.”

“We haven’t even experienced the event yet,” Billings added. “The city of Tulsa hasn’t experienced the event yet.”

When the gates open and the patrons begin to roll onto the property, they’ll be stunned by the transformation resulting from the rush-job construction of hospitality viewing stations like Club 54 and the Birdie Shack.

For the Friday Lainey Wilson concert, a big stage is positioned near the Cedar Ridge entrance.

A great many of the Cedar Ridge grassy surfaces that rarely get traffic — they’re getting heavy traffic this week. The teardown of everything will take several weeks, and the overall recovery of the Cedar Ridge property will take several months.

“Incurring the costs of so much repair — is that something we’ll want in the future?” Billings asked. “It’s something to consider when we discuss the future.”

The unwaveringly non-committal Billings closed with this: “I’m expecting the next three days to be outstanding. I’m expecting everyone to enjoy it, and I’m expecting to have a positive outcome for the members and spectators.

“That is a big determining factor in whether we would do this again.”