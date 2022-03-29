Bill Haisten: In Tulsa’s 1958 debut on the world stage, Southern Hills and Tommy Bolt won big

EDITOR’S NOTE: This look back at the 1958 U.S. Open is the first in a weekly series on Southern Hills Country Club’s history of having hosted seven major professional golf championships. The others were the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship.

If you bundle the prize money, the attendance, the ticket prices and the television coverage of 64 years ago — when Tulsa hosted its first major professional golf championship — it barely resembles the upcoming PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

When Tommy Bolt was the surprise U.S. Open champion here in 1958, he pocketed $8,000. Adjusted for inflation, Bolt’s $8,000 today would be equal in value to $78,537.

For having been the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson received nearly $2.2 million.

Tulsa’s hottest days of June 1958 were June 12-14 — the three days during which the U.S. Open was played. At that time, the 72-hole event was squeezed into three days: an 18-hole Thursday, an 18-hole Friday and a 36-hole Saturday. At Southern Hills, afternoon temperatures were 96 degrees on Thursday, 97 on Friday and 97 on Saturday.

Never before had Tulsa garnered national attention as a sports market. The three-day attendance amounted to about 35,000. For each of the four days of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, crowds of 40,000-45,000 are expected.

For a pass that would allow the bearer to watch all four rounds of the 1958 U.S. Open, the price was $14. A single-day pass went for $5. There were no fancy hospitality venues.

For the May 19-22 PGA Championship (Southern Hills’ eighth major championship), there are scores of hospitality chalets and thousands of grandstand seats. For six months, the Friday, Saturday and Sunday rounds have been sold out.

On the StubHub secondary-market ticket site, the lowest price on a PGA Championship Sunday ticket is $235.

During the upcoming PGA Championship, during each round and from all 18 holes, ESPN and CBS Sports combine for extensive live-television coverage. Golf Channel provides heavy complementary coverage.

As the PGA of America partnered with NBC, national television programming of the U.S. Open began in 1954. Telecasts amounted to a two-hour presentation of the final round. At Southern Hills, there were cameras only on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.

If something amazing happened on the par-3 sixth hole or the par-4 12th, you had to read all about it in the Sunday Tulsa World.

For Tulsa’s U.S. Open, the fantastic Lindsey Nelson was the only voice during the telecast. For the 1959 Open, NBC paired Nelson with an analyst. This is crazy: That 1959 analyst was Ed Sullivan – the same variety-show host Ed Sullivan who in 1964 introduced the Beatles to America.

In March 1959, Sullivan was pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as he read the line on a putt. The headline: ”ED SULLIVAN — A studious golfer prepares for the new season.”

As a 40-year-old, Sullivan was an outstanding amateur. As a 55-year-old and beyond, he still achieved sub-80 rounds on elite courses.

Ben Hogan was the most prominent golfer in the 1958 U.S. Open field, but the most popular and attention-commanding figure at Southern Hills was not a player. He was a patron — OU football coach Bud Wilkinson. The tournament was played seven months after the Sooners’ 47-game win streak was ended by Notre Dame.

Cigarettes weren’t yet stigmatized in 1958. It wasn’t until 1964 that the U.S. surgeon general issued a report that linked smoking and lung cancer. Cigarettes were prevalent at Southern Hills in 1958, and not only within the galleries, but on the teeboxes and fairways.

Hogan was a smoker. So was Arnold Palmer, who would finish 16 shots behind Bolt. As a young player, even the great Jack Nicklaus was a smoker. At OU home football games, cigarettes could be purchased at concessions stands.

Cigarettes were not included among 1958 Open concessions options that included a 50-cent hamburger, a 25-cent hot dog and a 15-cent cup of Coca-Cola.

Having completed his freshman year at Ohio State, the 18-year-old Nicklaus came to Tulsa for the first time. He had missed the cut in his first major — the 1957 U.S. Open at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

As an amateur on the par-70 Southern Hills course, however, Nicklaus rallied from an opening 79 to make the cut and finish in a tie for 41st place. In the 1962 U.S. Open, he would record the first of his 18 major-championship victories.

Before the 1958 U.S. Open, much of the media coverage centered on the length of the rough and how tee-ball accuracy would be doubly important.

During the morning of the opening round, a player’s ball was lost in the first cut of rough on the first fairway. It’s not as if the drive had been horribly hooked. The ball was only few feet removed from the fairway and still could not be found as four caddies searched. Instead of striking a routine second shot, the player had to take a drop after his first swing in the U.S. Open.

For Sports Illustrated, Herbert Warren Wind wrote a preview of the first Southern Hills major: The eastern part of Oklahoma, contrary to the outsider's belief that all the state is plains, actually is heavily timbered and fairly undulating country. The clubhouse of the Southern Hills Country Club, on the outskirts of Tulsa, sits atop a considerable rise, and the club's 18 stalwart holes are laid out over gently rolling hills wooded with oak, pecan and elm.

Designed in 1933-34 by the late Perry Maxwell and revised for the upcoming championship by the ubiquitous Robert Trent Jones, Southern Hills will provide the Open field with a fair, demanding and interesting test in the best Open tradition.

It is long — 6,907 yards — and what with the lushness of its Bermuda-grass fairways, it will play all of that length.

From the Sports Illustrated report, this is what jumped out at me: the reference to Southern Hills being on the “outskirts of Tulsa” (a reminder of the city’s massive southern development and the growth of Jenks and Bixby); and the reference to Southern Hills playing “long” at 6,907 yards. For the 2022 PGA Championship, the same course is set up at 7,546 yards.

In 1958, Palmer traveled to Tulsa as the 28-year-old Masters champion. In that Masters, Bolt pocketed $350 for having finished in a tie for 32nd. Nicknamed “Terrible Tommy” and frequently described as “colorful and fiery” because of his penchant for throwing clubs in frustration, the 42-year-old Bolt was considered a face-in-the-crowd participant before the start of the 1958 U.S. Open.

Hogan entered as the favorite, but Bolt had a sensational week. The World War II veteran shared the lead after one round and had the outright lead at the end of the Friday round. During that 97-degree, 36-hole Saturday, Bolt held off a challenge from 22-year-old South African Gary Player.

The low amateur was an Oklahoman. Ardmore native Charlie Coe’s 72-hole total of 295 was only one shot shy of Hogan’s 294. Coe was an Oklahoma high school state champion, a three-time conference champion for the OU golf team and a two-time U.S. Amateur champion.

Bolt was a native of Haworth, Oklahoma (a tiny town tucked away in the far southeastern corner of the state). At the age of 92, he died in 2008 at Cherokee Village, Arkansas.

In its 1958 debut on the world golf stage, the Southern Hills course held up extremely well. When Bolt fired a 1-under 69 during his third round, it was one of only six sub-par scores in the whole of the 1958 U.S. Open.

Robert Trent Jones predicted for Sports Illustrated that no one would shoot better than 283 over 72 holes. Bolt shot a three-over 283 and danced back to Arkansas with $8,000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.