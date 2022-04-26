Bill Haisten: In 1994, there was Arnold Palmer’s PGA finale and a Nick Price statement

EDITOR’S NOTE: This look back at the 1994 PGA Championship is the fourth in a weekly series on Southern Hills Country Club’s history of having hosted seven major professional golf championships. The others were the 1958 U.S. Open, the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship.

By the end of the 1994 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Nick Price was clearly defined as that year’s king of golf.

During the first two rounds, however, 64-year-old Arnold Palmer was the most popular person on the course. A huge “Arnie’s Army” gallery watched the legendary Palmer shoot a Thursday 79, a Friday 74 and miss the cut.

Palmer’s second round was chronicled by a journalism legend — then-Tulsa World sports columnist Bill Connors: Nick Price was taking command of the PGA Championship Friday with another birdie, his eighth in two days, on the 14th hole. No matter. The biggest gallery was a few yards away at the 17th and oblivious to Price's magnificent play. Spectators were three deep, from tee to green, at the 17th, because that was where Arnold Palmer was.

At 12:48 p.m. on Aug. 12, 1994, and on the final hole of Palmer’s 37th and final appearance in a PGA Championship, an 18th-green gallery estimated at 12,000 saw him convert on a 20-foot par putt. It resulted in what might have been loudest reaction in Southern Hills major-championship history.

While Palmer was a four-time Masters champion, a two-time British Open champion and the 1960 U.S. Open champion, he never savored a PGA Championship victory.

Price, meanwhile, came to Tulsa at the age of 37 and at the height of his powers. The South African twice had won in majors — in 1992 PGA Championship and the 1994 British Open — and rolled into Southern Hills ready for the challenges of stars like Fred Couples, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Corey Pavin, Ernie Els and Colin Montgomerie.

In August 1994, Tiger Woods was the U.S. Junior Amateur champion and on the verge of his freshman year at Stanford. He wouldn’t make his Southern Hills debut until the 1996 Tour Championship.

Among the hottest young-gun players during the 1994 PGA Championship was 24-year-old lefty Phil Mickelson. The world’s No. 1-ranked player that week, however, was Greg Norman — famous for his looks and talent, and infamous for having seemed cursed in major championships.

In the 1986 Masters, Norman had been the 54-hole leader before Jack Nicklaus rallied for an unforgettable victory. In the 1986 PGA, Norman again had the 54-hole lead, but Bob Tway holed out from a greenside bunker to win. In the 1987 Masters, Norman lost in a playoff as Larry Mize holed a seemingly impossible chip.

A Norman vs. Price Sunday duel would have been fantastic for the Southern Hills patrons and CBS Sports’ television audience, but Price followed the example of Tommy Bolt (1958), Dave Stockton (1970), Hubert Green (1977) and Raymond Floyd (1982). Those players were the leaders throughout most of their major-championship wins at Southern Hills, and Price did the same.

Price opened with a three-under 67 and followed with a dagger of a second-round performance — a 65 that sent him to the weekend with a five-shot cushion. He closed with another 67, winning by six strokes over Pavin and pocketing a grand prize of $310,000. Mickelson had two sub-par rounds and finished third, while Norman shared fourth place with Faldo and John Cook.

Of the seven major championships conducted at Southern Hills, Price’s 269 stands as the best 72-hole total. Next at 272: Floyd in the 1982 PGA Championship and Woods in the 2007 PGA Championship.

By coming to Tulsa and securing his third and final major championship, Price supplanted Norman at the top of the world rankings and remained there for the rest of the year. Price would later describe the 1994 Tulsa tournament as the zenith of his golf life.

For CBS Sports’ presentation of the 1994 PGA PGA Championship, 35-year-old Jim Nantz was the first-time anchor of a major-championship telecast. He had been involved with CBS golf for several years, but with his 1994 promotion he succeeded the great Pat Summerall (who, with football partner John Madden, had switched to Fox Sports for that network’s first season of NFL coverage).

Five months before the 1994 PGA Championship, Nantz provided the play-by-play of Arkansas’ victory over the University of Tulsa in a CBS-televised NCAA Sweet Sixteen basketball game.

In three weeks, for the May 19-22 PGA, Nantz returns to the CBS tower that overlooks the 18th green at Southern Hills.

