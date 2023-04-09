A tradition unlike any other — a collection of world-class, very well-paid golfers clad in short pants and playing a 54-hole professional event in Broken Arrow.

It happens on May 12-14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club, as a LIV tournament happens for the first time on Oklahoma soil.

LIV players are suspended from playing PGA Tour events or have resigned from their PGA Tour membership, but 18 of the LIV guys — including Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson — were allowed to represent their controversial start-up league in the Masters.

Koepka was the 54-hole leader but faded with a final-round of 75. As Jon Rahm captured his first Masters title, the 28-year-old Spaniard and former Arizona State Sun Devil was the most celebrated figure at Augusta National.

With regard to entertaining the Masters patrons, Mickelson also had a special Easter Sunday — and now there’s the hope that he brings that level of play to Cedar Ridge next month.

In three 2023 LIV events thus far, Mickelson finished 27th in Mexico, 32nd in Tucson, Arizona, and 41st in Orlando, Florida. During the final round of the Masters, the 52-year-old lefty fired a 7-under 65 — his best final-round score ever in that event.

Mickelson and Koepka tied for second, four shots behind Rahm.

Because of the possibility of a spike in ticket sales, Cedar Ridge Country Club officials must have been dazzled by the Masters leaderboard. As Patrick Reed closed in a tie for fourth place, three of the top six Masters performers are LIV golfers and expected to be in Broken Arrow next month.

Again, Mickelson tantalizes Oklahoma golf fans before a scheduled trip to Tulsa County.

The key word in that sentence is “scheduled.”

After his inspiring victory in the 2021 PGA Championship, and as he had become the oldest player to win in a major, there was the excitement of expecting Mickelson to be in Tulsa as the defending champion for the 2022 PGA at Southern Hills.

A few months before Southern Hills would host its eighth major, however, Mickelson was quoted as having been extremely critical of the PGA Tour and its “greed.” He told a Sports Illustrated writer that the LIV league could be used as leverage against the PGA Tour.

Mickelson never was officially banned from playing in Tulsa. He had been at Southern Hills for the 1994 PGA Championship, the 1995 and 1996 Tour Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship, but, ultimately, he decided against a return for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Six days before the start of the PGA Championship, the PGA of America released a statement: “We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship. Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate. We wish Phil and (wife) Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf.”

Mickelson’s absence was a hot conversation topic before the start of the PGA Championship, but not so much during the actual tournament. Tiger Woods made the cut in Tulsa but, because of leg discomfort, withdrew during the weekend.

In a playoff with Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas prevailed in a remarkably dramatic and fun-to-watch PGA Championship.

In June 2022, Mickelson joined the LIV golf league. He is suspended from playing in PGA Tour events, but has not resigned from his Tour membership. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia are among LIV players who actually did resign from the PGA Tour.

Mickelson’s history of greatness — 45 PGA Tour wins and six majors — was the commodity most desired by the LIV tour. With regard to his actual golf since the 2021 PGA Championship, however, it just hasn’t been very impressive.

In his final 14 tournaments before switching to LIV, Mickelson missed seven cuts and did not record a finish of better than 17th. In seven LIV events in 2022, he recorded only one top-10 finish. His next-best finish was a tie for 34th.

Before LIV golf is played here next month, the new league has tournaments in Adelaide, Australia (April 21-23) and Singapore (April 28-30).

What Mickelson proved at the Masters is that when he is motivated, he still is capable of amazing shot execution and scoring. Apparently, he’s excited again about playing well. Maybe he takes the momentum of Augusta National, sustains it in Australia and Singapore, and then remembers to bring it to Broken Arrow.

Not having Mickelson in Tulsa for the PGA Championship was a letdown. Seeing him at or near the top of the LIV leaderboard — the result would be a significant weekend in the history of Tulsa-area golf.