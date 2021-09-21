Bill Haisten: ‘Gives me chills’ – daily crowds of 45,000 for the 2022 PGA Championship

It had been believed that the daily, all-in attendance figure for the four 2022 PGA Championship rounds would amount to something in the range of 30,000-35,000.
During a Tuesday interview, while looking ahead at the eighth Tulsa-hosted major championship, Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis shared a substantially greater projection.
The “all-in” figure is a head count of absolutely everyone on the Southern Hills property: players, tournament officials, patrons, volunteers, security, media members, etc.
When Phil Mickelson, the fascinating Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the best field in golf tee it up for championship play on May 19-22, Sidorakis predicts the daily all-in total will be in the neighborhood of 45,000.
During the PGA Championship, the Southern Hills property would be transformed into Oklahoma’s 11th-largest community.
“When you look at the enormity of the championship, it’s grown so much just since 2007 (when Southern Hills last hosted a PGA Championship),” said Sidorakis, who this weekend will attend the Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
“We’ve got 320 acres, and nearly all of it will be used in some shape or form,” Sidorakis said. “You look at the site plan and you scratch your head and think, ‘Oh, my gosh. We’re going to have 45,000 people here a day.’ That gives me chills. We’re going to be in the spotlight for seven days.
“You get to watch the best players in the world, and we haven’t had that opportunity here in 14 years. It seems a distant memory. It’ll be exciting to see how our great golf course holds up to the best players in the world.”
Practice rounds are played on May 16-18 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday). General-public tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday rounds are sold out. Corporate hospitality tickets are “95% sold out,” Sidorakis reported.
Available at pgachampionship.com, tickets remain available for the Thursday opening round and for practice rounds.
The Tuesday talk with Sidorakis was enlightening. I had always presumed that there never had been a Tulsa golf crowd of greater than maybe 35,000. Sidorakis said the largest single-day collection of people ever at Southern Hills was 51,000 for the Friday round and again for the Saturday round of the 2001 U.S. Open.
More from Sidorakis: When Tiger Woods tied the Southern Hills course record with a second-round 63 in 2007, the all-in attendance was 37,000.
During this year’s Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the top single-day attendance total was about 12,000.
Any tournament’s best-case scenario would include the involvement of a healthy, contending Woods, but he continues with the slow, painful recovery from leg injuries sustained in a February auto accident.
If there’s a best-case-scenario that doesn’t involve Woods, it would be the popular Mickelson coming to Tulsa as the defending champion.
A lot has transpired since Jan. 25 – the date on which the PGA of America announced that the 2022 PGA Championship would be played at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club instead of the Donald Trump-owned club in New Jersey.
At that time, Mickelson was an aging superstar who had finished no better than a tie for 18th in his previous 15 major championships. In May – at 50 – he prevailed in the PGA Championship and became the oldest winner of a major. Mickelson recorded that historic victory one day before the start of Senior PGA Championship week in Tulsa.
Before this year, DeChambeau was universally known within the golf world. Today, he’s universally known within the whole sports world. In Tulsa, the size of his galleries may match or even surpass Mickelson’s.
Southern Hills had been scheduled to host the 2030 PGA Championship, but everything changed in January.
“You’ve got all of the big names in golf, who I didn’t think we would see here until 2030,” Sidorakis said, “and now we’re getting ready to host them in a few months.”
Many of these big names are extraordinarily big hitters. When DeChambeau and Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers were paired in a made-for-television match against Mickelson and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady in July, DeChambeau crushed a 480-yard drive.
Because of the astounding distance of DeChambeau and others, Southern Hills plans to alter its driving range before the PGA Championship.
Typically, players hit from the east end of the range. Southern Hills plans to flip it – to have players positioned at the west end and hitting to the east and uphill (in the direction of the club’s signature clock tower).
The range is 360 yards in length. Near the finish line of the current range layout is Southern Hills’ new golf performance center.
If the 2022 PGA Championship players were to use the same driving-range set-up used by the 2021 Senior PGA players, big hitters like DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson “might be bouncing balls off of the roof of the performance center,” Sidorakis explained.