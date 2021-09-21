Bill Haisten: ‘Gives me chills’ – daily crowds of 45,000 for the 2022 PGA Championship

If there’s a best-case-scenario that doesn’t involve Woods, it would be the popular Mickelson coming to Tulsa as the defending champion.

A lot has transpired since Jan. 25 – the date on which the PGA of America announced that the 2022 PGA Championship would be played at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club instead of the Donald Trump-owned club in New Jersey.

At that time, Mickelson was an aging superstar who had finished no better than a tie for 18th in his previous 15 major championships. In May – at 50 – he prevailed in the PGA Championship and became the oldest winner of a major. Mickelson recorded that historic victory one day before the start of Senior PGA Championship week in Tulsa.

Before this year, DeChambeau was universally known within the golf world. Today, he’s universally known within the whole sports world. In Tulsa, the size of his galleries may match or even surpass Mickelson’s.

Southern Hills had been scheduled to host the 2030 PGA Championship, but everything changed in January.

“You’ve got all of the big names in golf, who I didn’t think we would see here until 2030,” Sidorakis said, “and now we’re getting ready to host them in a few months.”