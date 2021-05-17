Bill Haisten: Getting player autographs won’t be possible during the Senior PGA event

There are older Tulsans whose home or office décor includes signed memorabilia from Southern Hills-hosted major championships dating to 1958, 1970 and 1977.
When the 1970 PGA Championship was played in Tulsa, Arnold Palmer was among the world’s more popular sports figures. During and following each of his practice rounds, Palmer accommodated scores of patrons who wanted his autograph on a tournament program or a hat.
As Dave Stockton finished 1-under for the week and collected the $40,000 champion’s share of the purse, Palmer and Bob Murphy were tied for second at 1-over. For having finished sixth, Jack Nicklaus made $6,800.
By 1970, Nicklaus also was a superstar who would have signed many autographs during that week at Southern Hills.
For many who attend significant tournaments, there’s the hope of getting interaction with or a signed item from golf’s greatest players.
Next week, most of the world’s best Senior players -- age 50 and older -- convene at Southern Hills for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. There are practice rounds on May 25-26, and the 72-hole, four-day tournament gets under way on May 27.
Unfortunately, the Senior PGA Championship patrons won’t get the same autograph opportunities that were so common during the seven major professional events played at Southern Hills.
There are many more freedoms today than there were a few weeks or months ago, but the lingering potential of the spread of COVID-19 has compelled the PGA of America to ban all up-close interaction of spectators and players.
If you were planning to bring a Sharpie, it’s not likely that it’ll ever be used. Not for a player autograph, anyway.
Several Tulsa World readers have emailed this question: Will mask-wearing be mandatory during the Senior PGA Championship?
This week, the PGA Championship is conducted at the Kiaweh Island resort in South Carolina. At Kiaweh Island, according to the PGA of America, “face coverings will be recommended outdoors for all spectators and volunteers. Face coverings will be required indoors.”
Key words: “recommended” and “required.”
As of May 1, the City of Tulsa’s mask mandate no longer was in effect. From the Centers for Disease Control, there was this recent message: “Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask for stay 6 feet from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors.”
It is expected that the PGA of America will do in Tulsa what it is doing in South Carolina -- recommend but not require outdoor mask-wearing. At Southern Hills, indoor masking definitely will be mandatory.
The term “outdoors” applies to various hospitality tents and venues because they are open-air structures. If you’re actually in the clubhouse for any reason, then, yes, a mask would be required.
Exact language on the PGA of America’s Tulsa policy should be announced within the next couple of days.
For the Senior PGA Championship, a daily attendance limit of 8,000 will be enforced.
Within the Tulsa World’s database of photographs is an image of a young woman talking with Sergio Garcia during the 2007 PGA Championship. There was a brief conversation and an autograph.
Garcia probably doesn’t remember that moment because he’s had countless such moments. For the woman, though -- and for anyone in 2007 who got a little talk time with and an autograph from Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson or John Daly -- it’s a memorable part of the major-championship experience.
For next week’s Senior PGA Championship attendees, there is the likelihood that they can watch world-class golf without having a mask strapped across their face.
There already is this certainty, though: Patrons will not have the ability to get autographs from stars like John Daly, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Scott Verplank and Fred Couples.