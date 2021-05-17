Bill Haisten: Getting player autographs won’t be possible during the Senior PGA event

There are many more freedoms today than there were a few weeks or months ago, but the lingering potential of the spread of COVID-19 has compelled the PGA of America to ban all up-close interaction of spectators and players.

If you were planning to bring a Sharpie, it’s not likely that it’ll ever be used. Not for a player autograph, anyway.

Several Tulsa World readers have emailed this question: Will mask-wearing be mandatory during the Senior PGA Championship?

This week, the PGA Championship is conducted at the Kiaweh Island resort in South Carolina. At Kiaweh Island, according to the PGA of America, “face coverings will be recommended outdoors for all spectators and volunteers. Face coverings will be required indoors.”

Key words: “recommended” and “required.”

As of May 1, the City of Tulsa’s mask mandate no longer was in effect. From the Centers for Disease Control, there was this recent message: “Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask for stay 6 feet from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors.”