Bill Haisten: For Alex Cejka, a championship Sunday and beautiful Tulsa memories

On Sunday, Stricker missed on seven putts of no more than eight feet. He finished in a tie for 11th place. That new putter might now be in a Southern Hills dumpster.

Weir was the 36-hole leader here, but over his final 25 holes of the tournament was 7-over par. He finished in a tie for fifth.

Sunday seemed to be TU Day at the golf course. There were sightings of Golden Hurricane football coach Philip Montgomery and his wife Ashli, former Hurricane basketball guard Rod Thompson, former record-setting Hurricane QB Paul Smith and former Hurricane assistant football coach Denver Johnson (who coached the offensive line during Tulsa’s 11-win 2012 season).

Johnson had a sweet seat in the bleachers positioned near the 17th hole, a short par-4 that statistically was Cejka’s favorite hole of the week. He birdied 17 on Friday and again on Saturday and Sunday.

For the week, Cejka was 8-under on the par-70 Southern Hills course. On 17 alone, he was 3-under.