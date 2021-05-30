Bill Haisten: For Alex Cejka, a championship Sunday and beautiful Tulsa memories

After having heard it as “say-kuh,” “shay-kuh” and “sek-kuh,” it wasn’t until Thursday that I learned the correct pronunciation on Alex Cejka’s last name. It’s “check-kuh.”
By 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, there probably still were some at Southern Hills who struggled with the pronunciation, but everyone recognized what they were seeing: a red-hot player who made history and seems destined to win a lot of Senior tournaments and money.
During the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Cejka combined the substance of his seemingly flawless mechanics with the style of a clutch Sunday score — a 3-under 67 that carried him to a comfortable victory.
Cejka was four shots clear of second-place Tim Petrovic and five shots beyond K.J. Choi and Retief Goosen.
Through his first five tournaments since his 50th birthday (the point at which these players qualify for Champions Tour competition), Cejka twice has been a winner. On May 9, he prevailed over Steve Stricker in a playoff and won The Tradition (one of the five Senior major championships).
Having conquered a great Tulsa field in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Cejka became the first player in the more-extensive-than-you-realize history of Senior golf to win in each of his first two Senior majors.
This was the 81st Senior PGA Championship. Among previous winners are some of the more legendary figures in golf history: Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer.
For having won this event in 1991, Jack Nicklaus made $85,000. In another example of the massive spike in prize money on the pro golf tours — resulting from Tiger Woods’ game-changing popularity and big television contracts — Cejka pocketed $585,000.
At Southern Hills 20 years ago, during the first round of the U.S. Open, Goosen fired a 66 and went on to record the most important win of his career. His Sunday 66 was the low round of the day and resulted in a third-place paycheck of $215,000.
For Goosen, a return visit to Tulsa was lucrative.
For Stricker and Mike Weir, a week in Tulsa will be remembered for having ended with bitter disappointment.
Stricker was the 54-hole leader and the guy I expected to roll to the championship and pose for pictures with the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy, but he had a terrible final round that began bogey-double bogey-par-bogey. His championship shot faded altogether when there were bogeys on the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th holes.
After a Saturday 67, there was a Sunday 77.
Typically one of the world’s best on the greens, Stricker made a huge decision on Wednesday. On the day before the start of the championship, he switched to a different putter.
On Sunday, Stricker missed on seven putts of no more than eight feet. He finished in a tie for 11th place. That new putter might now be in a Southern Hills dumpster.
Weir was the 36-hole leader here, but over his final 25 holes of the tournament was 7-over par. He finished in a tie for fifth.
Sunday seemed to be TU Day at the golf course. There were sightings of Golden Hurricane football coach Philip Montgomery and his wife Ashli, former Hurricane basketball guard Rod Thompson, former record-setting Hurricane QB Paul Smith and former Hurricane assistant football coach Denver Johnson (who coached the offensive line during Tulsa’s 11-win 2012 season).
Johnson had a sweet seat in the bleachers positioned near the 17th hole, a short par-4 that statistically was Cejka’s favorite hole of the week. He birdied 17 on Friday and again on Saturday and Sunday.
For the week, Cejka was 8-under on the par-70 Southern Hills course. On 17 alone, he was 3-under.
Cejka’s life changed as a 9-year-old in 1980, when his family fled his birthplace of Czechoslovakia, crossed the border into Germany and stayed there. I don’t know whether he had been to Oklahoma before this tournament, but his name now is carved into Tulsa’s golf history. He’s in the group of Southern Hills champions that includes Tommy Bolt, Dave Stockton, Hubert Green, Raymond Floyd, Nick Price, Retief Goosen, Tiger Woods and Alex Cejka.
The Senior PGA Championship is a prestigious event, but it isn’t classified as a “major championship.” It was a major for the Senior players, but this tournament was not Southern Hills’ eighth professional major.
The eighth Southern Hills major occurs in May 2022, when Phil Mickelson is here as the defending champion for the PGA Championship. Cejka also will be here. With the Senior PGA victory, he gets a lifetime exemption for this event and admission into the 2022 PGA Championship.
When Cejka returns and makes that beautiful drive from 61st Street to the clubhouse, he’ll be flooded with beautiful memories.