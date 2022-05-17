Bill Haisten: Experience, aura and one good leg — is it enough for Tiger to get his 16th major?

How’s this for a Thursday group?

All-Stars Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods are together for an 8:11 a.m. start during the first round of the PGA Championship.

A three-time PGA Tour Player of the Year, the 33-year-old McIlroy plays for the first time in Tulsa. The popular Irishman is a four-time winner of major championships — including two PGA Championships — but has not prevailed in a major since 2014.

McIlroy isn’t hot like Scottie Scheffler is hot, but he did finish second in the Masters, fifth in the Wells Fargo Championship and is a player to watch to this week.

The 28-year-old Spieth is a former Texas Longhorn and the winner of the British Open, U.S. Open and Masters before his 24th birthday. At Southern Hills, he attempts to complete the career Grand Slam.

Spieth’s pursuit of his first PGA Championship victory is an important storyline, but everything related to Tiger Woods is the storyline this week — or at least through the first two rounds.

It would be disappointing if Woods doesn’t contend and a massive drag if he were to miss the cut.

Woods has been at every level of the expectations index. After his right leg was nearly destroyed in a February 2021 auto accident, there was the expectation that he might never again play competitive golf.

After he committed to play in the Masters and shot an opening 71, there were expectations and hope that Woods might be at the center of a dramatic weekend in Georgia. Instead, he shot a Saturday 78, a Sunday 78 and finished 47th.

As his discomfort worsened while totaling 50,000 steps during his four tournament days at Augusta National, there was expectation that he would skip Tulsa’s PGA Championship, focus on leg therapy and prepare for the U.S. Open and British Open.

On April 28, the expectation went to a better place. On that date, Woods was at Southern Hills for a practice round.

On Tuesday, he was The Featured Attraction while playing some practice holes, attracting 10-to-1 more attention than any other player and addressing reporters in a filled-to-capacity media tent.

“I’ve gotten stronger since (the Masters),” Woods said. “But still, it’s still going to be sore and walking is a challenge.

“I can hit golf balls, but the challenge is walking. It’s going to be that way for the foreseeable future, for sure.”

Before the Masters, Woods was asked whether he really believed he could win that week. From a guy who has 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships (including the 2007 PGA in Tulsa), there was a completely predictable response: “I do, yes.”

There was essentially the same question on Tuesday: “How confident are you that you can contend this week and do you feel like you can win this week?”

Woods: “I feel like I can, definitely. I just have to go out there and do it. I have to do my work. Starts on Thursday, and I'll be ready.”

With regard to his shot-making, I would say amen, Tiger can make a legitimate push for what would be his 16th major (two shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18). The 46-year-old Woods is about 20 years older than several of the PGA Championship favorites. When Nicklaus recorded his final major victory at the 1986 Masters, he was 46.

During Tiger’s April practice round here, his caddie was Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby. From Cozby, there was this review of their trip around the Southern Hills course: “It’s a joy — watching that and seeing someone who is a savant, really, with a club in their hands.

“He can hit the ball through any window. He can hit it as low as he wants (or) as high as he wants, (and) with any club in the bag. Absolutely remarkable.”

This didn’t age well, but I wrote it in late March: For the sake of silly speculation, I now think there’s a 50% chance that (Phil) Mickelson plays here. Three weeks ago, I would have had it at 90%.

(Tiger) Woods shot a second-round 63 and won the 2007 PGA Championship played at Southern Hills. It would be amazing to see him here in May, but I can’t go higher than 2% on that possibility.

I botched that one. Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship — an outcome that thrilled the people responsible for selling 2022 PGA Championship tickets — but he’s not in Tulsa because his career is paused. For the sake of the tournament and Tulsa’s week in the international sports conversation, the importance of Woods’ presence is impossible to overstate.

While Mickelson is in a completely different place — geographically and otherwise — Scheffler, Justin Thomas, McIlroy and Spieth are in Tulsa, strolling from hole to hole on two healthy legs.

Woods is armed with his tee-to-green brilliance, his experience, his aura and one good leg. Is that enough to conquer the most talented field in golf?

