Bill Haisten: During the 1970 PGA, a Sapulpa caddie became a Southern Hills footnote

EDITOR’S NOTE: This look back at the 1970 PGA Championship is the second in a weekly series on Southern Hills Country Club’s history of having hosted seven major professional golf championships. The others were the 1958 U.S. Open, the 1977 U.S. Open, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship.

Jerry Hausner’s lifetime record in major championships: In two appearances, he was part of a fifth-place performance and a second-place finish.

That’s a limited but tremendous body of work for the Sapulpa native, who didn’t actually play in the 1958 U.S. Open or the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. In 1958, as a 16-year-old, he caddied for Bob Rosburg (who finished in a tie for fifth, eight shots behind winner Tommy Bolt); and as a 28-year-old in 1970, Hausner caddied for Bob Murphy (who rallied from the middle of the pack with a final-round 66, nearly stealing the tournament but tying with Arnold Palmer for second place).

On the strength of a third-round 66, and in spite of a three-over-par round on Sunday, Dave Stockton was the 1970 PGA Championship winner by two strokes, collecting $40,000 and the first of his two major-championship wins. He would follow his Tulsa triumph by winning the 1976 PGA Championship.

Murphy made $18,500 that weekend. He paid Hausner $500 (which, adjusted for inflation, would amount to $3,637 today).

“I was with Bob Murphy just that one week. I never saw him before that or again after that,” said Hausner, who at 81 remains a resident of the Sapulpa area. “It was the same with Bob Rosburg in 1958.”

When today’s PGA Tour stars convene for the May 19-22 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, each player will arrive with the caddie he uses every week. It wasn’t that way in 1958 or 1970, Hausner explains: “In those years, the players used local caddies. (Touring pros) weren’t allowed to bring in their own caddies (for the majors).”

As a teen, Hausner was an in-demand and skilled caddie at The Oaks Country Club in west Tulsa. He was selected for the 1958 Open caddie pool and given the Rosburg assignment. Hausner was not on the Southern Hills property again until the 1970 PGA Championship.

“Yes, that’s correct — until (the 1970 PGA Championship), I never went back to the Southern Hills after the 1958 Open,” Hausner said. “In 1970, I sent in an application to be a caddie for the PGA Championship. I found out that I had been chosen, and then they put me with Bob Murphy.”

Before Southern Hills hosted the 1970 PGA, golf’s most successful figures that year were Billy Casper (who won the Masters and two additional tournaments) and Jack Nicklaus (who won the British Open and two additional tournaments).

The biggest star in the 1970 Tulsa field, however, was Arnold Palmer, who during the ’60s had a huge impact on golf’s popularity.

Palmer won all of his seven major championships between 1958 and 1964. He was a four-time Masters champion, the 1960 U.S. Open champion and twice prevailed in the British Open.

If any one event most frustrated Palmer, it was the PGA Championship. By the end of his run of competitive golf, he made 37 PGA Championship appearances but never won the tournament.

In advance of the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, that was the No. 1 storyline: “Can Arnie finally win the PGA?”

In five PGA Championship tournaments before he came to Tulsa, Palmer had finished no worse than seventh. There were agonizing second-place finishes in 1964 and 1968.

In the history of major-championship golf at Southern Hills, the galleries following Tiger Woods were the largest. Only the Palmer galleries — populated by fans who had enlisted in “Arnie’s Army” — were close in numbers to the Tiger galleries.

Palmer was steady during his August 1970 week in Tulsa, but never put together a flurry of difference-making holes. He was at even-par 70 after the opening round and final round. There was a second-round 72 and a third-round 69.

As it turned out, Stockton’s third-round 66 resulted in enough of a cushion that he withstood Murphy’s Sunday charge.

“Murphy really didn’t ask many questions about what clubs to hit,” Hausner remembers. “He was not a long hitter. He was a middle-of-the-fairway hitter, and that’s what it takes to play well at Southern Hills.

“You cannot win at Southern Hills from the rough. That course becomes even more difficult when the weather gets so hot, and it was really hot that week.”

The legendary Ben Hogan was in Tulsa for two practice rounds preceding the 1970 PGA Championship, but because of health issues withdrew before the start of the opening round. It would have been his first major-championship appearance in three years.

Hogan by then was 58 and 21 years removed from a gruesome car accident that resulted in a variety of serious injuries. For the rest of his life, he was cursed by the pain and stiffness that resulted from those injuries. Amazingly, however, six of his nine major-championship victories were recorded after the accident.

Following his time in Tulsa in 1970, Hogan never again attempted to play in a major.

Now 80, Stockton is a renowned instructor who lends his expertise to players at all levels of professional golf.

Hausner attended Sapulpa High School but never seriously played golf “because I was too busy caddying at The Oaks Country Club, trying to earn a little money,” he said. “I did it during the weekends mostly, but occasionally, if I had a chance to make a couple of dollars, I’d caddie after school.”

After serving in the Air Force, Hausner had an engineering career as a draftsman. While he is a footnote figure in the history of Southern Hills-hosted championship golf, it’s a pretty interesting footnote.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.