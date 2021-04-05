Bill Haisten: Crowds of 8,000 allowed for Senior PGA golf

COVID-19 vaccinations and positive statistical trends seem to suggest that for next year’s PGA Championship, there could be the type of huge crowds we’ve seen for previous major championships at Southern Hills. Crowds of more than 25,000.

During one week in December, there were in Tulsa County 4,061 new coronavirus cases. During a week in mid-January, there were 4,402 new cases. Last week, there were 306.

For next year’s championship, Karns says, the PGA of America is hoping to “blow the doors off the thing with full capacity.”

A crowd of 8,000 would be the greatest for any Tulsa sports event since the Oilers beat Kalamazoo on Jan. 24, 2020.

For any event -- sports-related or otherwise -- a Senior PGA Championship crowd of 8,000 would be Tulsa’s most sizable gathering in Tulsa since Feb. 5, 2020. That night, Celine Dion performed for a BOK Center audience of 11,000.

There were predictions that the Donald Trump rally in June might pull a capacity crowd to the 19,000-seat BOK Center, but the actual attendance amounted to less than 6,500.

University of Tulsa football attendance was limited because of the pandemic. For three home games, there was a combined total of fewer than 4,000 fans.