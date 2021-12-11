Bill Haisten: Championship response – already, Southern Hills’ next major is nearly sold out

“We’ve got some inventory left for the Thursday round, but it’s inching closer (to being gone),” Karns said. “We’ve still got (tickets) for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but that’s also getting tighter.

“This is as comfortable as we’ve been in a number of years, just from a planning standpoint. When you’re having to worry about where to put people versus how to get people out there, it’s a totally different mind-set going into the year of the championship.”

For each of the championship rounds in May, a maximum crowd of 45,000 is expected. Because of the pandemic, fans were not allowed to attend the 2020 PGA Championship. For the 2021 tournament at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, there was a limit of 10,000 spectators per day.

Before January, the 2022 PGA Championship was scheduled to have been played at Donald Trump-owned Trump National in New Jersey. The 2030 PGA Championship was scheduled for Tulsa. In response to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the PGA of America pulled the 2022 event from Trump National.