Bill Haisten: Championship response – already, Southern Hills’ next major is nearly sold out

As 14 years and four months have passed since Tiger Woods shot a course-record-tying 63 and won at Southern Hills, Tulsa sports consumers are beyond ready for another major championship.
That’s not an opinion. It’s a fact supported by the figures provided by Bryan Karns, a Stillwater native and Oklahoma State graduate who now is the PGA of America’s championship director.
Six months before Southern Hills hosts its eighth professional major championship — the May 19-22 PGA Championship — the event already is in “the 90%-to-95% range” of being sold out, Karns reports.
For the Friday, Saturday and Sunday rounds, all tickets are gone and all hospitality venues are sold out. Actually, all Friday-Saturday-Sunday tickets have been sold since September, and now the hospitality tents are sold at a capacity level.
If you’re wondering whether such an early rush on tickets is standard practice — it’s not.
At the six-month mark before the tournament, Tulsa’s next PGA Championship is significantly ahead of the sales figures of December 2018, when the PGA of America marketed the first PGA Championship to have been played in May instead of in August (which had been its longtime position on the PGA Tour calendar).
“We’ve got some inventory left for the Thursday round, but it’s inching closer (to being gone),” Karns said. “We’ve still got (tickets) for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but that’s also getting tighter.
“This is as comfortable as we’ve been in a number of years, just from a planning standpoint. When you’re having to worry about where to put people versus how to get people out there, it’s a totally different mind-set going into the year of the championship.”
For each of the championship rounds in May, a maximum crowd of 45,000 is expected. Because of the pandemic, fans were not allowed to attend the 2020 PGA Championship. For the 2021 tournament at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, there was a limit of 10,000 spectators per day.
Before January, the 2022 PGA Championship was scheduled to have been played at Donald Trump-owned Trump National in New Jersey. The 2030 PGA Championship was scheduled for Tulsa. In response to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the PGA of America pulled the 2022 event from Trump National.
Because Karns and other PGA of America personnel already were in Tulsa, preparing for the Senior PGA Championship that would be played in May, and because Southern Hills already was in big-tournament planning mode, the PGA of America announced that Tulsa would get the 2022 PGA Championship.
For the Senior PGA Championship, there was an attendance limit of about 8,000 per day. It was a beautiful week because the golf was tremendous and the weather was unbelievably pleasant.
The PGA Championship takes place one week earlier in May than did the Senior PGA. Tulsa’s May weather is unpredictable, but there’s a much greater possibility of comfortable Oklahoma temperatures in May than in August.
In the history of major-championship professional golf, the hottest of all events was the August 2007 PGA Championship in Tulsa. The afternoon temperatures were 101 degrees on Thursday, 99 on Friday and Saturday, and 102 on Sunday. During the final round, more than 200 spectators and workers sought medical attention.
The 2019 PGA Championship was played on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park, located 34 miles east of Madison Square Garden. The New York City market has 20 times more population than the Tulsa market, and yet the Tulsa response to major-championship ticket sales has been stronger.
Brooks Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship by two shots over Dustin Johnson and by six over Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth. Ticket-buyers are aware that those players and popular 2021 champion Phil Mickelson are in the 2022 Southern Hills field, along with a great majority of the other top 100 golfers in the world.
In spite of having had only 16 months to gear up for another major, Karns, Southern Hills and consumers responded in a championship manner.