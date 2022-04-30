Bill Haisten: Cary Cozby's up-close study of the ‘absolutely remarkable’ Tiger Woods

For six days, Cary Cozby was a secret-keeper of the highest order.

He knew that Tiger Woods was planning to be at Southern Hills for a practice round, but if Cozby had told even one person outside of the Southern Hills leadership group, then it almost immediately would have become universally known. People like to talk.

It’s a heavy discipline burden to not share news like “Tiger’s coming to Tulsa,” but Cozby’s lips were sealed before Woods visited for a Thursday tour of the renovated Southern Hills golf course.

We’re all inclined to describe it as having been a “PGA Championship practice round,” because everyone wants to see Woods in the May 19-22 field at Southern Hills, but whether he actually plays here depends on the condition of his damaged right leg.

Cozby is Southern Hills’ director of golf. He caddied for Woods on Thursday.

“I’ve been a huge fan since the first time I saw (Woods) play. It’s crazy,” Cozby said during a Friday radio interview aired on the Blitz 1170.

Accompanying Woods during his Tulsa trip was his longtime associate and confidant Rob McNamara, who also played the Southern Hills course and had as his caddie Banks Cozby — Cary’s 13-year-old son.

By mid-morning Thursday, online flight trackers determined that Woods’ jet was on course for Tulsa. It was an easy connecting of dots: Three weeks after having played in The Masters (in his first competition since sustaining terrible right-leg injuries in a February 2021 auto accident), Woods was headed here for a practice round.

As morning rain ended and the 46-year-old Woods was on the Southern Hills practice range, Cozby recalled, “I walked in to get a yardage book. I look up at the Golf Channel and it says, ‘Tiger Woods is on the (Southern Hills) property.’ He’d been here like five minutes.

“He’s more like an Elvis- or a Muhammad Ali-type of figure than he is just a transcendent golfer. It’s really remarkable, what he has to put up with. By the time he got to the second fairway, there was a (news) helicopter flying above. Every one of our holes that are on the perimeter, (along) 61st or Harvard — there were people in the (landscaping) yelling, ‘We love you, Tiger!’ and ‘Go get ‘em, Tiger!’ He just smiled and said, ‘Holy cow.’”

Because of the presence of Woods, Cozby added, “we had more people eating lunch at the (Southern Hills) grill than we'd had in about eight years.”

Cozby on Tiger’s departure late Thursday afternoon: “As he left, it looked like the Beatles rolling out of town. He threw a couple of golf balls out of the window. Kids were knocking each other over, trying to get the golf balls.”

Having jolted the field with a second-round, course-record-tying 63, Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. In 2018-19, there was an extensive course renovation. For the 2022 PGA Championship, the course is 450 yards longer than it was in 2007.

Cozby on Woods’ reaction to the Southern Hills makeover: “He said, ‘My old yardage books won’t serve me any purpose. I’ll throw those in the trash.’ He remembered every club that he hit (during the 2007 PGA Championship). ... He loves the changes.”

Banks Cozby is a seventh-grader and a member of the Team Oklahoma group that competed in a PGA Junior League event in Arizona. Early Thursday, PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young and Team Oklahoma members were together for a promo being filmed at Southern Hills.

“They had a little break,” Cary Cozby said, “so I pulled (Banks) in my office with my wife. He thought something bad had happened, the way we were talking to him in private.”

Keep in mind that for most of a week, Cary Cozby had to withhold the “Tiger’s coming to Tulsa” news even from his son. Mid-morning on Thursday, Cary informed his son that Woods soon would be at Southern Hills, and that Banks, as the caddie for McNamara, would walk 18 holes with Tiger and McNamara.

Cary on Banks’ reaction: “He went to his knees, (then) laid on the ground and put his hands over his face.”

Tiger’s son Charlie is a 12-year-old phenom of a player, so, Cary indicated, Tiger and Banks were able to make small talk about junior golf and significant junior tournaments around the country.

Cary Cozby played college golf at the University of Oklahoma and last year played in the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills. His late father, Jerry Cozby, was a legendary head professional at Bartlesville’s Hillcrest Country Club and now is a member of the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame.

Jerry was the PGA Professional of the Year in 1985. Cary won the same award in 2016. They are the only father-and-son recipients of the PGA of America’s top award for club pros.

Like his dad, Cary is an instructor and notices every aspect of a player’s grip, stance, weight transfer, club speed and swing plane. During an up-close look on Thursday, Cary was blown away by Tiger Woods’ skill level.

“I could have watched him pitch the ball and putt until dark,” Cary Cozby said during the Blitz 1170 interview. “It’s a joy — watching that and seeing someone who is a savant, really, with a club in their hands. He can hit the ball through any window. He can hit it as low as he wants (or) as high as he wants, (and) with any club in the bag. Absolutely remarkable.

“He used the hole-location sheets from last year’s Senior PGA, and he putted (from) all four locations on all 18 greens. He was certainly here on a business trip. Hopefully, he doesn’t have any setbacks between now and then.”

Cozby on the upcoming PGA Championship — Southern Hills’ eighth major: “It’s going to be a great week.”

Cozby on the PGA Championship if Woods is involved and in pursuit of what would be his 16th major championship: “It’s an epic week.”

