Bill Haisten: Caddie Dan Griffin – a veteran of 2,400 trips around the Southern Hills course

A couple of years ago, during an event at Southern Hills, I was introduced to Dan Griffin.
“Dan’s here all the time,” I was told.
Not until now, however, did I realize that “all the time” was a literal description of Griffin’s presence.
At 72, Griffin this week is caddying for Omar Uresti in the Senior PGA Championship. While Uresti never before has played at Southern Hills, his caddie is familiar with every inch of the course.
“Yeah,” Griffin says, “I love this place.”
A cattle rancher who resides north of Skiatook, Griffin estimates that he has caddied about 2,400 rounds of golf at Southern Hills.
The Senior PGA Championship is his seventh significant Southern Hills tournament. Griffin caddied also during the 1961 U.S. Senior Amateur, 1965 U.S. Amateur, 1970 PGA Championship, 1977 U.S. Open, 1982 PGA Championship and 2009 U.S. Amateur.
During the 1970 PGA Championship, he worked with Lee Trevino (who finished in a tie for 26th). In 1977, he carried the bag of an Argentinian, Florentino Molina (who through one round held a share of the lead).
After having been a 6-foot, 120-pound wrestler at Tulsa’s Daniel Webster High School, Griffin today is 6-4 and 200 pounds. For each 18-hole round, he walks about five miles. Loaded with the limit of 14 clubs and gear, Uresti’s bag weighs about 40 pounds.
How does Griffin remain so physically fit and strong at 72? By carrying 30- and 40-pound golf club bags for trips of five miles -- and by doing it on a frequent basis. Nearly every weekend, he caddie for Southern Hills members. Often, he pulls double duty. He’ll caddie simultaneously for two players and carry two bags around the 6,900-yard course.
Five weeks before caddying for Trevino at Southern Hills, Griffin caddied for Donna Caponi in the 1970 U.S. Women’s Open at Muskogee Golf Club. Griffin was 21. Caponi was 25 and the defending champion.
When she arrived at the 72nd tee box, Caponi had a two-shot lead. There was some drama on the final hole -- an errant tee shot and a third shot that carried beyond the green -- but Caponi survived and won. She made $5,000.
“There wasn’t the hoopla for (women’s major championships) that you have now,” Griffin remembers, “but that was a huge weekend for her and for me. Very exciting.”
For the Senior PGA Championship, a typical caddie fee is $1,500 for the week. If a player makes the cut, his caddie gets additional pay amounting to 5% of the player’s prize money. If the player finishes in the top 10, the caddie gets $1,500 plus 8% of the player’s winnings. If the player wins the championship, the caddie gets $1,500 plus 10%.
The Senior PGA Championship winner makes $630,000, which means his caddie would receive a $63,000 bonus.
After having played college golf at East Central University in Ada (with Dr. Gil Morgan as a teammate), Griffin was an outstanding amateur and a fixture in various Oklahoma tournaments. Griffin and his wife Janice have been married for 38 years.
Griffin has 180 head of Lim-Flex cattle -- a Limousin-Angus hybrid breed. On Monday night, instead of getting extra rest in advance of a tournament week, Griffin was in pursuit of 20 cows that got loose and strayed onto a neighbor’s property.
After herding the cattle into a trailer and taking them home, Griffin got a little sleep and by early Tuesday was on the Southern Hills driving range with Uresti.
“Being that this is my first time to play here, there is a great value in having (Griffin’s advice),” said Uresti, a former University of Texas golfer who continues to reside in Austin. “Just playing the 18 holes we’ve played so far -- his knowledge has been very valuable.
“Hopefully, (Griffin) will tell me where to hit it. Hopefully, I will be able to follow directions. He seems awesome.”
Griffin actually is at Southern Hills all the time, as it turns out, and now Uresti benefits from the expertise of a caddie who has walked more than 10,000 miles around this golf course.