Bill Haisten: Caddie Dan Griffin – a veteran of 2,400 trips around the Southern Hills course

How does Griffin remain so physically fit and strong at 72? By carrying 30- and 40-pound golf club bags for trips of five miles -- and by doing it on a frequent basis. Nearly every weekend, he caddie for Southern Hills members. Often, he pulls double duty. He’ll caddie simultaneously for two players and carry two bags around the 6,900-yard course.

Five weeks before caddying for Trevino at Southern Hills, Griffin caddied for Donna Caponi in the 1970 U.S. Women’s Open at Muskogee Golf Club. Griffin was 21. Caponi was 25 and the defending champion.

When she arrived at the 72nd tee box, Caponi had a two-shot lead. There was some drama on the final hole -- an errant tee shot and a third shot that carried beyond the green -- but Caponi survived and won. She made $5,000.

“There wasn’t the hoopla for (women’s major championships) that you have now,” Griffin remembers, “but that was a huge weekend for her and for me. Very exciting.”

For the Senior PGA Championship, a typical caddie fee is $1,500 for the week. If a player makes the cut, his caddie gets additional pay amounting to 5% of the player’s prize money. If the player finishes in the top 10, the caddie gets $1,500 plus 8% of the player’s winnings. If the player wins the championship, the caddie gets $1,500 plus 10%.