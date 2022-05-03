Bill Haisten: Bill Warren’s persistence led to Tulsa’s 2001 Open and the ‘Tiger Slam’ hype

This column begins and ends with W.K. “Bill” Warren Jr.

It was his relentless pursuit of major championships that was vital in bringing to Tulsa the 1994 PGA Championship and the 2001 U.S. Open.

Of all of the seven majors conducted at Southern Hills Country Club, the 2001 Open seemed to generate the most pre-tournament excitement. Tiger Woods came to Oklahoma after having achieved the “Tiger Slam.”

At the height of his powers, and as he had singlehandedly taken golf to unprecedented levels as a sport and an industry, Woods was the hottest athlete on the planet and the reigning champion of all four majors.

With the 25-year-old Woods as the heavy favorite, the Southern Hills media center was packed with representatives of all significant U.S. media companies, along with reporters from Europe and Asia.

Daily crowds of 40,000-plus assembled to watch Woods’ pursuit of what would have been a fifth consecutive major championship. As he wore a floppy-brimmed hat and sunglasses, Warren didn’t watch the 2001 Open from an air-conditioned space. He was on the course, savoring the sights and sounds of another huge golf event for Tulsa.

In 1936, Warren’s father, W.K. Warren Sr., had been instrumental in raising the money to build the Southern Hills clubhouse and develop the golf course. Before Warren Jr. became the club president in 1991, however, Southern Hills seemed to have been forgotten by the PGA of America and the United States Golf Association.

Southern Hills had successfully hosted the 1958 and 1977 U.S. Open, along with the 1970 and 1982 PGA Championship, and yet there were no signs that Tulsa might once again be selected as the site of a major.

“We were told it was too hot in Oklahoma,” Warren Jr. told the Tulsa World in 2001. “It was a big issue we had to overcome.”

The younger Warren and other Southern Hills leadership figures formulated an aggressive strategy to remind USGA and PGA of America decision-makers of the world-class nature of Tulsa’s hospitality and Southern Hills’ facilities.

Edmond’s Oak Tree Country Club had been chosen for the 1994 PGA Championship, but when that club experienced financial issues, the tournament was moved to Southern Hills. It was a beautiful score for Tulsa, but Warren still wanted another Open.

He and other Southern Hills personnel attended U.S. Opens and U.S. Amateur championships. They visited the USGA headquarters.

“I’m a persistent type of person,” Warren said. “I felt confident that we’d get the U.S. Open. I'm not one to get discouraged if I have a good product to fight for. I wasn't going to quit until the last putt fell.”

In June 1996, it was announced that the 2001 U.S. Open would be conducted at Southern Hills. Two months later, after having captured his third consecutive U.S. Amateur championship, Woods made his professional debut in the PGA Tour’s Greater Milwaukee Open.

It seemed impossible that Woods by late October 1996 would be in the top 30 on the PGA Tour’s money list, and therefore qualified for the Tour Championship, but he pulled it off and played in the Tulsa-hosted event (finishing in a tie for 21st).

When Woods returned to Tulsa in June 2001, he by then was the “Tiger Slam” king with six major championships and 28 PGA Tour victories. As a huge gallery watched Woods card a disappointing four-over 74 in the opening round, a 32-year-old South African — Retief Goosen — quietly made a statement with a four-under 66.

As Woods would finish in a tie for 12th place at Southern Hills, Goosen was destined for a starring role that weekend — but not before he survived the mayhem of the 72nd hole.

Mark Brooks had squandered his share of the lead when he three-putted the 18th hole of the final round. Next on the 18th green were the tournament’s final pairing: Goosen and Stewart Cink, who were tied at 5-under.

Cink had a disastrous final hole, three-putting for a double bogey. On his try for bogey, he missed from two feet. If Goosen could two-putt from 18 feet, he would win the U.S. Open. His par putt also was a seemingly simple two-footer, but he ran it two feet past the cup. He did convert on the comeback putt for bogey, resulting in a next-day, 18-hole playoff with Brooks.

Within the media center, there were loud expressions of frustration when Goosen failed to convert on his par attempt. Most of the visiting reporters were scheduled to have flown home that Monday morning. Instead, there was a mass scramble to reschedule flights and plan for an additional full day in Tulsa.

Goosen prevailed by two shots during the Monday round, securing his first major championship and the winner’s prize of $900,000.

As had been the case during the 1958 and 1977 U.S. Open, and the 1970, 1982 and 1994 PGA Championship, the Southern Hills course was a tremendous challenge for the 2001 Open field.

Now 87, Warren also has been a member of Augusta National since 1979.

“When I was playing very good golf,” he told the Tulsa World in 2016, “I shot a 73 at Augusta National and a 73 at Southern Hills.”

His comparison of the Southern Hills and Augusta National courses: “I have always considered Southern Hills to be two strokes tougher.”

One of my projects during the 2001 U.S. Open was to write on The Hill — the steep, 100-yard incline that served as a path from the 10th fairway to the Southern Hills clubhouse level.

Each day, thousands of sun-cooked patrons would accept the challenge of The Hill. I would interview out-of-breath spectators as they completed their climb.

One gentleman seemed to have conquered The Hill with relative ease. He wore a floppy-brimmed hat and sunglasses. I introduced myself and asked whether he would mind a couple of questions. I asked for his name.

“Warren,” he replied. “Bill Warren.”

“Oh, my Lord,” I replied.

I hadn’t recognized W.K. “Bill” Warren Jr.

I apologized, but he could not have been more sweet about it.

In large part, if it had not been for Warren’s persistence in lobbying for more Southern Hills major championships, we would not have had that moment on The Hill, or the experience of the “Tiger Slam” hype, or the wild Sunday finish on the 18th green, or a $65 million impact on the Tulsa economy.

Because of the Warren family’s impact on Tulsa golf, both the father and the son were included in the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame’s class of 2016.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.