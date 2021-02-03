Bill Haisten: Beautiful surprises for Southern Hills – the 1994 and 2022 PGA Championships

In 1991, Southern Hills Country Club was nine years removed from having most recently hosted a major professional golf championship (the 1982 PGA Championship).
Southern Hills always would bid for a PGA Championship and a U.S. Open, but no major was scheduled for the famed Tulsa course.
Edmond’s Oak Tree Country Club was supposed to have been the site of the 1994 PGA Championship. However, when the club’s parent company was zapped by financial problems, Oak Tree was rendered unable to host a major championship.
The PGA of America scrambled to secure a 1994 site. As Southern Hills emerged as the winner, it triggered a flurry of high-profile tournaments.
During the greatest period in Tulsa golf history, Southern Hills hosted the 1994 PGA Championship, the 1995 Tour Championship, the 1996 Tour Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open, the 2007 PGA Championship and the 2009 U.S. Amateur.
Thirty years ago, Southern Hills benefited from the misfortune of Oak Tree.
Now, Southern Hills benefits from the misfortune of Donald Trump.
The benefits for Tulsa: an eighth major championship for Southern Hills and a projected economic impact of $143.5 million.
In the wake of last month’s Capitol riot in Washington, the PGA of America decided to pull its 2022 PGA Championship from a Trump-owned golf club in New Jersey. As the 2022 PGA happens only 15 months from now, the PGA of America was pressured to move quickly on the identification of a new site.
Last week, after several A-list golf venues expressed an interest in hosting, it was announced that Southern Hills had been chosen as the 2022 site of the PGA of America’s most prestigious event.
The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is played at Southern Hills in May. Planning has been ongoing for several months. The combination of Southern Hills’ golf course preparedness and logistical head start positioned the club to make a smooth transition from 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship execution to 2022 PGA Championship planning.
As the 26-year Southern Hills general manager, Nick Sidorakis is one of many Southern Hills leadership figures and associates who were involved in previous championships, who now are involved in local Senior PGA Championship details, and who soon will drive the club to the hosting of another major tournament next year.
It’s been 14 years since Tulsa’s last major — Tiger Woods’ triumph in 2007 — and yet the Southern Hills people were immediately ready to start with the organization of a huge event.
Southern Hills had been designated the site of the 2030 PGA Championship. Sidorakis had hoped that his club would get another PGA Championship no later than 2025. To have gotten it eight years earlier than expected — it was an unexpected and glorious turn of events.
During a Wednesday news conference conducted near Southern Hills’ 18th green, Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt explained the significance of this bundling of the 2021 Senior PGA Championship and 2022 PGA Championship.
The Senior PGA Championship, Hoyt reports, is expected to have an economic impact of $24.7 million.
“That’s a great impact for Tulsa coming out of the pandemic,” he said. “We really feel like this is (the first step) on the road to recovery.”
Of the PGA Championship, Hoyt said, “It’s a much bigger tournament with a broader base of interest, and (there is) $143.5 million in economic impact. We’re excited about that.
“(It requires) three times the number of volunteers and three times as many spectators over the course of the tournament. When you add all of those multipliers in, and the number of days and the number of staff who come in for that tournament, (along with) additional TV and media and corporate sponsors, it’s just a much bigger impact.”
For 10 years, Hoyt has recruited big-ticket events to Tulsa. With regard to economic impact, he says the PGA Championship “dwarfs” other recent Tulsa-hosted events like the Bassmaster Classic, the U.S. Nationals Arabian Horse Show and NCAA Tournament basketball.
“The NCAA Wrestling Championship is coming in 2023, and it’s in that $100 million range,” Hoyt said. “The list of events in this $100 million range is pretty small. The fact that Tulsa is having two of these events basically inside of a year — it’s pretty phenomenal.”
Southern Hills hosted the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007, and the U.S. Open in 1958, 1977 and 2001.
After the PGA of America disconnected from the Trump-owned property, Southern Hills immediately conveyed its interest in scoring the 2022 championship.
“We felt we had a good chance,” he explained, “but, of course, it’s not our decision. We did everything we could to make it difficult for the PGA not to select us.
“We got tremendous help from the corporate community. I think that was important in the (PGA of America’s) decision-making.”
The golf course was an obviously and tremendously beneficial chip for Southern Hills. Now 19 months removed from an $11 million renovation of the entire 18-hole championship course, and after having also developed new, state-of-the-art amenities, Southern Hills is ready today for any high-profile tournament.
“We could have held the (PGA Championship) last year,” Sidorakis stated. “The golf course was that good and in great condition. We’ll be ready in four months (for the Senior PGA) and we’ll be ready in 16 months (for the PGA Championship).”
After the Senior PGA tournament, PGA of America director of championships Kerry Haigh will tour Southern Hills and determine specifications for 2022 PGA Championship yardage, fairway cuts, green speeds, pin positions and rope lines.
Ultimately, the Tulsa Health Department will have the greatest say in determining whether attendance limits will be enforced for the Senior PGA Championship.
Referring to both events, Sidorakis said, “Hopefully, we’ll have spectators. We will have spectators. Let’s put it that way. We’ll have spectators for both championships.”