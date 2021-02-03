Bill Haisten: Beautiful surprises for Southern Hills – the 1994 and 2022 PGA Championships

Last week, after several A-list golf venues expressed an interest in hosting, it was announced that Southern Hills had been chosen as the 2022 site of the PGA of America’s most prestigious event.

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is played at Southern Hills in May. Planning has been ongoing for several months. The combination of Southern Hills’ golf course preparedness and logistical head start positioned the club to make a smooth transition from 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship execution to 2022 PGA Championship planning.

As the 26-year Southern Hills general manager, Nick Sidorakis is one of many Southern Hills leadership figures and associates who were involved in previous championships, who now are involved in local Senior PGA Championship details, and who soon will drive the club to the hosting of another major tournament next year.

It’s been 14 years since Tulsa’s last major — Tiger Woods’ triumph in 2007 — and yet the Southern Hills people were immediately ready to start with the organization of a huge event.

Southern Hills had been designated the site of the 2030 PGA Championship. Sidorakis had hoped that his club would get another PGA Championship no later than 2025. To have gotten it eight years earlier than expected — it was an unexpected and glorious turn of events.