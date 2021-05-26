Bill Haisten: At 63, Champions Tour king Bernhard Langer remains driven for titles

At $1,818,625, Langer currently is No. 1 on the Champions Tour money list (about $103,000 ahead of Els). Langer’s scoring average of 68.7 strokes per round ranks second on the tour and first in the 156-player Senior PGA Championship field. Kevin Sutherland leads the Champions Tour with a 68.5 scoring average, but he’s not here this week.

At an overall career money total well beyond $40 million, Langer could rest and recuperate in Florida for the rest of his life. He doesn’t have to endure the grind of professional golf travel or the practice required to keep his game at a $1,818,625 level, but he says he’s still driven to play well and win championships.

Langer had been predicting for a dozen years that a 50-or-older golfer would win a major championship, and last week it happened as 50-year-old Phil Mickelson conquered the PGA Championship field.

“I'm thrilled for Phil,” Langer said. “He had to play some seriously good golf to pull that off. I'm very happy for him and I think it's great for the game of golf, in general. I think it also proves that the over-50 (golfers) can still play.”