Bill Haisten: At 63, Champions Tour king Bernhard Langer remains driven for titles

While some his golfing brethren were or are consumers of cigarettes and excessive alcohol, Bernhard Langer’s experimentation amounted to one taste of each.
“I was 12 when I had my first cigarette,” recalled the king of the Champions Tour, “and it tasted so bad that I never smoked since.
“Same with alcohol. I had alcohol at a very young age. I got drunk as a boy. I said, ‘This is not good. So, I don't drink anymore.”
Smart food choices. Making quality sleep a priority. No smoke or heavy booze. While Langer will have an occasional glass of wine, he would not qualify as “a drinker.”
The combination of a healthy diet and lack of alcohol calories results in easy weight management. At 165 pounds, Langer today is only five pounds heavier than in April 1993, when he captured the second of his two Masters victories.
A clean lifestyle is a factor in Langer having sustained himself as a world-class golf athlete. Good genes also are part of it. His mom is 97.
The 63-year-old Langer is considerably older than Senior PGA Championship contenders like Steve Stricker (54), Ernie Els (51), Jim Furyk (51) and Scott McCarron (55), and yet I’d feel foolish to pick anyone other than Langer to win this week.
During his Wednesday media session, Langer reported that he is feeling the effects of a cold: “I don't feel 100% right now, so I need some time to rest and recuperate.”
He has until 2:04 p.m. Thursday to recuperate. At that time, Langer, 2002 PGA Championship winner Rich Beem and Scott Parel are on Southern Hills’ 10th tee for the start of their opening round of the Senior PGA Championship.
Even with Langer at something less than 100%, I’m expecting him to conquer the 156-man Southern Hills field because he’s just so relentlessly great at this level of professional golf.
Langer is to the Champions Tour what Tiger Woods was to the PGA Tour in 1997-2009: the most accomplished of all players. In 276 Champions Tour events, he has never missed a cut. That’s astounding.
While Langer had a nice PGA Tour career that included the two Masters moments and $10.8 million in earnings, the best was yet to come. On the Champions Tour, his body of work is staggering: there have been a record total of 11 Senior major championships, 41 victories overall (second only to Hale Irwin’s 45) and $30.5 million in prize money.
On the Champions Tour, five events are considered majors: The Tradition, the Senior PGA Championship, the U.S. Senior Open, the Senior Players Championship and the Senior British Open.
A German citizen who also has a home in Florida, Langer has achieved the career Senior Grand Slam — having prevailed at least once in each of those majors. His only Senior PGA Championship win was recorded in 2017.
At $1,818,625, Langer currently is No. 1 on the Champions Tour money list (about $103,000 ahead of Els). Langer’s scoring average of 68.7 strokes per round ranks second on the tour and first in the 156-player Senior PGA Championship field. Kevin Sutherland leads the Champions Tour with a 68.5 scoring average, but he’s not here this week.
At an overall career money total well beyond $40 million, Langer could rest and recuperate in Florida for the rest of his life. He doesn’t have to endure the grind of professional golf travel or the practice required to keep his game at a $1,818,625 level, but he says he’s still driven to play well and win championships.
Langer had been predicting for a dozen years that a 50-or-older golfer would win a major championship, and last week it happened as 50-year-old Phil Mickelson conquered the PGA Championship field.
“I'm thrilled for Phil,” Langer said. “He had to play some seriously good golf to pull that off. I'm very happy for him and I think it's great for the game of golf, in general. I think it also proves that the over-50 (golfers) can still play.”
Langer is a gifted, healthy and wealthy 63-year-old who can still play. The pursuit of a 12th Senior major title has brought him to Tulsa, and I’ll be really surprised if he’s not among the more important participants in Sunday’s final round.