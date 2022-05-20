Bill Haisten: As Will Zalatoris zooms to the top, a 36-hole Tulsa lead typically results in glory

There are obvious positives related to digital ticketing, like the reduction in paper waste and the elimination of date-night drama: “Oh, no — I left the tickets on the kitchen counter.”

Sports and music fans, however, are cheated out of having cool souvenirs from cool events. If paper tickets had been issued to the patrons who attended the second round of the PGA Championship, there now would be treasured ticket stubs because Friday’s golf was unbelievably good and historic.

, along with Bubba Watson’s stunning turnaround from a Thursday 72 to a Friday 63.

Four years ago, after concluding his college golf career at Wake Forest, Zalatoris failed in his attempt to make it past the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Q School. Now, the 25-year-old Dallas resident has achieved quite a distinction — the best 36-hole score in any of the eight major championships played at Southern Hills.

Before Zalatoris fired his Friday 65 and took his two-day score to 9-under par, the 36-hole standard at Southern Hills had been 8-under (Raymond Floyd in 1982 and Nick Price in the 1994 PGA).

Zalatoris finished second in the 2021 Masters and had top-10 finishes in last year’s PGA and the 2020 U.S. Open. When he returns on Saturday as the 36-hole leader, he’ll launch his quest to extend a fascinating streak at Southern Hills.

In each of the previous seven majors played in Tulsa, the championship ultimately was won by a player who led after 36 holes or had a share of the 36-hole lead. Tommy Bolt, Dave Stockton, Hubert Green, Floyd, Price, Retief Goosen and Tiger Woods topped the 36-hole leaderboard here and went on to win the trophy and first-prize money.

It’s not a dramatic overstatement: If Zalatoris wins this tournament, he would get membership in the Major Championship Club for the rest of his career. His life would change.

“I’ve got a long 36 holes ahead of me,” said Zalatoris, who stacked four birdies during a seven-hole stretch of the back side of his Friday round. “History to me — it is what it is. But I’m going to go out and do my job, and hopefully it’s enough at the end.”

There’s another history storyline at play here, though, and it’s the 63 storyline.

For the 18th time overall and for the third time in Southern Hills history, there was a 63 on a PGA Championship scoreboard. This time, it was achieved by Watson, a 43-year-old lefty who was the 2012 and 2014 Masters champ but in 27 majors since recorded only one top-10 finish.

In 1982, Floyd fired a Southern Hills course-record 63. During the 2007 second round here, Woods matched that record. Floyd went on to win the 1982 PGA. Woods was the 2007 winner.

Does Zalatoris become the eighth player to convert a Southern Hills 36-hole lead into a Southern Hills victory? Or does Watson follow the footsteps of Floyd and Woods — taking a 63 and turning it into gold?

Watson’s second-round 63 could have been a 61. There are two ways to get a low score: by methodically avoiding mistakes or by converting on SportsCenter Top 10 shots and putts. Watson did the latter, finishing his 18 holes with only 24 putts.

Comparing his opening 72 to his mind-blowing 63, Watson said, “I don't think I learned how to attack the golf course. If you really want to go through my round, I was nervous on every single shot. I was nervous on every single putt. I had no clue.

“The greens are bumpy. Let's just call it like it is. They're bumpy and they were a little bit hairier today. It was tough. My putts bounced my way and they went in today. Hopefully, tomorrow, they bounce my way and they go in.”

When asked by a reporter whether his second round felt lucky, Watson replied, “Yes. Every round that I play is lucky. Never had a lesson, you know.”

The Friday morning players coped with strong, disruptive wind. The Friday afternoon players — including Zalatoris and Watson — were so blessed to have gotten calm, comfortable conditions.

Raise your hand if you expected the world’s No. 1-ranked player to miss the cut this week. After having stated during an interview that Southern Hills is his favorite course, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler followed his Thursday 71 with a 5-over-par 75 on Friday.

As the cut line was drawn at plus-4, Scheffler at plus-6 won’t be here this weekend. Neither will former Oklahoma State star Matthew Wolff, who never seemed comfortable while soaring to a 36-hole score of 13-over.

You frequently hear the term “grind” in sports, but what Woods did on Friday looked to be a classic example of a painful grind. Considering the condition of his damaged right leg, Woods’ Friday 69 was as impressive in some regards as Watson’s 63, Mito Pereira’s 64 and Justin Thomas’ 67.

Woods isn’t contending for what would be his 16th major, but he didn’t miss the cut, either.

As Zalatoris is at an unprecedented 9-under through 36 at Southern Hills, Pereira is second at 8-under, Thomas is third at 6-under and Watson is alone in fourth place at 5-under. The first-round leader, Rory McIlroy, followed his opening 65 with a 71 and has a share of fifth place.

Will Zalatoris do what his 36-hole-lead predecessors did? Can he flourish in spite of the pressure and secure his first major championship?

Or does Watson ride the energy of a 63 to the winner’s circle on Sunday?

The 104th PGA Championship is going to be as wildly unpredictable and entertaining during the weekend as it’s been so far. This event will be a save-the-ticket-stub chapter in Tulsa sports history.

