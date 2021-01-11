Bill Haisten: As the 2022 PGA Championship is stripped from Trump, Tulsa is the easy choice

At 6 o’clock on Sunday night, before the kickoff of the Browns-Steelers telecast, I did some reading on the pressure applied on the PGA of America to strip the 2022 PGA Championship away from a Donald Trump-owned golf club – a Trump National venue located one hour west of New York City.

By 9 o’clock on Sunday night, the Browns had a big lead and the Associated Press provided a golf update.

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — PGA of America votes to move 2022 PGA Championship event away from Trump National Golf Club after Capitol insurrection.

“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,”' Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, told the AP. “We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that?

“Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it (at a Trump club). The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

The PGA of America had no choice but to disconnect from a toxic association – the rioting of President Trump supporters at and inside the Capitol. The PGA doesn’t want its signature championship to be overshadowed by Trump storylines or disruptions.