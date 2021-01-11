Bill Haisten: As the 2022 PGA Championship is stripped from Trump, Tulsa is the easy choice

At 6 o’clock on Sunday night, before the kickoff of the Browns-Steelers telecast, I did some reading on the pressure applied on the PGA of America to strip the 2022 PGA Championship away from a Donald Trump-owned golf club – a Trump National venue located one hour west of New York City.
By 9 o’clock on Sunday night, the Browns had a big lead and the Associated Press provided a golf update.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — PGA of America votes to move 2022 PGA Championship event away from Trump National Golf Club after Capitol insurrection.
“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,”' Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, told the AP. “We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that?
“Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it (at a Trump club). The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”
The PGA of America had no choice but to disconnect from a toxic association – the rioting of President Trump supporters at and inside the Capitol. The PGA doesn’t want its signature championship to be overshadowed by Trump storylines or disruptions.
As the 2022 PGA Championship is played only 16 months from now, the PGA of America can’t drag its feet on the identification of a new site. There has to be an urgency with which PGA officials make a decision, and there is an easy solution.
Tulsa is that solution.
If Southern Hills membership were to approve of the terms and the timing, the most natural of all possible moves is to adjust Tulsa’s position in the PGA Championship order.
Southern Hills officials will not comment on the potential that their club might be considered for the 2022 PGA, but this is far beyond a “1% chance” type of possibility.
Currently, the 2030 PGA Championship is scheduled to be played in Tulsa. More immediate is the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, scheduled for May 25-30 at Southern Hills. It includes two practice rounds and four days of big-time golf.
For months, there has been an everyday preparation partnership of Southern Hills leadership figures and PGA of America officials. Why not extend it for another year?
There would be a frantic scramble with regard to organization and sales, but that would be the case for any club that scores the suddenly available 2022 championship.
In addition to having a golf course that went from perfect to more perfect with a recent $11 million renovation, Southern Hills already has teams of Senior PGA Championship planners and sales reps.
After the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Tulsa planners and sales reps could take a week off and then commit their efforts to the 2022 PGA Championship.
By then, hopefully, we’ll be in a much better place as it pertains to COVID-19. By May 2022, it could be safe to have 25,000 patrons on the Southern Hills property.
Southern Hills was the site of four PGA Championship tournaments (1970, 1982, 1994, 2007) and three U.S. Opens (1958, 1977, 2001).
Previous Tulsa-hosted PGA Championships were conducted in the heat of an Oklahoma August. The PGA Championship now occupies a May weekend on the professional golf calendar, and May in Tulsa typically is much more pleasant than August.
Hosting NCAA Tournament basketball games results in beautiful, lucrative weekends for Tulsa, but nothing matches a major golf championship for enhancing the city’s profile as a sports market.
For the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, there was the best-case scenario: Tiger Woods’ second-round, course-record-tying 63, and, ultimately, a Tiger Woods victory.
After the PGA of America announced that the 2022 PGA Championship won’t be played at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, there was a predictable response from The Trump Organization: “This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.”
While there may be a legal battle over this, there’s no way the PGA of America conducts a high-profile tournament on a Trump property. Not after what transpired last week in Washington.
As the PGA of America is protective of its brand, it should seek a 2022 option that has a comparably clean and impressive brand.
Southern Hills has just such a brand, which makes Tulsa the common-sense choice for 2022.