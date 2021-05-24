Bill Haisten: As Senior PGA participants pour in, Southern Hills is popping with activity

As participants pour in from around the world, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship field no longer includes two players who have withdrawn: Kevin Sutherland, who trails only Bernhard Langer and Ernie Els on the current Champions Tour money list; and Fred Couples, the popular former Masters champion.

Otherwise, nearly everyone who is anyone on the 50-and-older golf circuit has arrived in Tulsa for the Senior PGA.

This might be my favorite note of the week: Tom Kite, Jerry Pate and Jay Haas are playing at Southern Hills this week. They also played at Southern Hills 44 years ago -- in the 1977 U.S. Open. Haas finished in a tie for fifth, while Kite was tied for 27th and Pate missed the cut.

That’s what I love about this Senior PGA Championship event and the Champions Tour level of professional golf. There are so many players who had beautiful PGA Tour careers and achieved international notoriety. These players are synonymous with golf of decades ago, and yet their talent has aged beautifully and their shot-making remains world-class.

It was announced only four months ago that Southern Hills was chosen to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but it was announced four years ago that the 2021 Senior PGA would take place in Tulsa.