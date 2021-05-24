Bill Haisten: As Senior PGA participants pour in, Southern Hills is popping with activity

As participants pour in from around the world, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship field no longer includes two players who have withdrawn: Kevin Sutherland, who trails only Bernhard Langer and Ernie Els on the current Champions Tour money list; and Fred Couples, the popular former Masters champion.
Otherwise, nearly everyone who is anyone on the 50-and-older golf circuit has arrived in Tulsa for the Senior PGA.
This might be my favorite note of the week: Tom Kite, Jerry Pate and Jay Haas are playing at Southern Hills this week. They also played at Southern Hills 44 years ago -- in the 1977 U.S. Open. Haas finished in a tie for fifth, while Kite was tied for 27th and Pate missed the cut.
That’s what I love about this Senior PGA Championship event and the Champions Tour level of professional golf. There are so many players who had beautiful PGA Tour careers and achieved international notoriety. These players are synonymous with golf of decades ago, and yet their talent has aged beautifully and their shot-making remains world-class.
It was announced only four months ago that Southern Hills was chosen to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but it was announced four years ago that the 2021 Senior PGA would take place in Tulsa.
With regard to practice rounds for the players and the final touches of event preparation, Monday was the first of seven full days for Southern Hills and tournament officials. The 300-acre property popped with activity.
While watching a few holes of practice play, I was reminded that these Senior players are so gifted. They may have lost some yardage off the tee, but they still hit it a long way and their ball-striking is consistently pure.
Seeing Els and Retief Goosen hit tee shots on the par-3 8th hole was a treat. The ball exploded from the face of Goosen’s club, while Els’ swing remains as smooth and flawless as when he twice captured U.S. Open victories and twice won at the British Open.
The Senior PGA Championship field also includes Vijay Singh, who prevailed in three majors. John Daly should have one of the larger galleries this week, partly because of his colorful personality and his crazy pants and also because of his victories in the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 British Open.
Langer is a two-time Masters champion (1985 and 1993) and has become the most accomplished of all Senior players. His incredible Champions Tour body of work includes 11 Senior major titles and 41 victories overall.
In the 2001 U.S. Open played at Southern Hills, Goosen missed on a short putt on the 72nd hole but recovered to defeat Mark Brooks in the next-day, 18-hole playoff.
Brooks also is here this week, as are four players -- Darren Clarke, Steve Stricker, Mike Weir, Alex Cejka and Dicky Pride -- who have recorded Champions Tour victories in 2021.
There was no 2020 Senior PGA Championship because of COVID-19, so 2019 winner Ken Tanigawa is considered the defending champion. On Sunday, he was at the University of San Diego to attend his daughter’s commencement ceremony. By mid-afternoon on Monday, Tanigawa was on the Southern Hills practice green.
Thursday’s opening-round tee times are expected to be announced on Tuesday afternoon. I’ll make it a point to follow Billy Mayfair for several holes on Thursday. He has a positive history at Southern Hills.
In the 1995 Tour Championship event disrupted by rain and gusty wind, Mayfair closed with a 3-over 73 and still won by three strokes. Southern Hills was especially challenging that week. Mayfair’s winning total was even-par 280. For the first time since 1981, not a single player had an overall sub-par score in a PGA Tour event.
This week’s event is the first professional tournament hosted by Southern Hills since an $11 million course restoration was completed two years ago.
Comparing 1995 Southern Hills to 2021 Southern Hills, the 54-year-old Mayfair said, “It’s a big difference. I wouldn’t say it’s subtle, by any means. The greens are definitely different. The fairways and tee boxes are much different. Your aiming points are pretty much still the same, but you’ve got to be very aware around the greens.”
Reminded that it’s been 26 years since his Tour Championship win, Mayfair said, “It seems like it’s been a while, but not that long. It’s nice to be back.”
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the gates are open to the public. There is a pro-am and more practice rounds. Everyone gets a chance to see what I saw on Monday: some of the greatest players in the history of the game, ready for four rounds of big-time golf and the pursuit of two grand prizes: the winner gets a 36-pound trophy and $630,000.